Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pressed Dr. Fauci to answer if protests across the country were contributing to the spread of coronavirus. Dr. Fauci stood by the fact that crowds that gather without wearing masks do contribute to the spread of the virus. Aired on 07/30/2020.

Rep. Jordan And Dr. Fauci Clash Over Impact Of Protests On Coronavirus Spread | MSNBC