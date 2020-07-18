Remembering civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis | USA TODAY

Arrested, jailed and beaten for challenging Jim Crow laws, Lewis became a national figure in his early 20s.
RELATED:
Along with Martin Luther King Jr., he was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963, a seminal moment in the Civil Rights Movement that led to the passage of voting rights for Blacks two years later.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
R.I.P frat 😭😭😭😭😭
I never met him but he made me so proud. Proud to be black and proud because he was extremely passionate. On making ALL men be treated equal. Thank you John Lewis. RIP 💔🙏🏾💖
Thank you for your Sacrifice, your Patience, your Struggle, your Wisdom, your Experience and your Courage. May God bless you for being the statesman and elder to our new generation of Freedom Fighters for Equity and Justice. Even today as you stood during the 60s. You made “Us “Proud. Take your seat at the right hand of our Creator and we will remember you in “our” history books along with many others who sat down then so we can stand up today. Bless you Brother John Lewis.
Mary L Trump Book…..
https://amzn.to/3jgzTTm
In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines
RIP Rep. John Lewis 😔
Thank you for all you have given to this world. 🙏🙏🙏
Rest in peace
My condolences to the family and prayers are with you and my prayers are with you
Rest in Peace Rep Mr. John Lewis
So much History in this country like the United States of America
Mr. Lewis was a very brave and intelligent man, who was brutally beaten for marching in Selma. His policy of passive resistance is so admirable. I will miss him but at the very least, the poor soul is no longer suffering. Fly high, my dear!
Rep. Lewis was truly anointed. I declare as his sister he will be truly missed. I know he is sitting at the right hand of the Father. Rest in peace my brother. My condolences to his family.
The words of Jesus.
Matthew 7:17-21 KJV
Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. [18] A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. [19] Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. [20] Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. [21] Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.
But he hate “Whitey” to the core …. can’t sit with Papa ..
*Rest in Peace John Lewis*
With all my respect this man was a brave man on tilt out and unto death march with the protest courageous heart I will forever remember him all the days of my life he was certainly one of the great man’s ever live you can call it my icon but I called him guardsman who truly was a gentleman he was a guardian angel just in body of clave doing what he was sent to do! Take your rest Mister Lewis you fought a good fight you kept the faith take your rest you can’t get no Crown until I get there with you love you with all my heart I will fight as well until freedom and a quality is all American
Don’t worry congressman, we are taking your place and continuing the fight. We must bend the moral arc towards justice.😪✊🏾I promise to fight for all my fellow Americans black,white and every color because I love them.
WE LOVE YOU JOHN!!!! THANK YOU!!! WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER!!!
To the Lewis family my heart breaks for loss may the family finds prefect peace we as society got to better understand it’s not about white and black just about right and wrong he gave dedicated his life wake the hell up Americans I 🙏🙏🙏 Lewis family
😥
🙏🇺🇸
I Admire you Sir Rep. John Lewis ❤️💯 I pray for you 🙏 and your family. You put work in while you were on this earth, and I pray pray pray and will help that your hard work pays off… Fully.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y36GEjHrMrA
My condolences, to the Family and Friends. R.I.P.🙏🙏🙏🙏
Legend, my total respect, though my legs are weak, I stand with you