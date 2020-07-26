Rep. John Lewis’ Casket Travels Across The Historic Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time | MSNBC

July 26, 2020

 

Crowds honor the life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis as his casket travels over the Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time, 55 years after the civil rights icon marched for peace and was met with brutality in Selma, Alabama.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

63 Comments on "Rep. John Lewis’ Casket Travels Across The Historic Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time | MSNBC"

  1. Jennifer Lehnherr | July 26, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    A sad day for America. What a man!!!

    • anonADAM | July 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      a great day for his district in Baltimore though. Maybe they can make some headway without this guys hand skimming the pot.

    • Tessmage Tessera | July 26, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      @anonADAM *It’s impossible to trigger the libs when the libs know they’re winning. Try harder, punk.*

    • Sandra Patterson | July 26, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      You said it Jennifer….yes, what a MAN!!!

    • angela bluebird60 | July 26, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      It is a sad day that comes with an endeavor for We the People: It is up to us to carry on his fine work. It is the best way to honor this fine American Statesman and fine human being, and in doing so, convey our gratitude.

  2. Susan Norman | July 26, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Now that is a bridge whose name should be changed to the John Lewis Bridge!!!

    • Ephraim kihahu | July 26, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      @laksh nayyar Thanks for clarifying that dear. I live in Kenya so I’d not have known.

    • Rhonda Really | July 26, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      @John Balnis Dad look at this pathetic man baby needing attention on all these different comments. Sad. What is so messed up in you that you can’t let this fine man have a moment? Obamacare covers mental health treatments. Have a wonderful day.

    • Leonie Romanes | July 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

      @Rhonda Really beautifully put, dump will be an ugly memory soon.

    • Rhonda Really | July 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @Leonie Romanes and an awful chapter in our history books. They are going to ask how we allowed a second Hitler to blossom for decades!

    • anonADAM | July 26, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @john smith look at you doing Putin’s work dividing this fine nation by race.

  3. SorbusAucuparia | July 26, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    beaten but not defeated. The true character of a man is revealed by who they are willing to forgive, not who they hate.

    • Suzie Que | July 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      A man of principle and honour. Courage and strength. So loved. You fought so others may live. There is no greater gift than to lay down your life for your fellow man. God bless you John Lewis.RIP

    • nigel cairns | July 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      @Suzie Que You can lay yours down for me anytime, honey.

    • SorbusAucuparia | July 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

      @SOL LUNA and yet, when that gets filmed you have won a battle. If black don’t resort to violence and the other side uses violence against black – that is how you win hearts.

    • John Does | July 26, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      One of the man who beaten him apologized years ago and they became friends.

    • Suzie Que | July 26, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @John Does That is such a wonderful event in his life. A humble man. A great man.

  4. THE POLITICAL TALK | July 26, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    A respect member of our society has left us, we will always follow your legacy sir!

  5. Eric Blair | July 26, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    The thumbnail should have read “Rep. John Lewis’ Casket Travels Across The John Lewis Bridge.”

  6. John Sanders | July 26, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    We must carry on the dream for what is right! One Planet One People

    • SpookeyR | July 26, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @Rave Theatre: Thanx for the spam, moron!

    • Rave Theatre | July 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      @SpookeyR thanks for the negative energy

    • SpookeyR | July 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      @Rave Theatre: So, you’re blaming me for your negative energy?¿

      Gosh, I…I…I don’t know why or how I allowed myself to so foolishly overlook this & allow this to happen… Please, don’t blame yourself; it’s obviously all my fault…

      Yea, okay!

    • Rave Theatre | July 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @SpookeyR no need for hard feelings .
      Have a nice time

    • SpookeyR | July 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @Rave Theatre: Let me guess: You are getting something for driving up the # of viewers/clicks of/for that video. So, you believe that there is nothing wrong with spewing spam, at least for you – regardless of how/what you might feel about that regarding other people/users, eh?!

      You’re a `spam-trollop` and you don’t see anything wrong with it.

  7. Vacaraul Lee | July 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    this is true American dream. he did overcome.

  8. David J | July 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    America lost a lion in the battle for justice and civil rights. John Lewis fought to preserve the American dream, for every man woman and child in this country. Rest in peace good Sir, and thank you for your years of service to this country.

  9. greg jackson | July 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    A Good Brave Man his Dedication to his People standing against the Injustice of America R.i.H

  10. Darcie D. | July 26, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    THANK YOU SENATOR JOHN LEWIS. YOU WILL BE MISSED.

  11. Charles Thornburg | July 26, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    We should all aspire to be John Lewis, if even for a day. Be bold Americans! The times demand it

  12. JH H | July 26, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    A great soldier.he went to war for his people and never stopped fighting even when beaten and discouraged! A REAL American HERO!!!!! Sip john

  13. bts | July 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    What a wonderful tribute! So fitting to honor him on THAT bridge. Really hope they rename it after him!❤️

  14. Carlos Gaytan | July 26, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸A GIANT CIVIL RIGHTS CHAMPION IS CROSSING THE BRIDGE FOR THE LAST TIME, AS AN AMERICAN HERO, AN AMERICAN LEGEND!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  15. Baxter Allen | July 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    R.I.P John Lewis. You’ll be missed but your legacy will carry on for generations. Thank you for your unflinching courage to stand up against racism and social injustices with nonviolence.

  16. Janie Buck | July 26, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    This is the most moving moments I’ve seen in a long time. RIP John Lewis.

  17. Joanne Lightsong | July 26, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    He was an incredibly bright light. Shine on, sir.

  18. gayle mc | July 26, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    What a beautiful man. My condolences to his family, friends and our Nation.

  19. Hope Everlasting | July 26, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    This brought tears to my eyes … knowing he sacrificed his body, his life, not knowing if he would survive the day…so I can sit here today

  20. rwgupta | July 26, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    This bridge should be re-named to “Congressman John Lewis Bridge”.

