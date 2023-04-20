Recent Post
42 comments
Great! more IT professor on youtube doing tutorials on anything tech related 🥰
More like telephone scammers. ‘Hello, My Name is PETER’.
IT is the only way to escape crushing poverty in india.
I often receive scam calls with a strong Indian accent
also helping usher in digital currency
More spam callers too 😢
Rajesh Koothrapali was right when he said
“India is like a One Giant Comicon,except there is only one character,An Indian Guy.
Yea OK there Habib. Now tell why why my browser doesnt load.
The average annual income in China is 5 times what it is in India. The poorer a country is the more children they have. India has to copy China and take their people out of poverty if they want to reduce the population.
@m look at africa
And thier fertility rate
Fr is 2.1
Thanks for the advice. We are working on it. We were doing much worse 10 years ago, and 10 before that and so on. Give us 30 years and we will be in good shape by then
6x not 5x
China was as poor as sub-Saharan Africa in 1990s…things can change given time
Is this good news or bad news?
America is facing much the same problem as India, though on a much smaller scale. Loads of young people have good educations and no jobs.
25 trillion dollars economy?? Lol hard to believe that
You are so rich but act like a developing world
@india 🇮🇳 It shows the lack of knowledge of Americans. They always complain and will never know true hunger or poverty. The homeless in American have free cell phones, are overweight, and get free bikes. Just clueless about how good they have it and what life is like in other parts of the world.
Will be fascinating to see how the area adapts.
Housing, city planning, irrigation, electrical grid, etc.
I anticipate many new innovations.
Funny. There are temples in India to pray for H1B Visa. That’s the plan.
And new innovators! Congratulations!
“yeah”, Don’t hold your breath (to find out)!
we really are a infestation
When I was young I thought I’d have kids but now I’m almost 50 and realized 20 years ago I’d never make the money needed to properly raise a middle class family .. so I decided to be alone instead
@Enckidoo Falling wow! Here on the mainland, you could have it so much better.
Sorry for your loss.
@ScholaroftheWorld — Alternate History illiterate* not poor
I don’t know where you live, but, Clearly, you’ve got a (very) commonsensical mentality, and made the right decision! Most people who live in the most (economically) developed, as well as wealthiest countries/societies in the World, have that kind of/your mentality, and would do (exactly) what you did!
There are more alive now than the collective total as a species for the last 200,000 years. Not much of a question considering the worldwide extinction event taking place around us as to whether its good or not. The earth will not be remade. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Thx for this …population increase and decline is a very interesting tooic needing to be very seriously considered as to policy
great 👍
very useful information
Namaskar, 🙏🙏🙏🙏
We Indians like to pretend that we are a superpower, but reality is very different. We just pretend otherwise. Indian slums in Ahmedabad were covered up with Walls during Trump’s visit. . Today, Failed State India ranks 107 on Hunger Index, 132 on HDI, 180 on EPI, 126 on Happiness Index. It reflects the reality of 1.3 billion desperate Indians and the elite who exploit 🙏
Thank You For Being A (Highly) Commonsensical Indian, And Speaking The Truth; You’re A Rare Treat, Indeed!
Poor
@Aditya Kumar You want a solution. Here it is . Stop focusing on Hindu muslim, hindutva and Pakistan. Focus instead of building products and services that the world can buy
Watching from Belize central america I’m from and i wonder why so many people of India mainly Bangalore coming to Belize central america to live and open businesses but now i see why it’s because India is too populous ✌🏽🙏🌎🌍🇧🇿🇮🇳
I’m surprised there’s enough room for all those people
Tragic death to youths of india. So painful for us to live in this country with very little job opportunity with corruption. We will suffer for coming 100 years.😢😢😢😢
When my kids were young, I did most of the cooking, all of the laundry, and at least half of the cleaning. I got my daughters dressed, fed and dropped off at school every morning while my wife slept in. From there I was off to work at my IT Manager job. I always made sure my kids got all their homework done every evening. I went along on every school field trip, and never missed a parent-teacher meeting. I was the only one who took them to the dentist, and usually the doctor. Was my wife REALLY doing most of the child care, and most of the housework? I’d say no, not even close to half. I’m kinda tired of hearing that moms don’t get help from their husbands. That has not been my experience or my observation at all.
Given that the Texas judge made mifepristone illegal in the U.S. they should start marketing their medicine to the women of India. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Good news for the rich and very rich. And if they can influence the medical system to keep the average life duration low, that will make the rich even richer. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Perhaps India’s development will never stop. An India Town is being established in Tokyo.