41 comments
Well said senator.
No I’m not, higher truth needs to be uncovered, and I’m trying to do a bit to help that, and some repasting helps than retyping out.
@James Welch sheep account
More women need to come out about this. It is about control, not saving lives!
Hypocrisy: Blaming inanimate objects like firearms for murders well endorsing the barbaric butchering of millions of totally innocent little girls and boys every year.
@Jason BornLet’s stop killing babies. It’s about the right to life.
@James Welch California and New York are state #1 and state #2 in youth homelessness. How about you gfy?
Exceptional an honest Republican Senator this type of politician is sadly rare in dumb male politicians in America 🇺🇸.
Not since they ousted Cheney
@BLD Lightpainting do you also use the term “butchering” when an abortion is done via ingested medication? Or are you only referencing the small percentile that occur after week 12-13?
This is where the Old Republican Party is… please come back. We need honest debate with Dems & Repubs. That’s how democracy works. Not some maga-misfit-monsters who can’t shut their mouths and have NOTHING intelligent to say. You Go Senator!
@Rodolfo Beans like Don lemons? O wait he got fired
@Rodolfo Beans Bot alert🤡🐑
Good job senator.
Amen. We need to hear more from Republican women and we need to keep this conversation going.
@genewalker7785 wow, it’s pretty obvious you don’t know what complications can come up during a pregnancy, but by all means, keep making clueless comments.
@Mark B They were responding to “we need to hear more from Republican women”.
@Gene Walker Who the hell are you to say anything about women’s bodies?
About time a Republican woman actually stands up for herself and have a backbone and not speak for us men.😮
We need more people like her speaking up, along with the many women who have shared their own experiences of not getting care when their lives are indeed at risk.
@ECK3505 no son, but you obviously failed even simple biology class.
@The Natural Midsouth no son, because guns don’t kill anybody, that is people, that is only those with an evil heart.
The rest of the women in Congress need to follow her lead, if women’s bodily health and privacy is to be protected.
It is always the women who save us, proud to be one. I was empowered by my father.
I just listened to her in an interview on the radio. She is talking facts and she’s considerate of additional considerations needed. Seems balanced and open to talking and discussion. They need more women like her in the Republican party to make it balanced and less chaotic and full of misogyny.
She’s a breath of fresh HONEST air. We need more like her.
Way to go Senator Senn. Time to stand up to the stupidity.
If we had more Republicans like her, our political system would be so much healthier.
Thats right Senator, much respect for having more SPINE then those Clowns 🤡 of men!!!!
As a SC voter and woman, thank you senator for finally calling it what it is!
“We don’t want your protection, nor do we need it.” That’s a *feminist* reaffirmation from a *republican* woman. There *is* a God. 🦋
I’m hoping this is not just talking points for votes.
Tell it like it is.
Made it plain. Stood up and called out the good ole boys. No doubt, she’s not to be played with.