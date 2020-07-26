Legendary television host Regis Philbin, best known for the morning show, “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” and the popular game show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” has died from natural causes, according to his family.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Regis Philbin, Legendary Television Host, Dies at 88 | MSNBC