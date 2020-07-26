Legendary television host Regis Philbin, best known for the morning show, “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” and the popular game show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” has died from natural causes, according to his family.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Regis Philbin, Legendary Television Host, Dies at 88 | MSNBC
I’m so sorry to hear this. Godbless him.
Regis Philbin and David Letterman together was a religious experience for me.
RIP REGIS PHILBIN. GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN.
@J T but that’s the truth, life is for the living
@J T Moron 😜😜👎👎❗❗
Regis Philbin we’ll miss you, you were the greatest game show host ever, better than Ellen, I remember watching him when he and Kelly Ripa introduced my friend Tyler Shoff, you’ll be missed Regis , no one will ever be better hosting who wants to be a millionaire, Rest In Peace , I’ll be praying for his family, We Love you Regis 😂😍
https://www.facebook.com/educatinglib/videos/273204037158158/
Oh yeah, hes forgotten… Who wants to be surrounded by a million tares?
Aww, gonna miss that guy.
Who wants to be a millionaire was a really good show back in the tv days.
@if it ain’t foreign it’s borin he means back when TV was the only thing to watch! Smart phones weren’t a thing and internet on the computer still sucked. It came on and you just sat around the tv and watched it with family. It was a big show and you knew lots of families were sitting and eating and watching it too. Commercials come on and you rush to get something from the kitchen or use the bathroom. Now we all just zone out and look at our phones or go to another room and watch something else on a streaming service. If something crazy happened on the show and you missed it so what, it’ll be on YouTube if if goes viral. There definitely was the “tv days”, good tv was an event.
@Andromeda is Coming the 90’s are dead dude
@if it ain’t foreign it’s borin yup, and so are the years 2000 to 2005, the very last of the good times when distraction and entertainment wasn’t at your fingertips 24/7 and everything wasn’t a meme and cringe and ironic and meta and people didn’t have an opinion about everything. Good times.
I know what you mean, I hardly use my television anymore.
@Andromeda is Coming don’t know how old you are, but thanks for the trip down memory lane. When I was young, only 5 channels and in black and white. No remote, no cable. We still had to use rabbit ears.
Successful professionally. Died peacefully. What a life.
He was on a Morning news show in St louis mo . he was too funny For the Midwest . he moved on to LA .
Wow..
Regis Gone ?
I hate to hear this..
Regis was great..
My deepest condolences go out to All His Loved Ones..
RIP Regis..
Loved Regis classy guy who entertained several generations including mine I was watching him in my teens RIP you darling classy gentleman can’t say they about many entertainers unfortunately
I’m hurt. He made me smile whenever I saw him on t.v. RIP
Rest In Peace. Hopefully Don Rickles meets you in the Golden Hall for a warm reunion 🙂
Privilege to see Regis on a taping of Tonight Show, a classic entertainer.
Oh no. He was an energetic host. May he rest in peace.
He was lucky to get the best years out of this country before it became a mess. I’m glad it was a natural death and not Covid. RIP
@Richard G You are joking
Marie Kano of a heart attack? Is that dying peacefully? People assume that dying of natural causes means dying in your sleep or suddenly without pain. Aren’t all heart attacks painful? I am just curious. I just hope he didn’t suffer.
@꧁ Orlando Cruz ꧂ He didn’t die from a heart attack don’t worry.
RIP Regis, You were such a true gentleman…funny, classy, respectful and charming..
I’ll miss u Regis!!
Grew up with no cable in the 1980s and 1990s basically heard his voice every morning God bless you and your family
Regis Philbin has reunited with his great friend Don Rickles in heaven. R.I.P.
Regis was like everyone’s Dad. His Dad humor was beloved.
@Anthony Foster NO. If YOU can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.
@Tessmage Tessera Well you probably didn’t know this: https://heavy.com/entertainment/2020/07/daniel-philbin-regis-son/
I love Regis I’m sad that he’s gone. R.I.P. Regis you will never be forgotten.
The great Old Timers are leaving us. RIP Regis make it a great “final answer”.
Regis seemed like a genuinely nice guy. Sympathies to his family and friends.
@SouthSide Chicago Actually he didn’t.
