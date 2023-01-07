Recent Post
56 comments
I will like to see Rusty Bowers, Liz Cheney, Ratzenberger and Kinzinger get the same awards.
@James Kenyon That is going to happen anyway. I do not see them holding onto the House Majority past June. Santos will be removed. Pretty sure Gov. Hochul is in charge of replacing him with a new election or waiting until 2024. From 2020 to 2022 dozens of members of the House resigned,died or their positions were eliminated by redistricting. There will be dozens of members of congress charged in the alleged coup attempt by the end of this month.
Happy MAGA Patriots Day!!! Everyone!!
Less than 2 more years until our Pres. Trump will be back in power!! Can’t Wait!!
@w kahn short but pointless post
They would still vote against abortion rights
To stand up for what is morally right and just in spite of opposition and pressure from others including members of your own party takes courage and strength without expectation. Doing the right thing means doing the right thing regardless.
If he did what is being said – then he is a true Patriot❗️
No IF, he DID do it.
Wow, as an observer looking in from the outside, this is amazing. A moral and honorable republican. Heard they exist, just hadn’t seen one.
@MrArchie800 no Republicans are not useful
Anyone who shows human decency or seems to have any morals, is considered “wpke” and is an enemy of the MAGA party.
It’s too bad Trump/Trumpists forced him out of his Phila. elections official job which he had done for years. Threats against him and his family. This is kind of a surprise that he will put himself in this kind of risk again.
@Jeremy DeCaro Millions of honorable human beings don’t believe any of this hearsay malarkey.
Imagine death threats because you’re doing your job and protecting democracy,
It’s beyond disgusting.
And fair play to you sir,
Thank you
@Jason Milton gel cult deprogramming
@Brass Tacks Trump is a grifter, too lazy and stupid to do the job being speaker requires. He would not be able to watch fox 6-8 hours a day like he did as POTUS
@michael tabor Spoken like a true NPC 🗣🐂💩
If one person was arrested and faced consequences for this type of criminal behavior, then most of it would stop. It’s because the police never investigate or arrest right wing terrorists that they are so emboldened.
Protecting Bidens authoritarian regime, not ‘democracy’.
Moron
Thanks for you service to protect our democracy Al. We appreciate it!
All of these accounts are fake.. everyone I know in America hates Joe Biden. 😂 He needs to hire fake accounts 😂🤣 pathetic
Scary to be remiinded that some of the traitors who opposed this good man are now making deals with the future speaker of my house.Scary as Hell…….
Need more Republicans like this…
&
Far right zionists divided republicans from within
I used to be a Democrat and now I’m definitely not. 😂🤣 I can’t support crackheads…
He is what used to be known as an American. Need more of them.
Talmudic deception politics dividing the left and right including trump kolber is his Jewish maiden last name
unfortunately the parties have taken over with no regard for what americans want. democrats and republicans
And need more Americans to condemn the traitors who are still among us — including those in the current House.
Such an amazing way to appreciate honesty which is so rare in real life and much less in politics. Well deserved accolade.❤
Politics and justice system Talmudic deception including trump
God bless our REAL PATRIOTS that defend our Constitution.
&
there aren’t that many republican or democrat
This is a great thing… a guy who defended our votes being acknowledged and trusted by the new Governor.
A sincere experienced competent apolitical public servant – a rare pearl to be held tightly in our collective grasp.
I knew voting for Josh Shapiro was a good idea. I just didn’t know how good an idea it was.
&
Thank you to Al Schmidt for being one of those brave officials who stood on the front line to defend democracy in the United States. He represents the good side of the Republican party and a side I hope returns to a majority in that party.
@Kendrick Daniel Mealy-mouthed nonsense masquerading as satire from an election denialist. I’m sure you wouldn’t fail to claim benefits you we’re eligible for!
Trump lost, get over it. The clown show happening in DC shows your inability to get along. Your would-be speaker is failing before he’s even been elected. The loud-mouthed jerk couldn’t even wait to move into his prize office.
There’s is no good side of the republican party
DOJ needs too go after the big dogs not only low level Insurrectionist only.
Cassidy Hutchinson should also receive a medal 🏅 for her unbelievable courage. Putting country before party 🇺🇸
Agree!!!!! All she put up with from trump’s attorney & her own family!!!!
Republican or not, I love this guy.
Thank you sir for protecting the Constitution.
and our votes
Glad to hear the words “election liar” instead of “election denier”.
This guy really deserves his medal!