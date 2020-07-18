Remembering civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis | USA TODAY

Arrested, jailed and beaten for challenging Jim Crow laws, Lewis became a national figure in his early 20s.

Along with Martin Luther King Jr., he was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963, a seminal moment in the Civil Rights Movement that led to the passage of voting rights for Blacks two years later.

