Recent Post
- Wife of Kremlin critic speaks out after husband’s 25-year jail sentence
- CNN reporter says he takes extra precautions when knocking on doors
- Hear what Pentagon leak revealed about China’s supersonic spy drone
- CNN correspondent opens up about the perils he faces as a Black journalist
- Trump racks up Hill endorsements, while DeSantis faces headwinds
57 comments
Just when I thought Pudding Ron couldn’t possibly be more pathetic than he already is. He somehow found a way to prove me wrong. SMH
Not too hard for him…if he gets up every morning and opens his mouth.
“Up Hill” is one way of describing Trump’s battle to get back in the White House.
@Madeagle Well, I’m educated with two degrees and I’m a Major in the Navy, so who are you talking about. Poor Biden supporters?? I’m a DeSantis supporter.
@LotsOfFun
Running around in pick up trucks with guns and confederate flags attempting lame coups ain’t cool Bubba 😂 klan in red caps
@LotsOfFun
GOP run welfare red states collect half their budgets from blue donor states, ie Mississippi Missouri Alabama Louisiana Tennessee Kentucky w Virginia Arkansas Oklahoma Dakotas Montana etc
Most insurrectionists came from Florida and Texas
Put him in the big house. Not the White House
GOP primaries looks like the Special Olympics. “Bless their hearts. They are trying so hard!”
@David C No were talking about the party that acts like they were kicked in the head by a horse while eating paint chips.
The White House looks like a special Ed school.
@David C LOL……….
I’m sorry but what is the democratic side of things looking like lol….???
DeSantis is busy fighting Mickey Mouse.
@Melissa Salas Blair lmao
DeSantis is picking a fight with a mouse while Floridians face violence, homelessness, hunger etc.
Instead of threatening the jobs of 70,000+ Florida citizens over his bruised ego, he needs to focus on actual issues.
Mickey and Donald Duck are WOKE Lol
It says a lot about the people endorsing either one of them.🤷🏾♂️
So Ron whines, and Don whines. I fail to see the difference.
Same here.
Why doesn’t CNN ever report on Biden????
@Ned Stevens Tina Turner obviously
The republicans, are completely off the farm. Wow!
@Harold losing? Lol okay
All that’s gonna happen is Ron is going to say, I never said I was gonna run.
@Bernard Gagnon 👈. Like repeat the line. End of quote? Do you use those bidens words of wisdom? We’re you drinking a Bud Light when you helped him look for Jackie?🤔
@M Hall Relive those glory days of infinite stable genius words of historical wisdom, devoted one:
“Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do.”
— Donald Trump, Commander-in-chief, referring to the Revolutionary War, July 4th, 2019
You’re welcome. So proud.
Between Trumps legal issues and DeSantis tantrum with Disney I wouldn’t mind if either get the nomination because it’s a sure thing loss for the GOP
@M Hall not going your way today
@WickedWood04 You sound like Trump. He doesn’t drink either.
@Lawn Chair not going your way either. We won’t be along anymore after all riots you guys did in 2016-2020, lost my respect
Ron Vs Don
DeathDeSatan
DeathSatan
Sanctimonious Ron
Meatball Ron
Pudding Fingers
VS
CadetBoneSpurs
Mango Mussolini
Cheetolin
Spanky Pants
Individual #1
Groper in Chief
Ron pudding fingers Vs Donny two Scoops.
Good one, stealing this.🥂🎉🤣👍👌
Anyone would be better than Biden/Harris!
And headwinds are brutal when you have a giant bobble-head!
Sanctimonious Ron!
DeSantis 2024!
DeSantis just needs to have a book burning to bring out supporters.
DeSantis doesn’t burn books. He just denied transgender studies for children…..and he’s CORRECT!
it’s ridiculous that this man should even be allowed to run for President AGAIN after what he did. trying to pull a Coupe and stay in power by whatever means necessary. more division with him in office.. just what we need right now!
It’s what malignant narcissistic personality disorders do!
I agree, Biden should not run again.
nice to see our Florida Governor traveling around the country. especially as we had the worst floods in Fort Lauderdale that i’ve EVER SEEN!
Coastal flooding in Florida is just going to get worse. Could have been prevented fifty years ago, but there was money to be made.
I don’t know your situation, but if you can migrate, now is the time.
DeSantis can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Hard to imagine Trump getting an endorsement over ANYONE?! Even deSantis.
The GOP still fears Trump. The only Republican with any balls is Liz Cheney. 😂😂
@HelloUnedjucatedSnowflakes Nice lie.. how long did it take you to make that up??
@John L DeSantis 2024!
There’s no getting around DeSantis being so unlikeable.
Two joker they need a bottle
DeSantis is not unlikeable. He’s just very serious! Yale and Harvard Graduate. He just needs to warm up. He will get my vote!
Of course, he’s proven he can genuinely improve conditions in our country. The promise he made he kept.
WHO??
@LotsOfFun well gas was 1.87/gal, now almost 4, inflation was under 2%, now 6+, he started no new wars, now we’ve sent 100B to Ukraine, Trump got the historic peace agreements for Middle East, long term funding for historic black colleges, opportunity zone investments for inner city. Much lower food cost and he got NATO countries to pay their delinquent contributions, USMCA trade agreements, fair trade with China. Who didn’t this help?
De Santis should announce he is running if ha wants endorsements.
I agree! I want DeSantis. He needs to get out there and announce.