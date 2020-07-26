Regis Philbin, Legendary Television Host, Dies at 88 | MSNBC

July 26, 2020

 

Legendary television host Regis Philbin, best known for the morning show, "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" and the popular game show, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" has died from natural causes, according to his family.

44 Comments on "Regis Philbin, Legendary Television Host, Dies at 88 | MSNBC"

  1. Kathy Holland | July 25, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    I’m so sorry to hear this. Godbless him.

  2. Tom Besson | July 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Regis Philbin and David Letterman together was a religious experience for me.

  3. Christopher Santana | July 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    RIP REGIS PHILBIN. GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN.

  4. Coffee is the path to victory | July 25, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Aww, gonna miss that guy.
    Who wants to be a millionaire was a really good show back in the tv days.

    • Andromeda is Coming | July 25, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @if it ain’t foreign it’s borin he means back when TV was the only thing to watch! Smart phones weren’t a thing and internet on the computer still sucked. It came on and you just sat around the tv and watched it with family. It was a big show and you knew lots of families were sitting and eating and watching it too. Commercials come on and you rush to get something from the kitchen or use the bathroom. Now we all just zone out and look at our phones or go to another room and watch something else on a streaming service. If something crazy happened on the show and you missed it so what, it’ll be on YouTube if if goes viral. There definitely was the “tv days”, good tv was an event.

    • if it ain't foreign it's borin | July 25, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

      @Andromeda is Coming the 90’s are dead dude

    • Andromeda is Coming | July 25, 2020 at 11:50 PM | Reply

      @if it ain’t foreign it’s borin yup, and so are the years 2000 to 2005, the very last of the good times when distraction and entertainment wasn’t at your fingertips 24/7 and everything wasn’t a meme and cringe and ironic and meta and people didn’t have an opinion about everything. Good times.

    • Iris Rose | July 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

      I know what you mean, I hardly use my television anymore.

    • Lynda Vance | July 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      @Andromeda is Coming don’t know how old you are, but thanks for the trip down memory lane. When I was young, only 5 channels and in black and white. No remote, no cable. We still had to use rabbit ears.

  5. uknow who | July 25, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Successful professionally. Died peacefully. What a life.

  6. LUIS VELEZ | July 25, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    He was on a Morning news show in St louis mo . he was too funny For the Midwest . he moved on to LA .

  7. Norman Gabbard | July 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Wow..
    Regis Gone ?
    I hate to hear this..
    Regis was great..

    My deepest condolences go out to All His Loved Ones..

    RIP Regis..

  8. Dave Wurst | July 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Loved Regis classy guy who entertained several generations including mine I was watching him in my teens RIP you darling classy gentleman can’t say they about many entertainers unfortunately

  9. Lilli L'amour | July 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    I’m hurt. He made me smile whenever I saw him on t.v. RIP

  10. C Pegg | July 25, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Rest In Peace. Hopefully Don Rickles meets you in the Golden Hall for a warm reunion 🙂

  11. Nick Allen | July 25, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    Privilege to see Regis on a taping of Tonight Show, a classic entertainer.

  12. Ida Ramirez | July 25, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Oh no. He was an energetic host. May he rest in peace.

  13. Gerardine Cizmar | July 25, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    He was lucky to get the best years out of this country before it became a mess. I’m glad it was a natural death and not Covid. RIP

  14. Ron A | July 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    RIP Regis, You were such a true gentleman…funny, classy, respectful and charming..

  15. nick villanueva | July 25, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Grew up with no cable in the 1980s and 1990s basically heard his voice every morning God bless you and your family

  16. nandofigueira2005 | July 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    Regis Philbin has reunited with his great friend Don Rickles in heaven. R.I.P.

  17. oakpkdude | July 25, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Regis was like everyone’s Dad. His Dad humor was beloved.

  18. Jeniece Collazo | July 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    I love Regis I’m sad that he’s gone. R.I.P. Regis you will never be forgotten.

  19. 55dbau | July 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    The great Old Timers are leaving us. RIP Regis make it a great “final answer”.

  20. *Uptown* | July 25, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Regis seemed like a genuinely nice guy. Sympathies to his family and friends.

