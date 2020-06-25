Rep. Pelosi speaks on police reform bill

House to vote on George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

The House of Representatives is preparing to move forward with its police reform bill Thursday, a day after Senate Democrats blocked a package proposed by Senate Republicans because they argued that it wasn't enough to bring change needed in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

