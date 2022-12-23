Recent Post
- Reps for Ex-Georgian President, a Putin foe, say he has been poisoned
- CNN reports on the ‘monster winter storm’ impacting millions of Americans
- Democrat pulls off upset in rural red district. Hear her message for her party
- ‘Keep calm’: Video shows Russian official reassuring soldiers on frontlines
- Russia expert breaks down Putin’s response to Zelensky’s US visit
62 comments
He looks like the other guys that Vlad Pootie had poisoned. Next thing he’ll have a little “accident” 😉
The tentacles of Russian evil extend everywhere. Time to put it to an end.
@Manjunath always funny to see a K re ml !n sold!er calling me that.
@lulu in hollywood And reverse or vice versa is true also 😀
@lulu in hollywood Always funny to see defending a Bunch of goons(US and NATO) who brutally attacked Small little Iraq and Libya and destroyed those countries forever.. Nobody from West stood ” I STAND WITH IRAQIS ” nor helped Saddam or Gaddafi but defending Crimes of Zelensky and his Nazi Hitler Regime…..
Send in the gay army ! 💜
@Сергей Александр There is nothing great with Russia, never was. They just showed the world that their technology is not better then that of a third world country. Most of the people relied on foreign markets selling goods in Russia because their goods like the Lada is inferior to anything outside of Russia.
People getting poisoned and people falling out of the windows of buildings. Coincidence?
Flirting with the United States has not ended well for anyone yet.
A tragedy in Safety regulations
@хорошая жизнь Putin will not end well, believe me.
@хорошая жизнь Except you forgot about Canada. I don’t know why it’s so hard for you guys to get along with Americans. It’s like there is so much jealousy and envy that it blinds you.
@хорошая жизнь “Flirting with the United States has not ended well for anyone yet.”
Pi$$ing the United States off never ends well for anyone. Putin pi$$ed us off. You are done Orc. We may show your great grandchild a little kindness… If he isn’t as stupid as his great grandad. He will be though, because Russia is third world.
I just watched him on a documentary, so sad.
https://youtu.be/TBOD0k0oubs
Im glad he survived.
So far…
@Сергей Александр Советы ушли… и не вернутся
Me too .
@Сергей Александр it was not so good as Russians point it… May it have been forrussians but for the rest Soviet Union was a very big tragedy full of suffering and missery… 😑
I would like to hear about a hero that is not scared to die and take out puttin . If there close to him, they will end up dead like the rest.
Russians will soon despise Putin for still “not pressing the red button” to remove this satanic entity overseas.
People, who are suffering from poisoning often react aggressively, so this should not be seen as some reflection of his character, which is clearly how, whomever filmed him wanted to portray him.
Being from Georgia and being in politics, I cannot imagine the man being a pussycat, but still . . . they should let him go and allow him to get medical treatment, perhaps in Germany. I believe the Germans did a good job of saving Mr. Navalny’s life. Perhaps he could be sent for medical treatment there?
The CIA operation to poison Navalny was a failure..
@Сергей Александр You find a rock and I’m sure you know what that means ..
@Сергей Александр You mean the ones that needed help from the west to get rid of Hitler cuz they couldn’t do it alone? The ones that made a deal with Hitler so he didn’t attack them? Oh yeah, so much glory there. Hush up Bot. You’re gonna be out of a job soon.
Another brazen cynical lie about Putin.
Mental changes, aggitation and paranoia etc are common in brain injury which can be due to certain poisonings. He’s not a perfect person, sure, but if he spoke out against Putin’s genocidal war on Ukrainians and this is of Putin’s doing, then I thank him for his human decency and courage to stand up against it.
God bless and protect Ukrainians and ALL WHO DEFEND UKRAINE
💛💙💜💙💛
Excellent that this is being brought up right now.
being jailed for corruption by the corrupters 😡
Who else could be behind any evil, if not Putin. How cruel and ungrateful the Georgians are, obeying Putin’s criminal orders and killing their former president who gave all of himself to rescue Georgia from inhumane putin’s regime and show them a civilized democratic and successful life. Help Michael Saakashvili!
No good deeds go unpunished
This is why the Russian war against Ukraine must be a long one with the goal of Russian defeat and retreat. There wasn’t a proper response to Russian aggression in 2008, 2014. Now Russia must be stopped and contained for the long term.
@PaperCup Active hostilities began on the night of August 8, when Georgia subjected the capital of South Ossetia to massive shelling, after which it attempted to establish control over South Ossetia.Having arranged a clash with the peacekeeping forces of Russia. On the afternoon of August 8, the President of Russia announced the beginning of a “peace enforcement operation” in the conflict zone. Significant Russian forces were brought into the region. Within a few days, Russian troops, together with South Ossetian armed formations, ousted Georgian troops from South Ossetia, as well as, in cooperation with Abkhaz forces, from the Kodori Gorge in Abkhazia, temporarily occupying a number of areas adjacent to the conflict zones of Georgia.
@хорошая жизнь braindead
@хорошая жизнь There was a ICC decision and a 8 year investigation recently that just revokes all the nonsense Russian propaganda you’re talking about. Sheep.
@хорошая жизнь ROFL Of course. Everyone else attacks Russia. Russia never attacks others. Russia is the victim here. The world should feels sorry for poor Russia. And I mean real poor.
@хорошая жизнь Dude, its the same old story. Some group of people all of a sudden want to separate from their country and become independent, there is a referendum and Russians just happen to be there supporting the separatists. Then a war breaks out because “Russia is protecting the Russians there”. Same fucking story for every country Russia invades. Time for Russia to get a new playbook.
Why can’t Putin have the same treatment he gives to his opponents?
What treatment he’s given his opponent?
@Jason MB999 Cope.
Putin has nothing to do with this. This was done by the Georgians
russia has no hand in this. Quit dragging them into this bullshit
That man was fat back then. Hes healthier today than back then
Thank you for making sure he is not discarded to suffer in obscurity.
Lol. Putin’s fault. Just like Nevalny, Curt Cobain, and JFK.
But he has been discarded. By his own people. We can make him a hero because he does not like Putin. 😂 His people barely care. Look at their media.
It is amazing how cynical the lies of the Western media aimed at discrediting Putin are. They operate on the principle that all means are good, no one will figure out the details anyway…
Poor man. This is that sociopaths favorite way to kill people.
So sad for the son to see his dad like that
A Russian is the only person who can take him down. It won’t b long if he doesn’t get scared of his own shadow
I really appreciate that you cover things like this, and in-depth segments about Putin’s war, etc. It’s not just Trump, Trump and more Trump. Thank you. 👍
well pootin is puppeteer for tr*mp 🤷
I’m glad mainstream media is finally giving this story a limelight. The abuse has been ongoing for months.
Oh no I am so sorry, hope he get better..it’s sad to see someone has to go like this..
Someone needs to put an end to all the evil men who are representing us in this world.