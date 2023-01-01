Recent Post
62 comments
Yeah. Too late!!
He should have stuck up for those thousands of innocent kids he let down!!!
There is nothing to cure the pain
and hold the blood flowing from the veins
all the chaos and mayhem I see
for lack of trump darkness will be
Religion is manmade: Christopher Hitchens.
I wonder how those who have been wronged look at his complete lack of empathy towards their actual suffering during all those years…..
The ones that need to ask for for forgiveness are the founders of this woke.religion. educators that teach children that they are the opposite of what they are biologically.
Psychiatrist who are making truck loads of money with counseling and prescriptions. Teaching them to hate what they really are and profiting off a delusion.
Doctors who chop off the breast of little girls.
Who do genitalia reconstruction by taking the skin off of arms and legs and making a non-functioning penis.
The people who call killing a baby in an abortion healthcare and human rights.
These are the people that need to apologize and be imprisoned
The TRUTH…Interview of a first hand witness with Msgr. Ganswein – life and Legacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: https://youtu.be/OjEKDnCUmls
Pope Benedict XVI was one of the most empathetic people of his era. However, for you to harshly judge a dead man only a day after his passing when he can no longer defend himself…well, maybe you could learn from his empathy.
His hail Mary – won’t help. Hell is where he is.
@dan dansen You seem pretty confident to pretend to be God as judge.
Asking for forgiveness is all fine but what’s even better is actually doing something about it when he was the only one who had the power to and was repeatedly told time and time again over the years. Again. And again. And again. And again. And again…this goes on for a while.
Most of the cases of abuse happened decades ago.
He put in great reforms to protect the children.
Now the LGBT agenda destroys the lives of children with hormone blockers and butchery of their bodies . Breast removal genitalia reconstruction. Removing the skin from arms and legs to form a non-functioning penis.
Describing killing a baby as healthcare and a human right.
When The woke crowd apologizes for this and stops this death cult they can ask for an apology
He did more than many and tried his best.
Thinking about himself to the very end – pitiful.
@dan dansen projectionism
Should’ve asked for forgiveness when he was alive.
ummmmmm he was alive when he wrote it
The ones that have to apologize are the pastors of this new religion of woke-ism.
Those that indoctrinate little children that they are different from their biology.
The psychiatrist who never in the counseling and never take kids off medication including hormone blockers.
The hospitals and the doctors who chop off breasts little girls. Who do genitalia reconstruction by taking off the skins of arm and legs and forming anon-functional penis.
These are the true child abusers.
These same people called abortion
Healthcare and a human right
@Martin Copeland
You don’t know anything about the Catholic Church. You’re knowledge of going to confession is ridiculous.
Jesus breathed on them and said receive the Holy Spirit whoever you forgive Is forgiven and whoever sins you retain or retained.
That means someday hears your confession and can forgive you or not. .
Protestants just say they are sorry with no counseling and not hearing if they are forgiven or not.
The only true way to be forgiven is through the sacrament of confession that Jesus himself created. The priest who is in persona Christi.
He absolves you in name of the Father Son and Holy Spirit.
Other than that you can never know if you were ever forgiven for anything.
Thinking about himself to the very end – pitiful.
@Martin Copeland now the evangelicals take the money without giving absolution. A lot better, right? 👎
Sad that he didn’t apologize directly or do anything to hold his people accountable and to continue to protect the Catholic Church!! Pathetic system of patriarchal men who discriminate against women an many others something Jesus never did! I wonder if he will go to his story book heaven ??
Children were molested and all you are concerned about is discrimination against women in the Catholic Church, talk about being narcissistic.
He should have been imprisoned decades ago.
Sad but expected from trash like that.
@Sam Man She literally said “discriminate against women AN(D) MANY OTHERS.” Her first sentence mentioned not holding his people accountable and protecting the institution. It didn’t say to anything about only holding them accountable for discrimination agains women. Learn to read.
“Since it is obviously inconceivable that all religions can be right, the most reasonable conclusion is that they are all wrong.”
Christopher Hitchens
That’s the dumbest quote ever
If he was really sorry hed be serving his sentence in purgatory for a long long time
“Whoopsie” doesn’t quite cover it when it comes to covering up hundreds (or thousands) of children’s lives destroyed. It’s like the good book says “better to ask forgiveness than permission.” Or something like that, right?
@S Medrano guess I’m old fashioned. Molestation is a bad thing in my book. But I guess that makes me conservative.
@curtisnucmedI’m against molestation too but studies have shown police officers teachers and other professions have s higher percentages of child abuse.
But you don’t care about that.
You don’t care that kids are being exposed to drag queens shaking their butts and genitalia in their face and you call that education.
@S Medrano dude. You can care about both. ANY percentage of molestation is unacceptable. Especially when it’s covered up by the man on the golden throne. I don’t want kids at drag shows, or mr handsy gym teachers, or late term abortions. You got the idea that one group of Cho mo’s is better than another. I’m telling you, they are all evil. Without exception.
Pope Pius XII should have apologized for allowing a domestic terrorist like Father Charles Coughlin to threaten America with his “Christian” Front.
Thinking about himself to the very end – pitiful.
Before he became pope every accusation of abuse from
The entire world came across his desk and he did nothing. That is his legacy.
No forgiveness for pedophiles.
i wouldn’t forgive him if i were one of the victims. but i guess it’s not up to me ..
What exactly did he do wrong?
maybe not but imho you are.
I knew Sinead O’Connor was correct. Everybody ostracized her. You owe her an apology
How about the rest of the catholic church asking for forgiveness?
Why not trust in God to protect you from any potential side effects from the vaccine? That’s what I did. My profession also mandated the vaccine.I have my concerns for sure, but Thanks to God I’m still here.. You have my prayers, assuming you’re not a spam factory.
There are consequences for our actions
I hope god keeps you on your path. All we can do is trust him – even though some days it’s hard to handle; given the circumstances. Just know it’ll be alright.
Like more and more persons experiencing their own personal “awakening”, I do NOT believe in any god. To me, FACT will forever be superior to “faith”. Prayer doesn’t work.
May God bless you and your family.
I will pray for you.
This reminds me of Jimmy Savile, who crossed his fingers when he knew he was dying, in the hope of being forgiven and allowed into Heaven.
So where is he?
@Karl In an unmarked grave in Leeds. What’s your point?
@Sundae Express did crossing his fingers work?
@Karl No, because God doesn’t exist and there’s no such thing as Heaven or Hell. For the record, there’s no such thing as Santa, the Tooth Fairy or the Easter Bunny either. Sorry to be the one to break that to you.
That’s what pro-abortion people are going to do for killing babies.
That’s what that transgender doctors are going to do for cutting off breast and genitalia reconstruction. Taking off the skin of arms and legs to form a non-functional penis.
The butchery and killing of children is the greatest evil.
All Christian’s especially Catholics ask for forgiveness for as a Christian we all sin so even one who has led a holy life harming no one must ask for forgiveness this is common in Christianity ☺️
Um no.
He had about 10 years to fix his wrongs and failed. What more of an example of a failed life do we have.
So much for Papal infallibility! Over to you, Catholics 😂
Jimmy Savile was made Knight Commander of St Gregory the Great by Pope John Paul II in 1990. The Catholic Church has much to answer for.
You guys can’t even give the guy a week before making your “subtle” attacks. He didn’t specify those he wronged because he wronged a lot of different people. We all wrong a lot of people in our lives; and as you can imagine, the more people under your care the more people you accidentally wrong even when doing a good job. Speculating what a dead man meant who can no longer defend himself is at best in bad taste.