Richie Jackson, author of, “Gay Like Me,” explains why he considers the term ‘out’ preferable to ‘openly gay.’» Subscribe to MSNBC:
#LGBTQ #Pride #PrideMonth
Why ‘Openly Gay’ Is An Offensive Term
33 comments
talk about something more relevant
It’s Pride Month.
This IS relevant.
c´mon!!!
In a larger reality this is cancel culture eating itself despite the bad taaste.
Go eat some Goya beans and STFU.
@Sarah F. 4.2 You didn’t get what the OP was saying.
@T Electronix pretty sure she did.
In a larger reality, terms like “cancel culture” are laughed at as a stupidly-vapid holdover of four years of intellectual rot where ignorance was elevated to virtue. In this post-Trump reality, it’s no longer acceptable to regurgitate catch phrases as substitute for meaningful discourse.
@sam-online Nope.
Something else to get offended about. Gee, what a surprise.
“THE SPEECH WE ALLOW OTHER PEOPLE TO USE”
Q is a lie.
Fits nice with a u.
Works as transliteration of Arabic guttural sound.
Place the midrear tongue on the soft palate to successfully differentiate it from K.
Whats up with these overly woke videos? Yesterday was that lady ‘dishing’ it to Bill Maher for his “sensitive ‘remarks on, I think it was racism or culture or something along the line… Can’t remember the topic but her point was absurd tbh… And Im a democrat in CA!
What’s up with you cryin on the internet?
As a Mexican American (and former democrat), I see CRT as a political tool used by the establishment to divide and conquer. The same goes for this “woke” BS. I don’t care for, nor do I participate with this racist/sexist agenda, and yes, the “Bad Orange Man” is my President!
Whats up with Tuckers White Rage?
@Billy Zee You must be like a self hating Latino if you support Dump.
@sam-online crying?? Oh, you must be one of those “so woke, you can’t sleep” types of ppl that cant see my point without thinking Im complaining about the topic at hand… i respect the LGBTQ community and as long as they dont flaunt their personal life in our face.
I have been waiting forever for that to STOP being a descriptor, for it to stop being noteworthy or newsworthy. WTF difference does it make anyway? Its like the 60’s when we ran through the first African American, you name it, Astronaut, Nobel Prize Winner, Mayor, Congressman, President of the Shriners. Enough already!
Culture is in the language…. Language is decisive
There are many cultures in America. Not all of them blend together.
@DAVID
I imagine that’s definitely true
And not all of the cultures will be for the greater good… or show acceptance/ tolerance… which to me needs to be the end game… people accepting each other as they find them
Everyone’s offended by everything….
You use the language in your culture, I’ll use the language in mine.
Amen
Can we step back from pidgeon labels……….there is only one that matters… we are human beings….. one species. We have families, we love our families just like everyone else. We bleed the same red blood. Any further category is irrelevant. We are all human. Let’s end it all there
I’m straight and metrosexual as a man can be, but why should it bother me if someone likes men or woman? It’s not affecting me in anyway nor is it causing harm to me. As for parents who say it’s a bad example to kids, then you need to be a better parent.
I’m thinking we have bigger fish, guy.
OMG…pop whoever wrote this article in the face–HARD.
Why do you encourage violence against people you disagree with?
Agreed. I’ve been saying for ages that “openly” implies there is otherwise something that should stay hidden.
