Recent Post
- Reps for Ex-Georgian President, a Putin foe, say he has been poisoned
- CNN reports on the ‘monster winter storm’ impacting millions of Americans
- Democrat pulls off upset in rural red district. Hear her message for her party
- ‘Keep calm’: Video shows Russian official reassuring soldiers on frontlines
- Russia expert breaks down Putin’s response to Zelensky’s US visit
53 comments
Vladomer zalinsky is such a cool guy. Real person. Unlike another Vladimir
@Hugh Janus LMAO HILARIOUS 😂 Poor Trumptard 😢
Like the women you sell by mail.
@Hollywood Huh? Not even American here, sonny.😉
@Дэн Кирпичнов russian bot, only you believe your propaganda. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦💪
@Дэн Кирпичнов 🇺🇦🌟🇺🇦
I say keep supplying ukraine with the much needed aid… whatever it take to keep ukraine from falling
Bullshit!
I say keep supplying ukraine with the much needed aid… whatever it take to keep ukraine from falling
Don’t worry, it’s Russia. They have a hard time making dominoes fall…
If a Russian general says keep calm everything is ok… It’s time to run
@Jhun Hoon It is because you guys are not getting it. You have been brainwashed to the max (western media), sometimes it feels like a losing battle to rescue. If you guys had a heart, you wouldn’t be supporting corruption and Nazism killing Russian civilians for the eight years. And then Nato on the doorstep. As if Russia is to sit back and do nothing, let genocide to its fullest, and Nato making wars. And you find it okay. Which is disturbing. Our grandparents went to war to illuminate Nazism, and now you are supporting it. Sick.
Keep calm and run for your life I think he ment 😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Or shoot the lazy slacker working hundreds of miles away in a comfortable warm office?
If a general says that then basically it’s too late for you. It’s like he tells you to make a final wish before you die.
America and Europe support of Ukraine is an investment in global security and Democracy. Well spoken President Zelensky and peace to you and the people of Ukraine.
God bless you sweetie.
Wow those Russian guys must be terrified out of their minds and he has the nerve to tell those guys calm down LMAO😂🤣😂🤣
They probably found out how many Russian soldiers Zelenskyy’s killed since February.
putin back in 2008 warn george bush that he will take crimea if they let ukraine into nato, so I think he is been honest about wanting ukraine being neutral, so give peace talks a chance and people are going to lose their jobs and there is going tobe economic damage
“Why is everyone panicking? I specifically asked for you to stay calm.”
@james ginty Happy 100K day. : )
World unity for Ukraine 🇺🇦 🌎 glory to Ukraine from Mexico 🇲🇽
Don’t cartels run your country like the globalist run Ukraine !
So show them your money. “Them” are American weapons companies 😂
@Jeremiah Johnson In September 2013, the Pentagon announced a tender for the reconstruction of school No. 5 in the city of Sevastopol, under its engineering intelligence structure (reminding the Russian fleet is based in Sevrastopol) and 5 months later, the United States staged a coup. Are you very trusting of American policy on Ukraine?
No mamezzzzzzzzz
@Jeremiah Johnson and the American destroyers Arlie Burke with the Aegis system and Tomahawks on board, with a range to the Urals and the mission is completed – “a cowboy maddened by impunity puts a loaded gun to the head” of Russia, dictating his conditions.
“Keep calm” Yeah, sure, buddy, if they’re not getting blown to bits, they’re freezing and starving to death.
This is very true but thats probably the norm nowadays in Russia. They’re money crashed so much and companies pulled out. Hopefully someone unalives putin and installs a democratic government.
As we see regularly with Republican speeches and comments, they’re not the brightest stars in the universe, therefore their opinions on complicated issues like world peace shouldn’t be taken too seriously. They’re appealing to an even less intelligent base support.
It’s not easy to reassure a soldier wearing a tin helmet and airsoft vest.
It’s much easier to not notice how my men keep running away from the front lines.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o
Welcome to YouTube, “Zelensky, etc”! I see you just opened your account in August this year.
How does your conscience feel, I wonder, working for a corrupt dictatorship who’s attitude to its peaceful neighbours is (as one Ukrainian journalist so aptly put it: ” like raping a woman while telling her you love her.”
Anyway, good luck with the propaganda job, hope you’re being well paid for this dirtiest of work..
You know, it never occurred to me how effective our/NATO’s funding of Ukraine is as a weapon to demoralize Russian troops. Added value, let’s say. 💛💙 The smart ones will surrender.
Wagner has emerged as a key player in the 10-month conflict. The group is often described as President Vladimir Putin’s off-the-books troops. It has expanded its footprint globally since its creation in 2014, and has been accused of war crimes in Africa, Syria and Ukraine.
Lots of player’s.
Russia is right, just one Patriot system will only prolong the war. So we should send them 8 such systems – one for each major city. And also send them long range munitions, train them to fly AH-64 Apaches (the world’s absolute, deadliest tank and personnel killer), and then supply them 50 of those too. THEN the war will end much, MUCH sooner.
Traitors to democracy must be dealt with by such means necessary to remove them forever from any public forum, any friend of our enemy is our enemy.
Democracy has interests, therefore no traitors.
God bless Ukraine!
Amen
Russians: “everything is going according to the plan”
🧐😂😂😂
“Keep calm,we only lost 100,000 soldiers so far.”
😄 I know right?
Exactly…!!! 100,000 dead and it’s all fine….
A 10,000 troops a month, or over 300 a day. But stay calm. Everything is going according to plan 🤦♂️🇷🇺💀
Putin is so funny. Originally, delivering Patriot missiles to Ukraine was a red line, now “nah it’s an old system”. He obviously won’t tell his population of 🐑 that they crosses a red line but they won’t do anything about it. By the way I can predict, before December 31st, kremlin will have announced they’ve destroyed most of them already 😂
Very interesting hearing him say “Keep calm”. It implies that the soldiers are not calm and there are problems at the front.
The piles of russian soldiers’ corpses also suggests that
May Ukraine’s hero-in-chief return home safely. Slava ukraini!
Glory to Ukraine 💪 🇺🇦 and zelensky world unity for Ukraine