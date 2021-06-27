Negotiations over the police reform bill focus attention on how police officers should approach public safety.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Police #PoliceReform #PrideMonth
Rep. Karen Bass Explains Why Passing Police Reform Is Essential
22 comments
*here’s the way i feel…* the problem in america… is crime… i’m sure cops just get tired of it…
Can we just throw the whole Democrat party…?? Along with their Chinese string puppet they have pretending to be in charge of the country??
I want to close half the jails and penitentiaries, this is how to do it:
Stop committing crimes and follow police directives when you’re pulled over. Sue later if your rights were violated. Wouldn’t you rather be alive to spend the money you’ll recover ?
An acquaintance of ours was a high-ranking police officer in a major city. Some judge ordered prisoners be released for overcrowding so this officer filled a van with 6 to 8 prisoners that we’re going to be released, drove to the judges neighborhood, parked in front of his house and open the doors. The told the released prisoners to go to the judges house.
The judge telephoned our friend and he was irate. My friend asked the judge, “ where do you want us to deliver these prisoners that we are releasing?” The judge slam the telephone and nothing more Ww heard about releasing prisoners.
The Democrats keep saying it’s a gun problem anybody with common sense knows that the mental problem
“81% of black people say do not defund the police”-Newsweek.
How many white people has Ben Crump represented?
“Is it true? Is it good? Is it useful?” This is what we need to ask ourselves or others when we or they tell us something about somebody else.
Praise the Lord for this quote.
The people advocating for this have personal security. Let’s take that away from them and then see what their stance on the matter is.
THIS BIG MOUTH *BASS* SAYS, THERE’S A *LITTLE UPTICK IN CRIME* LOL!!! CRIME HAS SKYROCKETED UNDER THE OBIDEN REGIME…..SMH
SO YOU’RE FINALLY CENSORING THE TRUTH OUT OF YOUR COMMENT SECTIONS EH….WELL WE KNEW IT WAS COMING, NOW DIDN’T WE….SMH
PROSECUTORS WHO REFUSE TO ENFORCE THE LAW BY REFUSING TO PROSECUTE CRIMES NEED TO BE PROSECUTED THEMSELVES AND REMOVED FROM OFFICE.
“I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun”- Joe Biden
What can you do if the Democrats are still sleeping and taking their sweet time
SO YOUR JOB IS TO BE A THREAT TO ANY SENATE LEGISLATION WHICH DOESN’T MEET WITH YOUR STANDARDS???? WE KNEW THAT BIG MOUTH BASS….LOL!!!
We don’t need police reform.
We need people reform.
Stop abandoning your financial and moral obligations to your children. Raise them. Don’t abandon them to the public dole.
No one is going to admit the hip hop industry has become a thorn in the side of progress. When we stop letting the industry dominate and appropriate black America, glorify violence, treat women like meat, and disrespect our black minds and experience it is going to do wonders for vulnerable black youth who’s minds are impressionable and think that’s is the only example of a black man.
We have to remember that the police are armed agents of government. They are controlled by the mayor and the city Council of the particular jurisdiction. If there are going to be any changes it’s going to have to be made by elected officials.
Let me start a movement… I request the Thirteenth Amendment. This entitles me to own the perpetrator as Chattel for the duration of sentencing. In short, the Thirteenth Amendment allows for Slavery under the auspices of “Punishment”. So, I won’t sue the city, county, state, or the U.S.. I will own the person that wronged me and was found guilty of the crime at hand. I literally OWN THEM! As provided by the Thirteenth Amendment. What do you think will happen? A – The court finds that they must uphold the U.S. Constitutional amendment. B – The court makes an argument describing extenuating circumstances (I would appeal), or C – The court recognizes the Thirteenth Amendment as untenable in 2021 and makes a clear and concise decision that causes a SCOTUS review of the untenable Amendment. Thus either I own the perp, I have a voice in the decision making or the Thirteenth Amendment is corrected to become in step with a free society. What is the downside? I could own a cop, chain him to a tree in the back yard with my other dogs…
Daily Reminder: On January 6, 2021, Impeached former President Trump attacked America during a joint session of congress certifying the 2020 Election.
“Systemic” = termed used by democrat elitists to deflect and project onto others what THEY created, and what THEY have no f n idea how to fix.