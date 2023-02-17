Recent Post
It’s true 100%. We have been sharing the same coupe on his trip to Khabarovsk region
We know you haven’t, and we know what you’re doing. You aren’t the best poker players in the world, you’re just the best bullshitters… but all it takes is one time to have that bluff called… and you’re messing with the big stack. We’ll call you just to see.
Cause we have stuff… you don’t.
So putin is afraid of being tracked, then rides on a train that is literally on tracks……
@Camille P don’t insult mothers – – your sarcasm is perceived as idiotic in russia
USA’s presidents get shot dead from time to time – – enjoi your democratic freedom
@Cris Mcdonough you can say that of USA for certain
@ghghg fghgfhgf there are shooting every day in the USA states–lucky to be alive today
USA the country with most presidents assassinated in history – – great record for a so called democratic country – – keep your freedom for what’s worth
would be a real shame if it derailed
Most of these Russian trolls are.
Hopefully the crew of that train will stop smoking to avoid explosions😂
@Big Roy 👍🏼
Accidents happen, you know… So sad… Too bad… 😆
I will pray every night that his train derails!
He knows a lot of people who are throwing themselves out of high buildings too. 😱
So do a lot of US politicians. Do all of you people seriously think there is a greater good and greater evil?! Bahahahaha!!!!
@Anton chigurh that makes no sense
@Wilt Chambthe Russian bot is trying 😂😂😂
A page from the Clinton playbook.
@Ima Doll And Obama has a Black Magic Birth Certificate 🤣🤣🤣
Yeah, nobody knows where you’re going when you’re on a train track!
That’s right little Vlad, you found out. Can’t solve all your problems throwing folks out of windows.
Glory and Victory to the people of Ukraine!
@Albert Mag from every hill and hamlet, let freedom ring.
It’s more like a tossing them under a bus scenario…and hoping for the worst…if you catch my drift… pilgrim.
@Tomas Pita not the Windows. Down at shithole where Urinea belongs. No offense 😂
@Albert Mag keep dreaming your fake liberty – – deluded blind man
Yes, Glory to the ones that were smart enough to leave.
Putin, I hope you fear every shadow, every creak of wood, every rustle of leaves.
GLORY TO UKRAINE!
Glory to the 1/4 million dead Ukrainians who are still WINNING even though they’re dead.
@William Cunningham LOL! On April 22nd at 8:02pm, Putin will be eaten by the rabbit of Caerbannog! Now go away, or I will taunt you a second time!
@George Orwell Just out of curiosity, what will you do when Russia is crushed and the ФСБ can’t pay you any more? I hope you have at least one bottle of водка stashed away.
@Raibeart be careful. You might be right.
@Traiano Wellcome
I don’t like Putin or anything that he’s doing in the Ukraine. Putin is trespassing. Putin is trying to steal their land for his own greed. I’m just an old woman who believes that Putin is greedy and conceited. I’m not going to go all the way around the world to derail his train… but I’m not on his side. I’m on Gods side and God wants Putin to leave there land alone. Who’s side are you on? (SATAN’S ?)
he is more afraid of his own people than of NATO
particularly Yevgeny Prigozhin.
@Андрей Володов vatnik bot alert
@Ben Dyrland Hitler’s bunker is looking like a facsimile, just with wheels.
Nah.
NATO could vaporize him instantly if needed.
bet on it…
@David Clark Russia could easily pulverize NATO too 😂😂🚀🚀, thats the reason why NATO is scared to help Ukraine 😂😂
It doesn’t matter if the train is armored if your goal is to derail it when it’s travelling at high speed.
Russian trains travel with less than 50 mph most of the time.. Non lethal
@KALI They are as real as the planes above you … ..Paul Hellyer .🇨🇦
Your so smart.
All you have to do is blow up the tracks with explosives if you can find out where it is.
Shows how clever Putin is.
As the good General said, trains can’t make sudden course changes the way airplanes can. One carefully aimed missile would vaporize Pootin’s train. Hey, there’s a thought!
Let’s not waste a missile on this rotten rat. A nice Special Derailment Operation will do.
@Essence of Order Not to mention the Japanese campaign…massive effort …They were no slouches…..
@AGF fans dude, I apologize, there was a Russian troll that went by @gyf…and then something and I totally confused you which i see as @gff then something… cause I’m an idiot and near 50 and my eyes ain’t as great as they were.
I apologize… like over and over.
A few thousand nanobots, each carrying a tasteless and odorless poison, could kill most anyone, anywhere. The bots could even BE the poison!
Or they could be the explosive that nests silently under Putins highchair. Or they could carry the chemical cocktail that kills with a single air conditioned breath aboard an enclosed vehicle.
We are in the early days of the Golden Age of the Assassins. 👀
@Albert Mag .. There is a huge difference between a banner and a national flag, and according to legend the Danish national flag is said to have fallen from the sky during the crusades as a sign from God at the Battle of Lyndanisse (Tallinn) in Estonia, 15. June, 1219. If you ever go visit Tallinn in Estonia (derived from “Taani linn” which is Estonian for “Danish Town”) , you can visit the Danish flag memorial in the Danish King’s Garden in the Tallinn Old Town, regarded to be the actual place where the flag fell from the sky.
The banner (not to be confused with a national flag) you are talking about, is that of the Knights Hospitaller (the Order of Knights of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem). At times, it did create some confusion way back in time, when people saw the Danish flag, if was either Danish war ships or the Knight’s.
But a train is invulnerable? Trains cannot be traced? Tracks cannot be destroyed? Man. I really wish someone would put him out of our misery.
@Sumiland : Could be bait? . . .
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr : Why what?
@Robi&Seven putin killed thousands of innocent civilians .
From your lips to God’s ears.🙏
Why wouldnt you do it yourself? 🤓🤡
I really love that they have his train on national TV now everybody knows what he’s driving. Can’t hide putin
Not on a plane a train or automobile
If he is scared that he can be tracked, then why is he on a train? 🚉
I think it’s cool he’s got a train. He should play with his train instead of invading countries.
Let’s just say that his war isn’t on track, and that Putin has a very loco train of thought.
Putin had an ez way out of this without embarrassment by just accepting ukraine will remain neutral. But Putin wanted more land in the negotiations. Thank god the Ukrainians are brave, take pride and fight for freedom. Its a testimate of what the human spirit can do.
He should never have entered it, but since he did there is no way out for him.
authoritarians end up in ruin its part of the pattern
Yes, the guy stepped on his extra-small size you-know-what when he invaded Ukraine. He’d love to get out of this but will only do so gracefully and not looking like he gave up anything. One solution is for the USA to make a treaty that promises we won’t build the four new military bases that are planned to be built in the Phillipines. The USA has 750 overseas military bases! China has 4 military bases in other countries and Russia has 8. What are we doing with 750 military bases in other countries???!!! This is why us USA taxpayers have such high taxes. And we can’t even defend our own country from an invasion of balloons! Our hi-tech military shot missiles that twice missed shooting down balloons last week. Grrrrr………
Na they refused to be neutral. That’s why we got this situation.
It’s not just that he’s scared of being tracked, Russia has run out of spare parts for maintenance and the likelihood of a plane falling out of the sky is increased.
Putin needs more body parts he’s a made millions dollar man
That’s actually close to correct. He can’t ride in a vehicle… might get blown up or his driver turns face on him.
The planes don’t even have reliable radar anymore.
The God king emperor of Russia would never walk anywhere…
Except he may have forgotten that Russia is out of ball bearings for the trains.
The aircraft should be OK for spares, being Russian including engines. Though some smaller, less obvious components might be an issue.
I heard trains are derailing all over the place right now… it sure would be a shame 😂
Gee, that’s a nice bridge your train is travelling over…I would HATE to see something HAPPEN to it.
The train is equipped with some sort of offensive capabilities if attacked but mostly he can exit the train with a possibility of surviving if attacked. If his airplane happens to be in trouble the exit is much more dangerous, difficult. Train he can eject easier and have recovery units placed strategically.