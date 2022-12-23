Recent Post
Yes! Bring HER back again…such a breath of fresh air in an environment of such stench! Lead the way with people like her!!!
The best of luck to you and your first term and I hope it’s the beginning of a long wonderful congresswoman to be re-elected again and again
She’s in the grassroots and sees everything on the ground.
Well put!
I agree that we need laws on right to repair! Kudos!
Thank god for her and those who voted for her.
Religion is the #1 reason for anti-LGBT legislation and Hateful rhetoric. Republicans filed 238 anti-LGBT bills in 2022. GOP is hate party
Love her. She’s promotes the maker in all of us. Plus, the service rules for big farm equipment is such a rip off
Wholeheartedly agree. The lack of right to repair for farm equipment especially, really nickel and dimes farmers and smaller businesses who are already in a really financially difficult spot.
It’s outrageous, and the equipment breaks down all the time when you most need it. I watch a few farm channels ‘sheepishly me’ Sandi Brock is a real eye opener. It’s not just farm equipment, it’s refrigerators, stoves etc, that are made to maybe last ten years tops, not including the several service calls (that end up costing what you paid for the fridge in the first place). It’s out of control and we must demand better.
The worst corporate actors against right to repair legislation are Apple and John Deere. If another company finds itself in court over right to repair issues, Apple and John Deere will donate free lawyers to help fight that legislation. Right now the biggest right to repair headway has been made, state by state, against automobile manufacturers. Still many car companies are doing their best to make it prohibitively difficult for you to do simple things such as change your own headlights and thereby force you to spend money at the dealership. It can cost you thousands of dollars to replace modern LED headlights in some cars! As for Apple, they put electronic serial numbers on key parts like their batteries and screens so that if you go to use parts from one partly broken phone to fix another phone, as soon as the device is disassembled the software forces the parts to “brick” themselves and they will no longer function. The notion of interchangeable parts is a hallmark of the Industrial revolution that began in the US (Eli Whitney applied it to firearms first), and now manufacturers are trying to do an end run around it.
Good on her. Addressing real issues, not grandstanding.
Well said.
Nice to hear a politician speak to issues and not to “crazy”. What a refreshing voice. I wish her well.
Best thing any representative can do is work to curtail the corporate interests that have a stranglehold on government. The interests of the citizen and society have for too long been simply ignored. I wish that we, the American public, would begin to send people like her to Washington and our State Houses across the country.
@Jeffrey Dunlap Well, that depends, there are regulations that negatively affect small businesses while giving the advantage to “too big to fail” near monopolies Corporations. And there is nothing that the large corporations would like more than getting rid of all the small business and being the sole provider. They can set the price, the salaries, the compensations, etc., think Walmart, Amazon, etc., and her aforementioned right to fix that the behemoths Corps want to eliminate.
If she is for fixing that, eliminating the burden of small business and putting it back onto the behemoths, then good. If she just wants to rip up regulations across the board, then yeah, not good at all.
Few people realize that what build the middle class in this country was mostly created by small business, the fact that just about anyone could open up and set shop.
They have all been swallowed by near monopolies Corporations. The mom and pop pharmacies are now either Duanne Reed or CVS. The neighborhood hardware store disappeared to either just Home Depot or Lowes. Etc. Etc. Also, when you have less and less different places were you can get a job, when all the stores are owned by just a handful of people, they can easily dictate how much they are going to pay you.
@Jeffrey Dunlap Hmmm…I was going to say she sounds much more like a non-trump Republican than a Democrat. We’ll just have to wait and see how she votes…………….
you do know this country was founded by the supper rich, was run by the supper rich and the gov was set up to help the supper rich get power, go look at most of this countries founding fathers they owned a lot of land, had huge houses, some of them had slaves, my point is the way are gov was set up it allowed big business and the supper rich to get the power instead of regular people, the founders did not want normal people to even vote, just the most educated, and back then that meant the most well off people of society
@redred222 no… depending on what one calls riches…
Paper $$$, which was in different values and different states, everyone in every state wouldn’t take everyone’s money, for one. If you’re calling property such as land and also slaves, well sometimes they land couldn’t even be sold cuz no one wanted to buy or was on sellable. A couple were adopted into money. Some Made Back Alley deals…
But technically no one was absolutely rich upon coming here meaning they didn’t bring wealth from England&elsewhere because there was none… (hardly)
Of those 56 signed that paper 46/48 were born on stolen land & Mos Def, were not rich but by time of signing the d of I, were or on the their way…to riches mostly/mainly due to slavery & inheritance… only two founding fathers did not own slaves & did not approve of slavery, that’s
John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams… in which John Adams said famously that the “American Revolution would not be complete until all slaves were freed…”
Millard Fillmore, although opposing slavery signed the Fugitive Slave act…
Although there is no official consensus on who should be considered on founding father some historians injections term all together which was said by
Harding are the first time during a Republican National Convention in 1916 Hardy repeated the phrase at his own Inauguration in 1921.
So technically yay and nay Nay on the person technically there was no term founding father’s back then it was something made up in the 1900 and technically too yay if that’s what you want to call them prior to sign in the Declarations of independent we’re not rich but I find saying most were definitely rich but not Washington it was financed by Robert Morris the first to sign… so ultimately no technically yay & nay
The Right to Repair – sounds like somethin’ Manchin, Sinema, and Mitch McConnell would vote against.
Ironic considering that repairing your own s**t is the cornerstone of “rugged individualism” that people like Limbaugh and O’Reilly used to tout.
Wow, how wonderful that America has actually elected a real human being who respects the needs of real people instead of corrupt corporations (like BMW).
@John Watt At least they you could put them into your own garage or driveway and repair them yourself.
Most cars these days don’t even have an engine or coolant temperature gauge. Just idiot lights that by the time they light up the damage is already done and your engine is toast. In my 25 year old car with it’s analog gauges, I know my engine is overheating long before it over heats, I know my battery health as soon as I turn the key to pre-start position, I know if my alternator is giving me enough electricity as I drive down the road.
I think there’s a bit more complexity to why corporations protect their intellectual property, as evidenced by Tesla’s service woes. While Tesla blazed the EV trail, the rest of the auto industry bet on, and often openly cheered on their demise. Now that they’re set to produce more than a million EVs annually, that rational instinct to keep the repairs in house simply isn’t tenable – and Musk knows it. A battery module repair north of $15K is a threat to the entire sales and longevity model for Tesla, and so Right to Repair will inevitably open up sharing and warrantying of proprietary technical data with independent garages. Unfortunately, the long wait for this is the burden of the buyer.
@Linus A Why the 08-12 Ford Escape is in high demand! Good instrument cluster and 240 HP V6!
@George Petlowany How do electric vehicles keep occupants warm at -25C outside?
I’m a longtime Washingtonian and am so proud that Marie got elected!
Ok I was thinking of moving to Washington
@Jennifer Coleman Serious question here….Is she really a Democrat?? She seems more like a Republican in her thoughts/plans. I will be interested to see how she votes. Still, good for her!
Democrat or Republican…Ms. Perez has the “ethics” America NEEDS!
She seems more like a Republican who just ran as a Democrat. Can’t wait to see how she votes!
I agree. I see more and more people succeeding in politics by putting ethics before partisanship. Bernie really started something, I think.
My grandfather could fix anything, machines, wiring, plumbing, you name it. He ran a business and said “make it so good that you never have to fix it again” of course, if it ever did need fixing, all the parts were available and could be replaced. He was a mid-century man. 75 years later we need to go back to those kind of ethics!
How refreshing to hear a smart, fair and absolutely reasonable person being elected to represent her electorate. Best of luck. More balanced representatives required. I hope you make a difference. 🙏
I live in Texas but I really like her approach and ideas. It’s refreshing to listen to her
👍👍 Very proud to say I am a Washingtontonian and proud of the voters who chose an honest person versus a Big Lie promoter.
I think it was a protest vote against trump candidates. It will be interesting to see how she votes. She seemed more like a Republican than Democrat. just my opinion………..
She’ll make a great representative for ALL of us! Congrats Marie!
The fact that she narrowly won against a nut job….such a relief! Someone who actually cares about real issues that affect her constituents
She is so spot on. A very hometown, intelligent woman. All the best to her and the people she represents.