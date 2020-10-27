Residents Marooned in Big Pond – October 26 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
The pond was dry in the early part of the year and it wasn’t cleaned out. This happens every year when it rain.Especially this time of year. More rain in the forecast in the next few days.
Sigh
Every body can’t live on the hill side such is life
If the rain fall again a problem
Why would I wanna live in pond by the way ? 🙂
Situation like these always repeat itself
They always get flooded there. If it rains 10 times it floods 7/10. Maybe their MP can assist them in moving to higher ground because they can’t do much about there being naturally flood-prone plus the pond that is there.
My God
Looking on some of these comments I have to shake my head. Not everyone can afford lands and we must remember that some of us are living in unfortunate circumstances. People will reside where it is easy for them, so instead of being sarcastic or whatever you are trying, go and give some support for the many lives been affected.
Bwoy 🥺
So covid 19 .an brake like election day
Suggestions to you people building houses. Jamaica is use to building there houses too low to the ground. Build so your base flooring is a lot 24 inches off the ground. You can them cast in about 3 steps. Or a Ramp. But put in a water past through of about 6 inches so water passes underneath instead of damming up.
The J.L.P is back in power and hopeful the Jamaica people will be taking care of. With what I see the road, small poor community, light, water, food etc. DO not give the big man them the money to thief it up and take it out of the poor people mouth.
Things will happen u will never know
@Joe Moe
Is not everyone in JA build houses on low ground. Only those who know when it rains, water will not affect them. Jamaicans who are older, knows that if you live near river, pond, or place that always have water, build their houses on high. However, you have to know how high to build it from the height of the river or pond water rise.