41 comments

    3. No I’m not, higher truth needs to be uncovered, and I’m trying to do a bit to help that, and some repasting helps than retyping out.

      Reply

    1. Hypocrisy: Blaming inanimate objects like firearms for murders well endorsing the barbaric butchering of millions of totally innocent little girls and boys every year.

      Reply

    3. @James Welch California and New York are state #1 and state #2 in youth homelessness. How about you gfy?

      Reply

  3. Exceptional an honest Republican Senator this type of politician is sadly rare in dumb male politicians in America 🇺🇸.

    Reply

    2. Hypocrisy: Blaming inanimate objects like firearms for murders well endorsing the barbaric butchering of millions of totally innocent little girls and boys every year.

      Reply

    3. ​@BLD Lightpainting do you also use the term “butchering” when an abortion is done via ingested medication? Or are you only referencing the small percentile that occur after week 12-13?

      Reply

  4. This is where the Old Republican Party is… please come back. We need honest debate with Dems & Repubs. That’s how democracy works. Not some maga-misfit-monsters who can’t shut their mouths and have NOTHING intelligent to say. You Go Senator!

    Reply

    1. Hypocrisy: Blaming inanimate objects like firearms for murders well endorsing the barbaric butchering of millions of totally innocent little girls and boys every year.

      Reply

    1. @genewalker7785  wow, it’s pretty obvious you don’t know what complications can come up during a pregnancy, but by all means, keep making clueless comments.

      Reply

  7. About time a Republican woman actually stands up for herself and have a backbone and not speak for us men.😮

    Reply

  8. We need more people like her speaking up, along with the many women who have shared their own experiences of not getting care when their lives are indeed at risk.

    Reply

    2. ​@The Natural Midsouth no son, because guns don’t kill anybody, that is people, that is only those with an evil heart.

      Reply

  9. The rest of the women in Congress need to follow her lead, if women’s bodily health and privacy is to be protected.

    Reply

    1. Hypocrisy: Blaming inanimate objects like firearms for murders well endorsing the barbaric butchering of millions of totally innocent little girls and boys every year.

      Reply

  11. I just listened to her in an interview on the radio. She is talking facts and she’s considerate of additional considerations needed. Seems balanced and open to talking and discussion. They need more women like her in the Republican party to make it balanced and less chaotic and full of misogyny.

    Reply

    1. Hypocrisy: Blaming inanimate objects like firearms for murders well endorsing the barbaric butchering of millions of totally innocent little girls and boys every year.

      Reply

  17. “We don’t want your protection, nor do we need it.” That’s a *feminist* reaffirmation from a *republican* woman. There *is* a God. 🦋

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.