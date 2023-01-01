Recent Post
- Retired colonel predicts what Putin might do to Ukraine in 2023
- Former Pope Benedict XVI asks for forgiveness in final published letter
- Comedian who impersonated Barbara Walters pays tribute to her
- New details emerge about suspect arrested in relation to Idaho killings
- Bash asks Kinzinger if Trump will be charged for Jan. 6. Hear his response
104 comments
He is shocked a little bit, yes that he was caught!!!
Ps: You are not safe anywhere. Never let your gaurd down.
The biggest threat overall to all to FREE PEOPLE WITH HUMAN RIGHTS……is the CHINESE COMMUNIST REGIME that’s HELL BENT ON A ” INTELLIGENT ” OPERATION ALSO TO TAKE OVER AMERICA …..AND ELSEWHERE … TO ” CRUSH AND DESTROY THE WESTS HUMAN RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACIES ” AS XI HAS PROMISED ” TO RETURN THE PLANET EARTH TO ITS RIGHTFUL OWNERS THE CHINESE PEOPLE ” AS XI FURTHER PROMISED ..” THIS WILL BE CALLED THE GREAT CHINESE REJUVENATION ” .HE SAID IN SPEECHES.
Then the evil ones will formally collect …come out of the wood work the CCPS GREATEST SECRET WEAPON OF GREY WARFARE AS BOOKS HAVE BEEN WRITTEN ABOUT …THAT THEY CALL ” THE UNITED FRONT CCPS WORK DEPARTMENT ” the biggest TERRORIST MUFTI ARMY EVER DEPLOYED GLOBALLY….” hidden in plain sight”.
Then there will be no DEMOCRATIC HUMAN RIGHTS PUBLIC SERVICES…. ONLY THE PHYCOPATHIC TYRANCIAL ABUSE OF THE PHYCOPATHS THE CCP CULT OF CRIME THEY DO WITH NO RESTRICTIONS AS THEIR EVERYDAY RIGHT AND POLITICAL IDEOLOGY.
NEVER EVER ON A DAILY BASIS…..STOP PROTECTING YOUR DEMOCRACIES THEIR PRINCIPLES AND VALUES …AS IS WRITTEN AS ITS JUST A SET OF LAWS AND RIGHTS MANY WILL COME ALONG IF NOT PROTECTED AND MAKE CHANGES FOR THEIR POWER OVER THE PEOPLE…. I READ.
READ MICHAEL PILLSBURYS BOOK ” THE 100 YEAR MARATHON ” ( CHINESE TERM). ABOUT THE STEALTH WAR TO TAKE OVER AMERICA….AND MANY OTHERS….
THE WORK OF MILLIONS OF CCP PHYCOPATHS SEEKING TO ” RUN THE NEW ERA” DONT INTEND TO ALLOW US TO HAVE ANY FREEDOMS AS IN CHINA…..THATS THE UNTIMATE UTOPIA OF THE FREE LANCING PHYCOPATHS …TO REIGN AS THE TOTALITARIAN LEADERS …..THINK ABOUT THAT….A CULT OF MURDEROUS NO HUMAN RIGHTS NO PEOPLES LAWS PEOPLE …. THE CRIMINAL MINDED AND INTENT RUNNING THE ENTIRE WORLD….
Go take a statistics class so you can go back to living a normal life instead of constantly worried about a bogeyman like the media wishes on you
Acting shocked is apparently his MO. He was shocked when they confronted him about harassing women and being creepy at that pub in PA. It’s a part of narcissism, how dare u make them look bad in anyway! The shock is just a part of the act
the most likely person to murder a woman is her boyfriend or husband….
He’s shocked because he knew everyone was looking at the Js
imagine being the jacks. waking up everyday for the last 7 weeks, being accused as a murderer by the couch detectives
@Stephen P. If they had also been election workers, or on a school board, they’d be dead already. It’s the same kind of people. They should sue.
@Libby Workman I used to have an open mind. But then my brains fell out, so now I’m commenting on YouTube.
Yeah…i 90% thought it was Jack s
They may still be involved. Don’t count your chickens just yet.
@Stephen P. Why don’t you move?
I would say the fact that you guys had no leaks from your department is pretty incredible and people need to realize how incredible that is
Maybe they didn’t have any real evidence to leak, except a random car in the area?
Don’t forget fbi was on the case…
I don’t believe most comments.but someone left s comment about a fbi that is a friend and they found out information from fbi person…..
I also think police chocked in the beginning by telling communitie that they were safe a day after murders…police had no clue who did murders at that point of a day after..
I think a great police chief wouldn’t have given false information. Would have told all the students to teachers to keep their guard up..not tell everyone there is no threat when 4 people just got murdered.
@King of Closets Exactly! If there’s a serial killer on the loose, why tell people it’s safe?
@King of Closets thank you for not being slave minded
@Doug H Typing can be considered talking in this context. And it doesn’t matter if you read it. He wasn’t addressing you.
they MUST keep certain details to themselves, things that only the suspect would know. people have to understand there is a good reason for Law Enforcement being quiet.
Weird fact: a psychic “The Reckoning Co” on YouTube said last week that the killer‘s father was protecting him but his mother was leaning towards turning him in and it turns out the car is in her name actually so that’s the reason why he couldn’t just get rid of it. I am one who questioned LE but never lashed out. Also don’t forget that it was Internet bloggers Who found Gabby Petito‘s van and then helped law-enforcement find her body so we all need to give each other a little credit and the benefit of the doubt.
@culcune i
Hopefully it’s not a closed trial
Yes! Thank you! Plus he’s very intelligent and has a degree on criminal justice. All law enforcement need to this for when their in trial to ensure he’s convicted guilty beyond reasonable doubt and that includes them not disclosing information
@Frankie Bigfoot B! Lots of killers are stupid.
The work of the policemen is amazing. I feel very proud of them.
@ForAllThe StupidShit The gas station was a mile away and police hadn’t checked video footage so the manager decided to look herself and found the car going by at the right time.
Excellent proud they maybe solved 1 case , , are you proud of the amount of people they abuse and kill each year , , making Amerikkka great again , , check out bodycam footage on YouTube , , then see how proud you are after that , ,
@Cindy thank you for the info! I hope she gets some sort of citizen award!!
Idolatry is a sin. But you don’t care. Pfft!
So they only have male police officers there?
Respect to the Police Dept. for keeping the details of the investigation in house. Any leak could have compromised the investigation, now it’s the time to organize the evidence against him and prove how he committed this crime.
😠 Fuk tcphoto what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHOKmR76lQ
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
It’s offensive that this report begins with an appreciation of how intelligent and highly educated the murderer is. He’s the primary suspect of the messy and gruesome murder of four people.
Its a way to get his attorney to open up to her and talk.
@Sisu Guillam exactly right!
@Ashley Hope Perhaps true. And props to you for calling him a suspect. Most people want to hang him yesterday. He’s probably the guy and guilty as hell but it seems the Constitution isn’t relevant here.
@JunkyardRabbit No. I’m tired, my stomach hurts and I’m watching Friends. Don’t tell me what to do.
@Zooomaawwwww poor baby
Why does the media continue to mention this killer’s intelligence? Every news outlet is reporting on this guy the same way, they are fawning over his intelligence…the man stabbed four college kids til death, there’s no hierarchy for murderers, you’re either a murderer or you’re not.
@Bob Taylor Im british decent, not Aryan you fkn narrow minded m*ron. do you know how many different kids of “white” people there are? I have about as much culture and genetic similarity to a scotish person as an African and jamacians do. and why is it fine for you to say he’s german but I’m not allowed to point out he’s jewish? I’m not even german man so I have no skin in the game I’m just pointing out the obvious. hers a jew. get over it.
fkn hall monitors and thought police everywhere nowadays.
@Jessy , you have got to be kidding. YOU brought it up. And do you know that he’s Jewish? He graduated from a Catholic university. And if he were Jewish, exactly how many Jews become psychopathic killers? I can think of three in the last one hundred years in the United States: Leopold and Loeb, and David Berkowitz. I can’t think of any others. Why did you bring it up?
@Jessy , horsesh*t. There’s such a thing as human decency.
Just because they’re intelligent doesn’t mean they don’t have any number of personality disorders. They can become a murderer just like anyone else with the same issues who is of below average intelligence. Multiple murderers run the gamut intellectually.
plus he got caught kinda easily, car on video and all. not to mention the dna evidence.
It will be very interesting to find out what motive there was for this horrific crime.
😠 Fuk Evan Degenfelder what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHOKmR76lQ
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Was most likely rebuffed.
Probably wanted to know what it felt like because his brain wasn’t functioning properly like the rest of us. And wanted to see if he could get away with it. My guess.
Incel
or the suspect was doing a study of how to commit the perfect murder and coincidences put him in the wrong place at the wrong time ,, who knows yet ^^
Great police work despite tremendous pressure.
@Thunder Thumbz your dna is your own dna no one person can share the same DNA the guy murdered those 4 kids that I went to school with for years. These stupid conspiracy theories all got proven wrong when they caught the guy. You guys are just playing catch-up.
The only thing I don’t like about how police handle case. Is when police told the public down in Idaho and on campus that they are safe a day after murders..
Tracked him with the car and linked his dna? If it’s blood dna he’s cooked
@MKUltra You didn’t understand. Just because his DNA is in the house that doesn’t mean much because of all other DNA in the house from other people. There has to be other evidence that links it all together.
@MKUltra a mind is a terrible thing to waste.
Civilians who’ve never worked in law enforcement have no idea how critical it is NOT to talk about a case or release information that might compromise it. I’m just shocked that this small PD didn’t have a leak, and that’s amazing!
I’m sure local LE is great, but have no doubts the FBI did the heavy lifting.
It says a lot about the chief’s leadership to have brought in the Idaho State police and the the FBI very early. A good leader is humble enough to understand when they are in over their head and need help.
Small pd. Only certain people had information. It’d be easy to track that down. Plus,small communities are better at keeping their mouths shut. Big cities, big pd= big problems.
Civilizations? Like kaylee’s dad. Lol
Being a small PD they all know each other and would have known the leaker. You don’t jerk around your buddies.
Oh crap, his dad made the trek with him from Washington to PA!
He must have cleaned up that car pretty good!
@NBA1 his dad drove with him from Washington to Pennsylvania. CNN reported it and grizzly mentioned it here. Had to of been blood stains in the car right since he used the car to get away. I said he must have cleaned it up pretty good for his dad not to notice any stains
Very strange. Was dad in the car waiting for Bryan to finish at 1122?
im thinking this suspect might have been in the house at the time of the murders, dna etc,, but we still dont know if he actually did the murders but I think he probably has ,, idk
@Shannon Hart or his dad helped him clean it.
@Ed Riley That’s a possibility too.
The police office did a great job. Very impressive!
@Bro vro right lol.
@Bro vro The fact that its their job does nothing to change the fact that its impressive. Tom Brady won 7 super bowls and the fact that its his job to win football games does not change the fact that its impressive.
@Cmaybe find appropriate comparisons 😂
He is INNOCENT! The real killer is still out there! The police are incompetent and just want to pin the murder on anyone
Barney Fife and the keystone kops should be showing gratitude to the FBI, without them there would not be a suspect in custody.
I feel horrible for the guys parents. You do your best to raise your boy right, but he’s weird, and super smart, and then he does something horrific and the parents will now have to live with that horrible mix of guilt, anger, shock, and love for your son, because the love never goes away. What a sad state of events.
I feel a lot worse for the parents of the people he allegedly murdered.
We know nothing about his parents at this point .
Not too smart, I’d say
@Adrian I think you’re giving that f..wit too much credit
when things go wrong ( in many different ways ) parents get blamed and it’s so wrong. It’s very wrong and the easy way out to say it’s always the parents’ fault. It’s such a cop out. There are people who have done great things who had terrible parents, absent parents, people who were abandoned as children, and they do good things. It’s all a mix. Just don’t blame the parents ! It’s such an easy way out.
Imagine hearing that there was a murder 10 miles from where your son is going to school and the authorities are looking for a white Elantra, then you get in the car with your son in a white Elantra and drive across the country.
😠 Fuk Moogs what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHOKmR76lQ
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
The parents knew. Probably their idea to have him drive their so he could hide.
Believe it or not, some people don’t watch the news. I can believe his father didn’t know police were searching for a white Elantra. I know people who never heard of these murders.
Gotta respect the police chief. He really didn’t let the criticism break him! So true especially with this case. 1000% the suspect was watching the news & keeping up with the case through tv & internet. I’m sure he let his guard down thinking they really didn’t have much & that lead them to capture him way faster
How many other White 2011 Elantras do you think there were within a 10 mile radius of Moscow, Idaho? And of those, how many owners also fit the profile of young, white male?
Yes, I guarantee Kohberger was obsessed with keeping up with the case & watching every tv & internet story. Once they came out with that 7-11 camera footage of the white Hyundai Elantra, you know Kohberger had to be thinking the walls were closing in on him. I guarantee from the time they spotted that Hyundai on camera — Kohbergers every waking moment became a state of anxiety & stress!!
@Steven Troy true I’m sure but I also wonder if he’s just such a narcissist & believes he’s so much smarter than the police & fbi ; that he didn’t ditch the car somewhere once he saw the search for the make/model! So his own personality defects caused him to not worry about the car …Either he was really overly confident or just plain started getting sloppy due to the stress and anxiety & i would think insomnia kicking in so he was no longer thinking sharp….
@Simone Garcia Tsu Yes I was thinking the same thing. If Kohberger was the murderer & he drives a white Hyundai Elantra & he sees they have a white Elantra on camera at 3am going past a 7-11 store the morning of the murders — if I’m Kohberger, there’s no way I’d be driving that car around campus any longer. Every student on both of those campuses in Idaho & Washington would be looking for that white Elantra. I think they will find that the murders were a crime of rage (he went into some kind of crazy rage on that particular night with something finally triggering his rage). I think he hated girls, he has no history of any girlfriend & probably experienced a lot of rejection & so he had this built up hatred inside against young girls. In his head I think he had these murders all planned out, he just didn’t know the exact moment he was going to do it.
Hopefully the families get through this ok, I couldn’t imagine being on either end. Finding out your child has been murdered or finding out your child is a murder, horrific either way. Hopefully the victims get the justice they deserve and hopefully this case can come to a swift end.
The trial will be so hard bc they will show evidence of their kids & siblings blood etc.
i agree
Gross to report on the feelings of the alleged perpetrator.
😠 Fuk Ilove Potatoes Forever what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHOKmR76lQ
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
I was a critic. Chief Fry out played just about everybody by keeping his mouth shut. Even if it looked like he was not up to this task. Well done Sir.
Maybe FBI,DID IT.
No wonder it appeared as tho Chief Fry was bearing a bit of a grin.
Many including myself also doubted the investigations progress. Hats off to all the men and woman in law enforcement for an incredible job.
And without the resources of a state police or the FBI. Good guys on a local police force.
I agree. Most of the interviews he did he had this smirk on his face and i was like why is this dude keep smiling, with the pressure that they’re under and no suspects
Let’s talk about Emotional I.Q. versus plain ol’ factual regurgitation of facts from parking one’s derrière in a chair for four years.
😠 Fuk Melissa Streeter what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHOKmR76lQ
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
This comment should have thousands of likes.
“regurgitation of facts” is memory, not intellect.