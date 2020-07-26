Crowds honor the life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis as his casket travels over the Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time, 55 years after the civil rights icon marched for peace and was met with brutality in Selma, Alabama.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Rep. John Lewis' Casket Travels Across The Historic Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time | MSNBC
A sad day for America. What a man!!!
a great day for his district in Baltimore though. Maybe they can make some headway without this guys hand skimming the pot.
@anonADAM *It’s impossible to trigger the libs when the libs know they’re winning. Try harder, punk.*
You said it Jennifer….yes, what a MAN!!!
It is a sad day that comes with an endeavor for We the People: It is up to us to carry on his fine work. It is the best way to honor this fine American Statesman and fine human being, and in doing so, convey our gratitude.
Now that is a bridge whose name should be changed to the John Lewis Bridge!!!
@laksh nayyar Thanks for clarifying that dear. I live in Kenya so I’d not have known.
@John Balnis Dad look at this pathetic man baby needing attention on all these different comments. Sad. What is so messed up in you that you can’t let this fine man have a moment? Obamacare covers mental health treatments. Have a wonderful day.
@Rhonda Really beautifully put, dump will be an ugly memory soon.
@Leonie Romanes and an awful chapter in our history books. They are going to ask how we allowed a second Hitler to blossom for decades!
@john smith look at you doing Putin’s work dividing this fine nation by race.
beaten but not defeated. The true character of a man is revealed by who they are willing to forgive, not who they hate.
A man of principle and honour. Courage and strength. So loved. You fought so others may live. There is no greater gift than to lay down your life for your fellow man. God bless you John Lewis.RIP
@Suzie Que You can lay yours down for me anytime, honey.
@SOL LUNA and yet, when that gets filmed you have won a battle. If black don’t resort to violence and the other side uses violence against black – that is how you win hearts.
One of the man who beaten him apologized years ago and they became friends.
@John Does That is such a wonderful event in his life. A humble man. A great man.
A respect member of our society has left us, we will always follow your legacy sir!
I hope.
The thumbnail should have read “Rep. John Lewis’ Casket Travels Across The John Lewis Bridge.”
Exactly. This should have been settled years ago. http://chng.it/VQzmpzQqMq
@To The Point until they change the name we should just call it the Selma Bridge and never utter his name.
@S. Anderson
Until then, the Selma Bridge works for me.
@David Adams All these Democrat Statues being torn down and now you want to take another Democrats name off a bridge. It must be tough being in the party of slavery and jim crow . How have you not cancelled yourselves?
anonADAM how can you be so against democrats and be completely for having statues of racist democratic leaders? You just a pure ignorant racist yourself
We must carry on the dream for what is right! One Planet One People
@Rave Theatre: Thanx for the spam, moron!
@SpookeyR thanks for the negative energy
@Rave Theatre: So, you’re blaming me for your negative energy?¿
Gosh, I…I…I don’t know why or how I allowed myself to so foolishly overlook this & allow this to happen… Please, don’t blame yourself; it’s obviously all my fault…
Yea, okay!
@SpookeyR no need for hard feelings .
Have a nice time
@Rave Theatre: Let me guess: You are getting something for driving up the # of viewers/clicks of/for that video. So, you believe that there is nothing wrong with spewing spam, at least for you – regardless of how/what you might feel about that regarding other people/users, eh?!
You’re a `spam-trollop` and you don’t see anything wrong with it.
this is true American dream. he did overcome.
America lost a lion in the battle for justice and civil rights. John Lewis fought to preserve the American dream, for every man woman and child in this country. Rest in peace good Sir, and thank you for your years of service to this country.
@Mary Rainwater
Very good, hey perhaps we can make a BLM fashion statement and make lip plates a woke fad. Made from real Chinese-African wood? 🤩
@J S *It’s impossible to trigger the libs when the libs know they’re winning. Try harder, punk.*
You mean the American nightmare! Americans are DYING by the THOUSANDS, haven’t you noticed?
@nigel cairns This too shall pass.
@Tessmage Tessera Is life so unimportant to you?
A Good Brave Man his Dedication to his People standing against the Injustice of America R.i.H
THANK YOU SENATOR JOHN LEWIS. YOU WILL BE MISSED.
Representative John Lewis, not Senator. He served in the People’s House. XOXO
We should all aspire to be John Lewis, if even for a day. Be bold Americans! The times demand it
Nomore Illegals please
Bye GOLUBOI 🖕🏻
Wanda Roderick
Bye troll plantation clown
hhhh9579
🖕🏻GOLUBOI 🖕🏻
@Ledo B I agree with your reply to
hhhh9579 please Stop.
Just focus. Push the trolls to the outside. BLM until they can’t ignore us anymore. Vote vote vote
A great soldier.he went to war for his people and never stopped fighting even when beaten and discouraged! A REAL American HERO!!!!! Sip john
What a wonderful tribute! So fitting to honor him on THAT bridge. Really hope they rename it after him!❤️
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸A GIANT CIVIL RIGHTS CHAMPION IS CROSSING THE BRIDGE FOR THE LAST TIME, AS AN AMERICAN HERO, AN AMERICAN LEGEND!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
R.I.P John Lewis. You’ll be missed but your legacy will carry on for generations. Thank you for your unflinching courage to stand up against racism and social injustices with nonviolence.
This is the most moving moments I’ve seen in a long time. RIP John Lewis.
He was an incredibly bright light. Shine on, sir.
What a beautiful man. My condolences to his family, friends and our Nation.
This brought tears to my eyes … knowing he sacrificed his body, his life, not knowing if he would survive the day…so I can sit here today
😢😢😭😭Amen!!! Sleep in Peace my brother. Well Done!!!
And STILL be oppressed? A real success story/
This bridge should be re-named to “Congressman John Lewis Bridge”.
I would even say John Lewis Freedom Bridge! An inspirational man!
The sooner, the better.
Great sentiment but it would have been better if it had happened while he was still alive to see it.
https://www.nbc12.com/2020/07/26/great-great-granddaughter-edmund-pettus-wants-bridge-renamed/
@Carlton Jumel Smith His family is here to see it.