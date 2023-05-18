Recent Post
“How dismal it is to see present day Americans yearning for the very orthodoxy that their country was founded to escape.” ~Christopher Hitchens~
We left the dark ages , defeated Hitler and Joseph Mengele and now some want us to go back.
The orthodoxy of relativism has destroyed more life than anything else.
We don’t talk we don’t tell we shut our emotions to others we fear.
Keep your legs closed and you’ll be fine😂
@babadook L comment
@Chris NotPratt the truth hurts
@babadook just because you say it is the truth doesn’t make it the truth.
Not to mention the fact that, as abortion was legalized in the 1970’s crime went down, as a pretty direct through line in the 90’s as a result of millions of kids not being born into less than ideal circumstances. Thus, one would expect a rise in crime of all types through the 2040’s.
Taking the lead out of gasoline helped immensely to reduce the crime rate.
This is just about power and control.
Except that it isn’t in the slightest.
You have the power to keep your legs closed
@babadook Is that the only thing you can say?
If she wasn’t a rape survivir would she be open to less weeks to obtain a abortion or a national abortion ban.
Just a heads up to any pro military people out there, and those whose towns depend on bases, this will impact readiness, recruitment, and restrict where soldiers can accept stationing. This will impact college admissions and doctors applying for jobs there.
These bills will drain the states of everything valuable in their quest to rule rather than represent.
People should have access to resources that solve any known problem.
It’s something everyone has an opinion about.
The most common one is: “she’s not me, who am I to…?”
“And now Nara, and now Nara, and now North Carolina” 😆😆😆😆
People need to remember every lawmaker who voted against the Will of the people and passed their own ideological law’s. GOP want the power to Rule not Represent.
Many babies will get to live and be happy 😊
@Pablo Good to know you don’t support individual rights and support Big brother in other people’s bedrooms and bodies.
@Nic Lewis I do. I support the right for babies to not be killed.
At 6 weeks many women don’t even know they are pregnant. That is a too few weeks and most don’t report and should not have to report.
Many babies will get to live and be happy 😊
@Pablo But is a woman’s choice on this. Also a health choice with family and doctors but not government
And even if they know they’re pregnant, that’s no excuse to abort that baby.
@KB Nobody should have a choice to kill an innocent baby.
@Pablo Yes, they should, “Pablo” 🤷♂️
Why don’t they specify – is the 6 weeks from start of last period or from conception? If the first, which is usually how you count up to 40 weeks, then it is only 4 weeks pregnant.
There is only 1 definition for being 6 weeks pregnant, which is date of your last period. Instead of asking them to do better math, maybe we should tell our elected officials to leave medical decisions to medical professionals and the patients.
@EDKDoctors can figure out the age of the baby.
@Pablo Physicians can come up with rough estimates, based upon fetal femur length, but that is often off by a month or two. With my first daughter, I knew exactly when my last period was. but because my daughter is a short person, my OB told me I had to be off by a month. When she was born, it was obvious that I’d been correct, and carried her for 10 months, not 9. Doctors can be very wrong,
@Deborah Freedman Yes, they can be wrong. And yes, most of the time they have a fairly good idea. Especially once you can detect a heart beat.
Lie about your last menstrual cycle to protect yourself
“Republican lawmaker explains ‘grave concerns’ over abortion ban bill” so let’s otherwise “Convince It Forward”
There is no doubt my impression of a “Republican” is skewed by mainstream news agencies (on both sides. That said, THIS Republican is a model for compassionate, intelligent conservative thinking. A fresh take in the midst of some of the nut bars who Garber so much attention. America could use a third political part.
Lol. She’s all platitudes. She literally wants a 12 week ban. She’s not for helping poor people.
This is a ridiculous law.
Law makers shouldn’t be discussing abortion. It’s a personal choice. It’s insane that they pushed it this far. Keep your laws out of my uterus and medical decisions.
Just because something is a “personal choice” doesn’t mean it’s valid. People make personal choices to do all sorts of terrible things.
A Republican that says sane and reasonable things and appears to be completely intelligent and coherent. That’s a novelty.
It’s good to see at least someone on the right being sensible about even just one issue that impacts the common person.