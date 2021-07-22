Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (D- NJ), a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the battle on Capitol Hill over appointments to the January 6 select committee after Speaker Pelosi rejected Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. With Kevin McCarthy vowing to withdraw his picks for the committee in response, leaving Liz Cheney as the lone Republican on the panel, Rep. Sherill says, "I would put Liz Cheney against Jim Jordan any day of the week," wishing that "every member of Congress could have one iota of her courage." » Subscribe to MSNBC:
Rep. Sherill: 'I Would Put Liz Cheney Against Jim Jordan Any Day Of The Week'
Gym would crap himself.
Probably does that anyway.
Hmmm – looking mighty cute in your Gym shorts
Jordan is full of only 2 things. Lies and S**T.
@TT Jordan would need diapers trying to take on Liz Cheney.
Andrea, the rest of the party will come knocking on Liz Cheney’s door a lot sooner than you think. Kevin McCarthy may not know it, and neither does Gym Jordan, but they overestimate their clout, which is rapidly fading away, while Cheney grows only stronger.
@cheryl nishida The North/Republican Party won the Civil War. You also are pushing us in that direction. Your party is so off the cliff, you’re feckless – The Biden administration is a joke and Every single one of you is a laughing stock of the world – they just won’t show you the reality.
World leaders can’t trust Biden – he can’t complete a sentence or even a thought! DrJiiPwahDway has extra Depends for him in her purse – she’s his Visiting Angel lol.
@millenniumman75 I am not of either party, and the world is laughing at you.
Any chance you would move to Kentucky? We are represented by Twedal
@millenniumman75 Why do yanks thing that calling some one a communist or a socialists solves every thing.Good luck from merry England.
Liz Cheney is a liar and disgraceful woman. Black Americans want Jim Jordan and Jim Banks in the Jan 6 committee. Democrats lied enough to us we want the truth NOW…
Cheney Has The Balls That Other Republicans Don’t Have
@Al Gore Rhythm Liz Cheney Cheney Has The Balls of a liar and disgraceful woman. Black Americans want Jim Jordan and Jim Banks in the Jan 6 committee. Democrats lied enough to us we want the truth NOW…
Liz Cheney Cheney Has The Balls of a liar and disgraceful woman. Black Americans want Jim Jordan and Jim Banks in the Jan 6 committee. Democrats lied enough to us we want the truth NOW…
@Robin Washington Liz Cheney Cheney Has Balls because she is a liar and disgraceful woman also racist that dosen’t respect us black Americans for voting for TRUMP. Black Americans want Jim Jordan and Jim Banks in the Jan 6 committee. Democrats lied enough to us we want the truth NOW…
Cheney is putting the Country, Constitution and the rule of law before Party.
@Jim Brew Yes and they warned me about predators. I don’t have a good feeling about you sir.
The main GOP’s leaders look like clowns by osmosis, trying to transform a real crime into a potential cynical circus.
Let Jordan on the committee so long as he has a plastic red nose, an oversized checkered coat and clown shoes
Jordan’s ringleader orchestrated the three ring circus.
that’s because they are clowns
Oooh! A real crime.
@John Sean And they make him wear a jacket!
Glad Cheney didn’t resign like Flake and others. Our country needs more not less sanity.p
I’m thinking Jeff and all who stepped back, will be around in the next election.
@Big Smoke Guitar me too.
That’s easy.. get rid of Democrats.
Mccarthy sent his arsonists to investigate the fire they started, how will they justify their argument.
YES! SINCE HE CHOOSE DONALD TRUMP OVER OUR GREAT COUNTRY, HE HAS TO GO!!. THIS IS HIS LAST TERM.AMERICAN VOTERS CAN’T STAND HIM ANYMORE AS WE WATCH. LISTEN TO HIS STPUDITY IN HIS GAME. We sent you, we will bring you back since you do not exabit how IMPORTANT OUR CONSTUTION & DEMOCRACY IS.
Exactly
Jordan would have turned it into a circus.
He’s a clown, of course he would.
@Duane Drouillard Trump is a bigger bozo
To late. It was a Circus the second Lopan aka Nazi Pelosi said.. “We need a commission”.
Three rings with a dancing bear wearing a bonnet… Oh wait! That’s him!
@Larry Garland wtf is Lopan? You guys are living in some fantasy land where what Donald Trump says is true.
Gym Jodan is one of those “men” that is devoid of any substance, he is full of hot air, vitriol, and self-serving stunts-nothing else.
Just like Tony Abbott in Australia.
Sounds more like Vegetable Joe.
@Irene Pygall she’s a politician. Not a litigator.
@Larry Garland
I’ll take a geriatric Dinocrat over a prescription drug addicted psychopath anyday.
That’s “Pervert Jordan.” That is factual and “Gym” is a compliment.
I believe that when this investigations over with Liz Cheney is going to emerge as a front-runner for the true Republican Party it’ll be something to witness all right
@Frank Gonzalez Lol. The Socialist party saying what Republicans need to do.
Are you living in US?
@Larry Garland that Still Remains to be seen my friend what came first the chicken or the egg
@Frank Gonzalez she could sway me Me too.
She got my vote!!
Jordan should definitely not be on the committee that should be investigating him.
That crybaby Jim is something else, he lied about all the kids being abused by the doctor in Ohio, what does that tell you
No Jim would have shared his findings in the committee with Trump, just like Ninez did.
Liz Cheney, is not the Woman to mess with. I love her style and how she let the Republicans know that she is not a wimp. Keep us the good works Liz Cheney.
I hope they find the insiders that helped the insurrectionists.
@G Smith HAHAHA you are pure comedy. I just shared your words with some friends at our bbq. Thank you for giving us some good laughs!
@Joshua Clayton no problem. Enjoy
@JT G IKR? G Smith is a right fool. The glue is making him delusional.
Already found Nazi Pelosi.
Lock up the Republican traitors.
Credibility, is not jim. He has no courage to seek the truth.
You just can’t expect a criminal to get behind investigating his crimes.
@Hugh Jass It’s not the democrats who are restricting state voting rights. It wasn’t the democrats who tried to overturn the election by insurrection. Jordan is still peddling the big lie and met with Trump before Jan 6th to plan it. He knew what was going to happen. Good guy indeed! He’s afraid his role will be found out that’s why he wants to be on the commission to make it fail.
@Hugh Jass oh yah he is a waste of human flesh. Ohio gerrymandering got him elected
That’s the rep. Party now, few rep. Still believe on democracy, constitution and justice for all shame on Jordan can’t see this riots taking place at the White House, is not a violent, killing, refuse to see that and he was at the White House when it’s happening , we see the video and it’s horrible to see I feel emotional watching this video and was crying even though that I didn’t know the person that got killed May God bless America
The truth is only true if it is in line with what Dems want .
And you have it.
McCarthy and his pals aren’t even real republicans.
Not irrelevant, luckily you don’t live in America. So what do you really know?
The former Republican Party is now like an ouroboros, split between traditional Conservatives like Liz Cheney, and the Trump Party with conspiracy believing, Big Lie believing Whackadoodle Party members.
@bert larsen ?
@Sproo Town I’m glad to know that I’m not the only one who sees this.
Republicans created their own mess when they walked away from the first committee where they would have had equal power and members. Democrats made the right call.