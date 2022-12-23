Recent Post
85 comments
Ukraine has stated that there will be no negotiations, no cease fire, no pause, no peace talks, no white flags, no mercy, and no quarter given to the invaders. Putin started this war, and now Ukraine will finish it!!
Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
Facts
@Багровый Залив 100K troops and thousands of vehicles lost in less than a year. Russia is failing across the board militarily. They haven’t made a significant gain of territory in months. All they can do now is terror-bomb civilian centers; and terror bombing cities doesn’t work. It didn’t work in WW2, and it’s not working now. It’s a sign of desperation, not strength.
But you keep pumping out that propaganda, it doesn’t make you look desperate at all…
@Ejay did I say we should continue to fund Israel?
@bngr bngr I didn’t say you said anything. I asked you a question. trump sure was. He helped Israel steal tel Aviv by putting the embassy there. Don’t be a hypocrite.
In other words, he’s said in a manner of speaking, metaphorically perhaps to Putin…”BUCKLE UP BUTTERCUP!” 🤣🇺🇦👍
@Jazz Deacon I am fine. I will be fine. You need not concern yourself with me.
@Jazz Deacon LOL
@Jazz Deacon We’ll need to REALLY buckle up if your brain ever starts to take full effect, huh? Now that’s a scary thought. 😅
🖕🏽🇺🇦 😂
REMEMBER when democrats said they are against war?
Not much difference between MAGA and Russia on this issue.
@El Chupa Nibre Exactly.
From the general European view, this total obsession with Trump after more than six years is absolute comedy gold. Please, don’t ever give it up. 😆
@El Chupa Nibre do you have mistaken an insult for a cogent rebottle. They’re not the same thing at all. An insult it is the last resort of someone with nothing worthwhile to say. It doesn’t support, add to or strengthen a claim in anyway.
Being rude is easy it doesn’t require any thinking at all.
If you were raised by parents who insulted you anytime you disagreed with them, or if this is the way your significant other or those at work treat you, I feel sorry for you, but if this is how you deal with disagreements I am here to tell you that this is not how mature adults disagree with one another.
@Neal Skrenes I agree, you’re not a mature adult, you’re a pos Groomer.
@bobwoods1320 trump would have did nothing probably was a plan but trump did not get reelected. Remember the Kurds
If Putin can’t find the antidote for the HI-MARS, how in hell, he’s going to find it for the Patriot missile battery weapon.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Putin is like the bully complaining that the little boy is getting help from his big brother. He doesn’t mind unfair as long as he has the advantage.
Puck Futin
He looks like a classic vampire; vlad the impaler🧛♂️🇷🇺
@1Drummer He is not Vlad. Vlad is Vladislav. Vladimir is Vova)))
Great analogy!
Last week Putler said that Patriots in Ukraine would be an escalation. Today Putler says it’s no big deal lol
U need to see what putina means which is the oposite of what he says 😂
@Marleystrummer also went to war v japan and sunk its own navy.
it’s super big deal ! Patriot have powerful high-performance radar systems ! thats big change !
@LionMetalMusic but putina won’t admit it, he is hiding his head in the sand, he doesn’t wanna admit russian military complex is a joke with publicity from soviet miths. Russian weapons sales in the near future will be a pleasure to watch 😂
Just like Russia1 Propaganda Lying News, story changes by the day.
If Putin doesn’t like it, we must be doing something right.
@Mr Pepe SILENCE TROLL CONSCRIPT 😂😂😂
Agree!
@Mr Pepe
In America, the term we use is “okay.”
Or some people just use the letters “ok.”
There is no “oke” in the English language. At least, not that I am aware of
@My Channel I’m very happy you did. Won’t have to be hearing from you much longer.
@Jazz Deacon Cause you won’t be doing much at all soon enough.
I would love to seen the dopey expression on Putin’s faces, when he watched Zelensky’s visit to the White House and Congress and kissing house speaker.
You dont understand US propaganda.
Jealous and pride eat one from within as held hostage that words coming out of the mouth fail to hide them. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
If you look at it this way, the US is sending $110 billion to Ukraine. This has helped to decimate Russia’s military to the point they won’t be able to threaten more nations.
Russia’s military equipment is old and busted anyway.
That $110 billion is about .6% of total US military spending.
I’d say that’s a pretty good investment considering US troops aren’t having get involved.
@Ernie Buchinski Huh……….
Smartest Ukraine supporter
@Virgin CCYY smartest Ukraine supporter
@Ernie Buchinski Good Let Ukraine Fight to the Last Neo-Nazis, the World don’t need that Energy
Plus how much Ukrainian blood, think about it.
A wise leader never underestimate his enemy. He should say “very well, we’ll adjust our military then”, than “oh, our s300 is much better than that” or “that is old system”.
Russia: just give us what we want and you’ll be okay.
Extortion anyone.
The problem is also that they would not be okay. Giving Putin what he wants also means living under Putin’s thumb.
Addict logic. I want what I want because I want it
@hymns4ever Not under Putin’s thumb, but under the ground. We have seen what his ‘troops’ do to civilians when given half a chance. Think Bucha.
@Willaim OConnell maybe Putin is on drugs, most guys like him are under a doctor’s “care”.
@hymns4ever I know other countries have found that out the hard way. I don’t think KGB-Putin’s reputation is well-earned but those countries that were afraid to stop him realized it too late. Or, maybe they couldn’t have, he’s a bully, he goes after countries that can’t fight back. Then he ran into Winston Churchill of the North and hit a brick wall. But I don’t think the bully is human enough not to use nuclear weapons.
If Putin is saying Russia doesn’t fear NATO, then why did he say NATO expansion justified invading Ukraine?
@Rita Gameiro This has to be one of the most emotionally driven responses I have gotten here.
First of all get a grip. No one is saying that Russia is going to try to take Mexico under it’s wing. It was just simple speculation. Now I understand that the concept of speculation goes right over your head but still.
USA has a trade deal with Mexico but not any military deals with them. Mexico is a neutral country. Mexico has the luxury of being neutral due to having us (USA) as it’s neighbor. If Russia (or any other country) were to attack Mexico USA would come to it’s defense regardless of it’s neutral stance on the world. USA wont allow anyone to wage war it’s in backyard. No need to join NATO for that.
For your sake I hope that Russia doesn’t end up defeating Ukraine. You will have a severe mental breakdown if that were to happen for sure lmao.
Now that I think about it. way too many people (mostly on social media) are way to emotionally invested in this conflict. Weird thing is most of these people can’t even point Ukraine on the world map haha.
If Ukraine were to lose (not saying they are don’t get mad haha) I think we will have some epic meltdowns, kinda like the ones we had when Trump won. Till this days you can still find all those epic meltdowns on social media haha.
@Alhambra Biker I said “it doesn’t take a rocket scientist” meaning am definately not one 😂😂🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️but I agree with you that I don’t have important information, I am just listening to rumors&making my assumptions on rumors 😁😁 peace to you to Ukraine to Russia😊
@Mi-ndio-ule-dem I know what you meant. Do you what sarcasm is? Thank you. When a burglar invades your place do you tell piece to a burglar or shoot back? You got the gist. No peace to Russian war criminal terrorists with their fascist naZi Z swastika
Yup! The words of hellish warmongers are worthless. So are the promises of national security assurances given to Russia upon the dissolution of USSR by:
1) Helmut Kohl – German Chancellor; Feb 10, 1990.
2) Manfred Woerner – NATO Secretary-General; July 1, 1991.
3) James Baker – US Secretary of State ….
4) blah, blah … black sheeps!?
Don’t understand? Cross-reference Professor Dr Google: *Did NATO Promise Russia Never to Expand to the East? DW News; March 19, 2022.*
Or even better, if you have the intellect to directly access these public documents and also look into recently declassified documents.
@ANTHONY WANJALA Only Russian USSR people are afraid of Stalin.
“Forever” in Russian turned out to be two, three days. So when the same russians say “very long time”, I couldn’t give a rat’s a** 😀
Translation of Putin complain “You are not letting me kill Ukrainians with impunity”.
@Nature and Physics Turkey and Hungary have been less helpful than your ignorance allows you to see. Do some research. Better to remain silent and look like a fool than….
China has never been closer to Russia. India is close to Russia too. Far closer to Russia than USA
@CompressWealthDivide EconomicProsperity Yes and the comment is gone. Whataboutism is deflection
@Nature and Physics easy peasy
https://youtu.be/2qzCCSmm3Ok
@Nature and Physics easy peasy
https://youtu.be/D5aFB91puwA
@J Gaffney Hungary and Turkey approved Finland and Sweden joining NATO, dingbat. Who cares about India? Canada and USA do more trade in a week than India and Russia can do in a year. China is close to collapse. Why do you want child murderer Putin as your emperor?
Vladdy boy needs to realize the big mistake he has made by picking a fight with those people🤔
‘those people,’ 😆
@Bond Jovi oh my bad I just realized it I’m going to change it thanks though LMAO😂🤣😂🤣
Ukraine is at war with NATO, not Russia and Zelensky is an actor in Hollywood, he is not the president of Ukraine and he never was!! Everything the western media tells you is a lie!! The truth is being scrubbed off the internet and all your leaders are hiding in bunkers because nuclear war is the intention, to kill you all and save the planet!! This is “the green new deal”!! This is the big reset of humanity!! Trump warned you but you didn’t listen and now you all die!!
What people? Americans?))
@Alonso Nomad
Yup! The NATO warmongrels!
a lot of anti Zelensky humans and Pleiadian ETs mock him as being “just an actor” but he’s a brilliant politician
It blew my mind Ukraine forces are mostly made up of Nazi war fighter’s, the Azov battalion. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 💪
No he is a terrible politician. Thousands of Ukrainians are dying… and for what?? Because NATO is trying to weaken Russia. The only possible scenario that he is a brilliant politician is if he doesn’t actually care about the Ukrainian people.
AND a brilliant war leader. Very much like Churchill in that respect.
@Sonomacats haha how man? How??
@Sonomacats Zelensky is nothing like Churchill. Hang on a minute, didn’t the left say Churchill was a racist????
The Kremlin saying more defensive weapons will ony make suffering longer is like a mass-murderer claiming it would be better for his victims if he was allowed to kill them sooner. Even the hypocritiy version of this statement is disgusting.
Putin: “We can fight everywhere”
Reality: you cant even win in Ukraine, so you wont be able to win against 32 countries
Lol no one has won or lost this war yet so settle down
@Alonso Nomad Or what? The big bad bear will continue to creep and crawl back home like it’s doing? Russia is retreating, and slowly, the citizens will get tired of all the bodies returning, and requests for more live ones.
@Jona Tikoisuva The allies will continue to squeeze Russia into economic collapse. We are united in seeing the end of your bald little dictator.
@Melanie S. They are not squeezing anything but themselves. Russia is rich with Minerals and Resources compared to all of Europe combined. Get out of your delusional thinking, the west is not the whole world. As long as Asia and Africa keeps trading with Russia, the EU will keep shooting themselves in the butt 🫡
@Brendo Xd Do you read/listen to/watch news?
I liked how the latest aid package included 500 GPS guided artillery rounds. Thats 500 precision strikes on RU equipment and stuff. While the Patriot is nice for protecting your troops… artillery is what takes back Ukraine ground.