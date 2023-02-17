Recent Post
23 comments
Wow. Thank you. I appreciate you keeping us informed. I’m really impressed. I will always appreciate Brian. Our government has no idea how much people are struggling right now. Your truthful advice on mental health, homelessness, gun violence, mass killings, elementary schools, hunger, lack of access to healthcare, racial tensions, hatred, fentanyl overdoses, gang violence, police brutality, violations of human rights, mass illegal immigration, the collapse of the financial system, the extreme economic downturn, record-high inflation, and the Great Depression has been very helpful to me and helped keep this story alive. It has been a true blessing. Can it really get any better than that? You are brilliant
I’ve seen this exact same thing posted on other stories. What’s the deal? Are people supposed to follow your “name” to a porno site?
God bless this professor. Praying for all who experienced this in any way.
Prayers don’t accomplish anything.
@Smitty S talking sh!t about religion on the internet doesn’t either…. now you know 🌈. Be an atheist like you want Christians to be….. unseen and unheard.
❤😢
I’m so sorry. This is crazy. He needs counseling definitely 😮😢
Horrific! So glad professor was quick to try to keep his door closed. Also, his telling students to break the windows to escape. The heroism of himself and the students that tried to help the injured should be celebrated.
Hopefully, his class will be relocated.
Thanks for this interview.
💔 you did what you could, you were brave, this was not your fault!! Please, let go of any guilt; it’s not yours to carry. I really hope this incredible professor sees this, I can’t imagine the trauma. I am so tired of this happening. A future surgeon, a fraternity president, a talented athlete.. how many more? AMERICA, this doesn’t happen in other wealthy democracies. Please, love our kids more than guns. Rest Peacefully, Angels I’m so sorry…🕊️ ✨
Very horrific! 😢
Something He will never forget. Bless you, Sir. Hope you and everyone effected can get through your lives and get to live it out normally. I feel your pain as it’s in your face and voice. 🙏🏾❤️
heartbreaking. l wish that those who have the power to change this dynamic, would have to endure what this brave professor did, and know that their failure to act, their selling out to the gun industry, is what is costing us these lives.
He is brave to even TALK about this nitemare, its so traumatic to the brain that it will totally black it out as a protective mechanism. Thank you for sharing while it is RAW. No person can totally THINK on what to do, I’m glad he lead his class. Take care SIR. 💔
“But what does that say about our society?” Oh, great segway to end the video! The most important part of the video.
Such a Hero. You can see the PTSD. I’m so sorry.
God give them all ,peace 😢he may end up being a basket case for the rest of his life if they all don’t get counseling,a life was lost. 4:46
So sorry! Much love to you! 💜
Prayers for your recovery ❤️🩹. Join Everytown USA for common sense gun reform.
This is very scary; it is not a good thing to experience for any human being.
I’m a Spartan, graduated years ago. Berkey Hall was the political science building I used to work after class until 10pm making surveys calls on behalf of BBB, FORD motor company etc. There were non students working there also. College of Ecology, student union building are walking distance, seeing the news footage brings back lots of memories… It was much safer time back then. East Lansing is a college town, I hope MSU will recover soon 🙏
“2:06” world class journalism
Thank you thank you thank you for protecting those kids ❤ Instead of giving billions to the military for combat equipment, we should be giving it to schools bc we all know Congress won’t jeopardize the money they get from the gun lobby.
I was in this class. I don’t know if I can go back anymore