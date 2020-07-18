Remembering civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Remembering civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis | USA TODAY 1

July 18, 2020

 

Arrested, jailed and beaten for challenging Jim Crow laws, Lewis became a national figure in his early 20s.

RELATED:

Along with Martin Luther King Jr., he was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963, a seminal moment in the Civil Rights Movement that led to the passage of voting rights for Blacks two years later.

22 Comments on "Remembering civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis | USA TODAY"

  1. bettylmc59 | July 18, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    R.I.P frat 😭😭😭😭😭

  2. Sam D | July 18, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    I never met him but he made me so proud. Proud to be black and proud because he was extremely passionate. On making ALL men be treated equal. Thank you John Lewis. RIP 💔🙏🏾💖

  3. Reef | July 18, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    Thank you for your Sacrifice, your Patience, your Struggle, your Wisdom, your Experience and your Courage. May God bless you for being the statesman and elder to our new generation of Freedom Fighters for Equity and Justice. Even today as you stood during the 60s. You made “Us “Proud. Take your seat at the right hand of our Creator and we will remember you in “our” history books along with many others who sat down then so we can stand up today. Bless you Brother John Lewis.

  4. Tamara Roettger | July 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM | Reply

    RIP Rep. John Lewis 😔
    Thank you for all you have given to this world. 🙏🙏🙏

  5. Fajitahmed | July 18, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    Rest in peace

  6. Nidia Luccioni | July 18, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    My condolences to the family and prayers are with you and my prayers are with you
    Rest in Peace Rep Mr. John Lewis
    So much History in this country like the United States of America

  7. Davida Krappenschitz | July 18, 2020 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    Mr. Lewis was a very brave and intelligent man, who was brutally beaten for marching in Selma. His policy of passive resistance is so admirable. I will miss him but at the very least, the poor soul is no longer suffering. Fly high, my dear!

  8. Doris Hundley | July 18, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    Rep. Lewis was truly anointed. I declare as his sister he will be truly missed. I know he is sitting at the right hand of the Father. Rest in peace my brother. My condolences to his family.

    • Jesse Strange | July 18, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      The words of Jesus.
      Matthew 7:17-21 KJV
      Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. [18] A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. [19] Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. [20] Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. [21] Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

    • classic kool | July 18, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      But he hate “Whitey” to the core …. can’t sit with Papa ..

  9. Val Mid | July 18, 2020 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    *Rest in Peace John Lewis*

  10. James Harris | July 18, 2020 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    With all my respect this man was a brave man on tilt out and unto death march with the protest courageous heart I will forever remember him all the days of my life he was certainly one of the great man’s ever live you can call it my icon but I called him guardsman who truly was a gentleman he was a guardian angel just in body of clave doing what he was sent to do! Take your rest Mister Lewis you fought a good fight you kept the faith take your rest you can’t get no Crown until I get there with you love you with all my heart I will fight as well until freedom and a quality is all American

  11. s b | July 18, 2020 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    Don’t worry congressman, we are taking your place and continuing the fight. We must bend the moral arc towards justice.😪✊🏾I promise to fight for all my fellow Americans black,white and every color because I love them.

  12. elljs johnson | July 18, 2020 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    WE LOVE YOU JOHN!!!! THANK YOU!!! WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER!!!

  13. Angela Slaughter | July 18, 2020 at 3:49 AM | Reply

    To the Lewis family my heart breaks for loss may the family finds prefect peace we as society got to better understand it’s not about white and black just about right and wrong he gave dedicated his life wake the hell up Americans I 🙏🙏🙏 Lewis family

  14. Linda Thompson | July 18, 2020 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    😥

  15. 1Drummer | July 18, 2020 at 4:38 AM | Reply

    🙏🇺🇸

  16. Megan B. | July 18, 2020 at 5:41 AM | Reply

    I Admire you Sir Rep. John Lewis ❤️💯 I pray for you 🙏 and your family. You put work in while you were on this earth, and I pray pray pray and will help that your hard work pays off… Fully.

  18. Gerald Murphy | July 18, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    My condolences, to the Family and Friends. R.I.P.🙏🙏🙏🙏

  19. Nixon Chan | July 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Legend, my total respect, though my legs are weak, I stand with you

