EVERYONE PLEASE BE SAFE OUT THERE!
Thanks, you be safe as well!
@cortical1 My favorite is the one where Biden beats him by more votes than Obama beat Romney by. Wait, sorry, that actually happened. Send him your $99, schmucks! 🤡
NOT IN MY AMERICA 😀
If you find yourself freezing to death because you can’t afford to heat your home, thank a Democrat and remember you’ll be one less carbon footprint
I live in apartment and people say it’s safe in apartments
Just another Canadian day. Stay warm and stay home. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary.
It’s not another Canadian winter day here in the Niagara Peninsula. It’s raining on and off, 3 degrees.
Oh yeah, there’s no ice or snow anywhere.
In America, everything is absolutely necessary because it’s my god-given right to do whatever I want. Then demand the government fix it when I screw up. 😀
@John Watt I’m in Alberta and it is in the -30’s with a high wind chill. Not great weather but not the worst that I have seen.
@John Watt I live in NIagara too, bro. I think you’ll have different outlook on the weather by tomorrow…
0 visibility? Now I can score a goal on “Mikey”
Merry Christmas and stay safe everyone.
I cannot imagine why folks insist on traveling as dangerous as it is, and some even including their children. Are they nuts?
It happens every year around this time. I just can’t figure out what is going on
I gotta work
I would never want my family to risk traveling in this kind of weather to visit me. Just wait until Spring. In the meantime, we have a this cool technology at our disposal. Although I get it that some people are trying to escape this weather for awhile too, I guess.
Some people have to work and employers get upset when you take off
‘Merica. 🤡🤡🤡
Praying for the homeless, immigrants at the boder, or on the street, homeless, & neglected animals…& anyone who has to be out in this weather !! Please be safe, help others in need if you can…everyone stay home if you can…so you don’t need rescue !!
@BXI LMAO
F the homeless
Thank you for yhat insipiring message
@Ken Dexter shut up
BUMS AND JUNKIES
“Feels like” temp is -36. They’ve closed I90w leaving my city here in southern MN. Actual temp is -11. Stay smart. Stay safe.
Dont take the road if you dont have to and dont have winter tires. Expect your stopping distance to be 2 to 3 time longuer. Dont hesitate to slow down if slippery. Christmas will we better for your family if you’re alive. Happy Christmas from Canada.
Phew we have the best weather in Africa. I wish Americans all the best in these trying times and happy holidays!
Wishing you a very Happy Holiday as well from freezing Texas 1 degree F. Stay safe friend!
Dang, it cold but most remember what it means. Be wise stay safe!
But do you have clean water? Lol
@Sonny Black 😂 damn you must be miserable . I’m in Cali , start lighting the firewood 😂
Happy holidays from the center of the U.S.
That’s crazy, its hot and uncomfortable in Australia today (~100f) but I won’t complain, that storm looks horrific! Stay safe!
This is overblown media insanity. I walk a mile to work and it’s fine.
@Havoc Herseim In a blizzard? Or everyday?
Been there on Lightning Ridge weather was 55C Xmas and New Years day. I didn’t know it was “specially” hot. Thought that was normal.
You guys are having summer at this time, yes?
@A G yeh mate, out Christmas is never ‘white’, it’s more of a scorcher 😂
Everyone please be safe stay home don’t go out unless it’s absolutely necessary
Gotta be at work by 6am.
If we all stop listening to the news story the second they say “Bomb Cyclone”, they’ll stop and go back to saying winter storm.
indeed…it is called “the narrative”… u may of noticed a trend in use of weather terms like ” lashing rain” and “storm batters town”… all to further the narrative… oh, they use it 4 russia, china, inflation and all the other things they scare us with too…
Please stay home!!!
Your family needs you to be around next Christmas.
Stay safe!
-37° in SE Nebraska! Not much snow but the relentless north wind is ARCTIC
The coldest place I have ever lived was Minot, North Dakota, where it is not uncommon for the weather to be 55 degrees below zero. When the snow plows move the snow into piles, it doesn’t melt until around April.
Yep, I lived in ND and you’ve got it. Sometimes snow is still melting in June!
I live in Bismarck. we’re going to run out of places to put the snow if we keep getting storms like this haha
@Nunya Biznez “Freezin’s the Reason”
@Kyle DaughertySounds like Freezin’s the Season!
I couldn’t stand it I can’t handle that extreme cold
Here in the great white north it almost feels weird saying that I have no heat. No really, none. My apartment is heated by a single space heater. And I sometimes don’t have it on. But I’m on a third floor and heat rises eh. The old radiant heating hasn’t worked in 3 years, and I don’t care. I’m currently playing an ambiance video of a mountain blizzard. I love winter.
Thankfully, here in Kansas City Missouri, this wasn’t as bad as we’ve had it in the past. I feel sorry for people who are not used to having snow.
Bullitt County KY checking in with 11° and currently 5 inches of snow and continuing to fall. Wind-chill -6°…. Stay Safe fellow Citizens.
It is poor journalism to discuss a “once in a lifetime weather event” in a year of many once in a lifetime weather events and not mention the climate crisis. People need to make the connection between what they are seeing and the climate crisis. And then we need to push for further, swifter, bolder, and more consistent action.
Christmastime. The time of year we spend so much money for presents. This year, I would love to see that everyone would spend more. Not money, no expensive presents, but love, compassion and rational thinking. I would love to see people check their cellars and attics for old blankets, clothes, tents, candles and canned food for the homeless. Wouldn’t it be the greatest gift of all to know that you just may have saved a life?
Man I feel bad for the homeless they the ones gonna feel this the worst 🤕💯