69 comments
“Men are not prisoners of fate, but only prisoners of their own mind” – Franklin D. Roosevelt
Unless you’re an American of Japanese descent then you’re a prisoner of the US government and placed into an internment camp.
“You will all die mostly as cannon fodder, not for Russia, but to protect my job and my pride.” – Putin new years cheers to mobilized troops
@Bryan Dimery LMAO!! Russia’s official list of casualties as a result of Chernobyl is 35. How many do you think really died? Assessments done by multiple nations estimate that Ukraine has lost approx. 350,000 in total 310,000 of which are civilians. Russia has lost approx. 105,000 troops…and no civilians.
if only russians would get that! but im sure putins & “smo” approval ratings will lower quickly lol.. cuz in 2023 it will be game over for putin lol.
@sammyshott23 where can i find this official list of only 35 casualties? Please share it with us immediately as I want to see what RUSSIAN agency said this. Ppl are dumb af on here
Also, your numbers are farcical. 350,000 dead almost all civilians? So russia is just attacking ppl and the ukrainian military cant even protect them? Why even have an army then? Your claims are senseless
@Neel Beke yeah cause ukraines doing SO well atm🙄🙄🙄 no power, internet and safety is a great environment for victory
@Bryan Dimery There’s this thing, it’s called Google…you might of heard of it. Basically, you type your search in there and it will find you links for the things you’re looking for. Give it a try, dumbass.
They aren’t military, they are actors, that blonde woman is on a lot of Putin photo ops in different roles for example…. Putin doesn’t let random people near him.
Yes indeed. They are actors for sure.
I’ve also seen that woman in other photo ops. Pootin must really underestimate our observation abilities. Everyone needs to understand that everything he says is a lie and so are all the photo ops.
ACTORS and nothing else. This is Pootin’s propaganda in action: deception of Russians with lies and more lies.
many people noticed this. we need to send a message to CNN to look for familiar faces.
True, he TRUSTS nobody, NOT even his Generals!
These “soldiers” Putin was standing in front of are actually actors. The blonde woman in the background played also a bereaved soldier widow, a citizen, a sailor and other roles in earlier videos.
It is time for NATO to send troops while Russia is weakened
Thats racist like claiming samuel L jackson was great in I Am Legend
@Frank Bandera it’s literally proven, but I understand you spoke out of turn, I forgive you
@Raymond Woods
@Landsknecht Mercenary about 2 years ago donald trump was fired by we the people
@Frank Bandera dipshitt, stop Gaslighting…you know damn well those actors are with him in several different photos
The cruelty and incompetence of the Russian army surprised the world.
@Pokey cruelty
At least he is eliminating the Neo Nazis in Ukraine.
Sounds like they should just erase Ukraine since they are so cruel
@J lock So Now that Putin wants the Russian Males to Freeze thier Sperm do You Russians , you know , Use A Picture of Putin to help get the Job Done ?
@Seeyou Seemee So Now that Putin wants the Russian Males to Freeze thier Sperm do You Russians , you know , Use A Picture of Putin to help get the Job Done ?
His soldiers look scared shiteless😂😂😂😂
@Watchman I wish the administrators for these channels would police the chats better. I would like to have intelligent chats but I keep getting tangled up with morons.
@Brian Markey I know right
@Raymond Woods Putin runs a 3rd world Crime State. He hates RU citizens. Also:
You can see the many videos of Putler with Blondie here, start at 1:45.
HAPPY NEW YEAR – UKRANIAN HIMARS STRIKE ON COMMAND POST ELIMINATED 11 RUSSIAN OFFICERS || 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7A44byrI8Ag
@Raymond Woods YOU forgot Tovarisch, there is NO GOD in Russia other than their Dictator Vlad Putin!
@Watchman WRONG!
Way to go Ukraine !!!!!!!
They were actors in the background lol
How does Putin say such deal when he attacked ukraine
He invade not attacked that’s 2 different things
The blond woman on the left of putin is an actor. She’s been in several videos since the invasion of Ukraine began, one was the mothers around the table with putin, another was on a boat with putin etc. She’s no more military than I am.
2Vincent K: 100% TRUE, most likely just one of Vlad Putin’s shack ups!
@Brandan Holmanthank you for providing this!
@Frank Bandera are you mentally ill? of course they are his bodyguards.
@Frank Bandera 🇺🇸🚀💥🇷🇺☠️⚰️👍
How do you like the newest HIMARS visit to Makiejewka ?
As of day 312 since Putin’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 105,960 troops, 3,029 tanks, 6,075 armored fighting vehicles, 4,707 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,016 artillery systems, 423 multiple launch rocket systems, 213 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 269 helicopters, 1,746 drones, and 16 boats.
Why are people still talking about “what Putin will do”? Russia is NOT IN CONTROL.
@SL Wide You Poor RUSSIAN as it has been Over 5 Months of Victorious Russian RETREATS while Ukraine is Gaining Land in the LUHANSK Area Daily . The Russians are getting 1960s Tanks , 1950s Artillary & 1930s Winter Jackets & having to ask thier MOMs for TAMPONS . . The Entire World is Laughing at Putin & his Joke of an army as the Russian Economy Collapses . Russia is an Empire of Corruption , Propaganda , LIARS & Now LOSERS
@Margelatu You Poor RUSSIAN as it has been Over 5 Months of Victorious Russian RETREATS while Ukraine is Gaining Land in the LUHANSK Area Daily . The Russians are getting 1960s Tanks , 1950s Artillary & 1930s Winter Jackets & having to ask thier MOMs for TAMPONS . . The Entire World is Laughing at Putin & his Joke of an army as the Russian Economy Collapses . Russia is an Empire of Corruption , Propaganda , LIARS & Now LOSERS
@Margelatu NATO doesn’t invade. Russia does. You seem a little angry about the fact that your beloved Russians are getting their asses kicked.
The only way this war will end is when Ukraine negotiate or Ukraine wiped off the map as long as anyone who is willing to go to a nuclear war with Russia. No matter what these retired generals says… US will never risk a nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine that is not even a part of Nato. Russia will win Just like how US forced Japan to surrender using Nuclear weapons… Russia will do the same thing.
just today Ukraine hit some army barracks and killed 600 ruzzian soldiers with 1 rocket.
“All of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I’m more than happy to make.” (Vladimir Putin)
@Acer Maximinus **sighs** the number of idiots on the internets insane. Listen here buttercup, russia has wrecked the ukrainian military, over 400,000 casualties and 125-150,000 killed. 10MILLION ukrainians have NO POWER, and the army is down to 175,000 fighting troops while russia is amassing a force to wipe those few left out. Meanwhile ukraine is a welfare state existing on the govt teet of US and EU ppl. How in gods name is ukraine winning this? Oh, and just btw, russia has been the SMALLER army in ukraine this whole time.
@Bryan Dimery Your opinion I guess, though my “ratio” for Russia is a bit lower then yours.
Predictions aren’t much help to the people of Ukraine. I hope the Ukrainian forces and people continue to shape their own destiny and continue to stand strong 🤘
Its time to send tanks to Ukraine, and dedicate needed factories to Ukraine… considering the countries backing Ukraine, its a rather insignificant % of GDP regardless…
Putin’s words and actions remind me of those of a toddler, lying to their mother because they’re not getting their way…
More like Hitler but I catch your drift
Wow! The apparent frustration in the faces of those soldiers standing behind him.
Hilarious how he seems to forget we’ve all got Google 🤣. That woman was a fake grieving mum last time 🤦♂️😭
They aren’t soldiers, they are ACTORS!
I think the two leaders of this country, The Russian President and Ukraine President have felt frustrated. Where The Ukraine President has been destroyed their territory while the Russian President has been receving numerous sanctions from many countries that are constantly being reported by all the media in the world 🤒😢😢😢🙏
I am a bit worried that the Russians are being underestimated in this next phase of the war. Sure, their shock and awe attack in the spring was a fiasco, but Putin has already done one mobilization and could do an even broader one. In doing so, he could try to win the war in an old-fashioned way–with overwhelming numbers. Russia has always been willing to trade massive casualties for victory, I think they might try it again.
no he can not. this is not the stalin age.
Over 500 Russians were KILLED & Over 100 were Severly Wounded by a HIMARS Strike on a Russian Base Last Night in MAKIYIVKA { MAKAIIVKA} , Donetsk Oblast . Videos are Out Today from Russians . A Wagner Group Base with 70 Killed was Alos Hit by HIMARS Last Night with Videos of Progozhim at the Site showing Bodies . There were Also 5 More Russian Ammo & Command Centers Hit Last Night .
@FV Sooner or later, most likely SOONER, Putin will run out of Cannon Fodder! Remember Russia has an aging and dying populace 1/2 the size of the USA and a GNP smaller than the State of Texas! Demographics experts state Russia will be a NON Viable Nation in less than 20 years, that was BEFORE Putin’s War, now with the loss of over 100,000 Baby Makers, 1,000,000 young men who have already FLED Russia and now protests against Conscription, it may soon be that ALL Putin has is prisoner Cannon Fodder left!
I want to make this clear. (1). I sympathize with the death and suffering endured by the Ukrainians. (2). What Russia is doing is wrong. (3). Wars don’t discriminate the innocents and the guilty.
The commentator, obviously is biased because he is on the US side, has brought out the very same reasons why America wages so many wars on foreign lands. For its own border security. He stated @1.59 that Russia doesn’t want Ukraine to used as a staging post by the west to threaten it.
Now let’s turn the table and look at what America has done in all these decades. It’s “pre-emptive strike doctrines” gave itself the reasons to start the many wars in the Middle East, Afghanistan. Sure, oil was a huge reason among the main one being “fighting and eliminate the threats to the US before they have a chance to get close to America.”
Russia is doing exactly the same thing as the US has been doing, with questionable success. Two wrongs doesn’t make one right. But the US and the west to a certain extend, would be the last that have the moral high ground in this case.