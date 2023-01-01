61 comments

    2. Weren’t you listening? Barbara didn’t like Gilda Radner version. She agreed to do that segment with Cheri Oteri because Cheri didn’t make fun of her. Imitation is the best way of flattering someone. Cheri did, Gilda didn’t.

    3. @Arnold Henry Oh, come on. Cheri was trying to be a clone of Barbara. Gilda was doing a parody of her.
      And HOW many times has SNL made a parody of someone? It was their bread and butter back in the day.
      If Barbara took it personally, then she was missing the point.

    4. @1958PonyBoy Maybe, it was. But not everybody likes it. How many of those people they parodied liked it? Some might hated it. Not every person like to be imitated. Cheri did hers with taste, Gilda did hers just to make fun of Barbara, in my opinion.

    5. @Arnold Henry That’s what a parody is, just to let you know. Making fun of the object in question.
      And like I said, how many times did SNL over the years make fun of someone?
      Does Trump ring a bell any?

  7. Walters was an icon and I looked up to her. She was my role model. Rest in peace Barbara. You will be missed so much by so many people

    2. Barbara Walters maintained her journalist integrity to the end, refusing each and every offer from CNN for over forty years.

    3. @Deborah Freedman You’d think SNL would put something together of all those at SNL who did impersonations of her.

    4. @Deborah Freedman Everybody love Gilda, but Walters felt she was making fun of the way she talked. The fact that she did this with Cheri, speaks volumes about how she felt.

  11. She is a professional journalist with a strong presence i remember her interview with crazy Ghddafi and Princess Diana and legendary Michael jackson.

  12. You young ones who aren’t familiar with her work should look up a list of the people she’s interviewed over the years. Athletes, entertainers, CEOs, billionaires and the highest ranking politicians from all over the world. Even those who never gave interviews would agree to be interviewed by her. They knew she would be tough but they knew she had integrity, too. A woman worthy of the highest respect. And a damn classy broad. She’d be the first to agree on that last one! I feel like I came of age along with her career. She’s always been there. Her ‘memorable people of the year’ specials were never missed–even if you had no interest in the person she made it interesting. She could bring out the real person behind the celebrity facade. She was a MASTER of her craft. Cheri Oteri ain’t no slouch, either, btw.

  16. “Put it under the light, put it under the light”. Elizabeth Taylor to Barbara Walters after slipping on Taylor’s 10 pound diamond ring. “Well Elizabeth, I think this interview is over.” “Ha, Ha not with the ice.” Two incredible, iconic, powerful and brilliant women having a good time together and who both made a huge difference in the world.

  17. Thank you Cheri, people need to learn to laugh more at themselves. These days everybody gets offended 🙄

    2. Yep, wish she was around to call out you know who and his cult… They are no fun at all, featuring self centered crying, lying, bitching and moaning! As they try to instill hatred, fascism, paranoia, self doubt and division amongst us normal Americans.

  19. One remarkable thing about Barbara Walters. She reported on the funeral of John F Kennedy when she was 34 years old.
    In 1963. And years later she and Peter Jennings were on-air “as America waits” for news of JFK Jr. Incredible.
    Peter Jennings was from Ottawa, Ontario. Later Barbara Walters was on her book tour in Toronto. She was on the national
    CBC Radio news show with another prominent female journalist, Anna-Maria Tremonti. The morning show called The Current.
    And Barbara started turning the interview around on her! It was a thrill for Anna-Maria Tremonti to meet her, I’m sure!

