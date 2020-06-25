Rep. Pelosi speaks on police reform bill

TOPICS:
Rep. Pelosi speaks on police reform bill 1

June 25, 2020

 

House to vote on George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.
The House of Representatives is preparing to move forward with its police reform bill Thursday, a day after Senate Democrats blocked a package proposed by Senate Republicans because they argued that it wasn't enough to bring change needed in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

68 Comments on "Rep. Pelosi speaks on police reform bill"

  1. Ayy Kay | June 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Are these really leaders?

  2. Jean Helms | June 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Biden have been in office over 30 yrs each and nothing has changed, except their families have become very wealthy while in office.

    • Leroy Thomas | June 25, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      @Larry Dakin By the way, it not about what anyone can do for us. It’s about what we can, and will do for ourselves, as Black people. Once we all get a grip on how, and where our Dollars are spent, we will definitely help ourselves tremendously. As a matter of fact, to the point of being very competitive in all markets. I ask you the question about black spending power in America, alone. I’ll tell you, it’s 1.2 Trillion dollars annually. This doesn’t include wealthy blacks. I’ll let you figure it out from there whether or not anyone needs to give us anything. Especially if we channel our spending power down the correct avenue’s.

    • Larry Dakin | June 25, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Leroy Thomas your last comment about doing for yourself is the one I am responding too I have my opinions you have yours for me biden is a pandering puppet of the democrat party Trump is nobodies puppet he is crass and unfiltered but he stands his ground and is not politicly correct now you go find your own reasons to vote for whom ever you want that is the only freedom in this mess we have

    • Z | June 25, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Leroy Thomas you are right no one should get special privileges because of color of skin rather its white ,black , purple ,pink , or polka dot .get it ?

  3. Bill Randleman | June 25, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    You really have to tie a career felon’s name to your legislation?

    • Bill Randleman | June 25, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      @JC X By “trumpers” you mean anyone that is not a leftist fucktard.

    • JC X | June 25, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

      @Bill Randleman Whatever, trumper.

    • Gabrielle Alyse | June 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      Bill Randleman Way to dodge my questions, demonstrating mine.

    • Zissou Moonshot | June 25, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      I suggest you go watch the docu 13th. It’s available free on this platform so you have no excuse not to do it.

    • Gabrielle Alyse | June 25, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      Zissou Moonshot I haven’t even seen it myself, so I doubt Bill will sit down, watch and actually appreciate it.
      That’s actually what I’ll do… It’s our family movie night, but I want to watch that instead of a cartoon. It’s not graphic is it? My husband and I have 2 four year olds that will likely be in the room… not that they would remember anything about it. I just would rather put them to sleep first before watching if it gets too dark.

  4. L.W.F.C Holy Ghost End Times ministry! | June 25, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    She don’t care about floyed at all! She’s using this for a new agenda wake up

  5. stay zero | June 25, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Gawd, these people are frauds.

  6. Tyrone Hustler | June 25, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    The art of talking without talking

    • Nicole Cordova | June 25, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

      I thought it was just me! Why do politicians do that???

    • Tyrone Hustler | June 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      Nicole Cordova probably because they are taught Circumlocution or Persilfage to keep people vague on what they actually stand for or their ulterior motives. Easy way to confuse someone if you talk a lot but don’t actually make any sense …

  7. Hallking78 | June 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    It’s interesting that more white people are killed by police than black people are.

  8. Richard Rockie | June 25, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Nancy needs a brain transplant !

  9. val/John Longo’s | June 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    I have never been treated that way and he was a criminal pos that put a gun to a woman and child unborn what happens was to awful but don’t you have a better poster child or all they all criminals

  10. joyce henderson | June 25, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Floyd the landlord , a porn star taken from us way too soon

  11. Your Future | June 25, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Idiots

  12. Daniel P | June 25, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Poolosi

  13. P38FORK | June 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    TERM LIMITS FOR ALL

  14. Tracy Schirmang | June 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    1:33 mins in, woman in white – flashin’ the symbol. we see you.

  15. phil j | June 25, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Propaganda and hidden deals , time they post all Bill’s for public viewing 10 days b4 voting on bills

  16. Spencer Ingraham | June 25, 2020 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    Blue lives don’t matter when they circle-jerk each other.

  17. friskmint d | June 25, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    I wonder who wrote that speech for her

  18. GalaxyQuest 1970 | June 25, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    They need to fix the volume, I can barely hear ,but some of it

  19. crystal blizzard | June 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    She furthered the monument defacing when they took down those portraits

  20. dato salukvadze | June 25, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    VIVA….TRAUMP VIVA….👏👏👏👏✊✊✊✊

