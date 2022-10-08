Recent Post
The Crimea Bridge is not just a bridge; This is a prestige for Russia. Russia has spent 227 billion rubles to build this strategically
important 18-km bridge.
@R Torres do stupid things (travel on a known military target, in wartime), win stupid prizes.
227 million rubles is now rubble. 🤣😂🤣
Ty for this info! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🙋♀️
The smallest violin plays “my heart bleeds for them.”
Ukraine’s use of memes as weapons always makes me smile.
When this war started I laughed when I realized that Ukraine was actually weaponizing memes. The second greatest army in the world brought to it’s knees by memes. Because their totalitarian system can’t figure it out.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 👌🇺🇲✌️😁*
This war is becoming the greatest comedy show on earth! and the joke is on Russian losses! hahaha, ahhh so funny!
It’s months since the Orks increased security on the bridge. Don’t you feel sorry for the poor sod in charge of security? No. Nor do I.
@Kyle Kyle Oh wow. They’ve even programmed the Russian bot to respond. Mildly impressive.
@Mervyn Borjanovic , he could save everyone a lot of effort by just jumping out of a window.
At least he wouldn’t have to live each day thinking today’s the day some goons show up to “fall” him out of a window.
The Kerch bridge, the longest bridge in Europe with the shortest lifespan.
One lane is still open and the rest will be fixed within a week 😆
@Let the flames takeover No they aren’t!
Cute try for the cult sweetie 😘 💕 💖 💗 💓
Putin has never been honored this way in his life. Thanks for this gift to him
When you dont know what to present to a person who has everything
Later today, a birthday cake with those candles that stay lit. 🎂
Or a person who wants everything.🎉
We bought Putin a lack of a bridge. Happy Birthday, Vlad.
Millions of people of Ukraine suffered this war the blood and tears the innocent people it’s so sad 😪😪😪😪🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
That was a beautiful birthday present for Putin’s last birthday!! Glory to Ukraine!! 🇺🇦🇺🇦💪✌️
@John Wein can you say that again, this time in actual English!
@John Wein Nothing he’ll be dead or in hiding from shame!
Maybe he and Trump can room together somewhere 🤔
@Abel Radebe LMAO 🤣 Hilarious
Keep humiliating him. The more he personally is humiliated, the faster Russia will overthrow him and make peace with Ukraine.
I can see Putin rolling on the floor and weeping 😂😂😂
Losing two warships must be up high on his list of embarrassing moments too.
@abdi omar we’ll see in the end who wins. Russia should have already taken everything by now. A far smaller country is holding them back. It’s pretty embarrassing really.
@Cory Griffiths if they use nukes against Ukraine then it’ll be the beginning of the end for everyone. It’ll have nothing to do with embarrassing anyone
It’s war, of course there is losses. Yet it’s not like a 20year war to replace the taliban, with the taliban and leave them 80 billion with of military equipement in the process.
@abdi omar buy cheap cheap pads!
Mark D another ‘high on his list’ must be knowing that he mobilized many troops many of whom are average citizens who do not know how or even want to fight.
“I expect him to actually go after more civilian targets in Ukraine.” How is that actually different from what he was going to do anyway?
There’s carpet bombs also
@The_Steph US Navy 4,000 US Air Force 2,200
@The_Steph I doubt Russia will try to level Kyiv, but there are many bridges in Ukraine that most likely will follow similar fate.
Hooray! Happy birthday Putin – he is well deserving of this most magnificent present!
I have actually been thinking about this bridge lately – and the possible reason(s) for why they hadn’t yet struck it, in some way (I’m aware of that it isn’t exactly an easy target!).
Anyway, this has a great symbolism attached to it, in more ways than one.
First – that it’s so close to Putin’s birthday – and who wouldn’t want to give him some extra reasons for really celebrating…? Ehh.
Second – it is clearly showing that Kiev wants to ‘sever’ every connection they have with Russia (pun intended!), &
Third – The Ukrainians unambiguously demonstrate the intentions to liberate ALL of Ukrain’s territory and that they are well on their way of doing so.
Bravo – my hat’s off to the Ukrainian Armed Forces…yet again – it happens so often now that I might just as well not wear any! 😉
And my heart goes to all Ukrainians. Love from Sweden.
Slava Ukraine!
@Matt[ma] Gandhi Himars has a range of up to 300 miles depending on the armament. None of us know for sure exactly what Himars munitions were given. But I’d bet they gave Ukraine quite a bit and they’re not effectively countered once launched. I’d say either a Cruise missile/ASM or Himars. We’ll see.
@Ivan Skirchak Indeed! Only time will tell, as they say. The only way to know for sure.
They were keeping it for his birthday’s present 💀
Perhaps they have something lovely lined up for the actual birhthday?
Don’t you just love Himars?
That Marilyn Monroe video next to his blown up bridge is hilarious. He truly got the best birthday gift he could have asked for.
I’m honestly surprised it took this long for them to do this. Then again they were mainly worried about the Northeastern front, and we’re dealing with what we thought were the remnants of a super powers military.
Earlier this week I was thinking with all the attention in Donbass and Kherson this would be an excellent time to do something at the bridge 😊
Took them this long to do this? Ukraine didn’t do it.. nobody took responsibility. It was a terrorist attack. Had nothing to do with the Ukraine forces
Someone in Putler’s inner circle woke up this morning and said to themselves “oh Lord, I have to tell him about this”. Imagine the dread!
Not an explosion. It was a “special military detonation.”
Col. Leighton seems to have a little twinkle in his eye as he talks about the destruction of the bridge, which I attribute to his delight in the strategic expertise that this attack exhibits.
This bridge didn’t just blow up, it’s actually a special operations firework show done especially for Putin’s birthday. The Ukrainian military always amaze me with their cunning and courage. Long live Ukraine!💪🇺🇦
Considering trains and traffic are already on it again, your right. Some super dooper suicide bomber fireworks.
just KARMA , with more on the way to this embarrassing failure of a leader that thinks of itself as a superpower
Ah, I see! 🙋♀️🇺🇸🇺🇦 My little boy said he wants a cake that looks like a Himar for his birthday next month! He’s NINE! I didn’t know he even knew what a Himar was!! He’ll definitely be getting his himar cake!
There are many more bridges in Ukraine that need these special operations. Lets all enjoy the fireworks.
I have watched this war for a couple of months and seen lots of explosions. The bridge explosion was a work of art. Have you ever seen old war movies where they blow up a bridge or better yet, ever seen a building brought down by explosive demolition? These explosives have to be just right and in the right place to cause the building to fall a certain way completely. I have never seen anything from the Ukrainians that expresses a skill of that level of quality, and besides, they are not taking credit for it, so who blew the bridge? Russia, like they blew their pipelines up.
Quite possible, as Ukraine is on this liberate villages thing. I don’t think you can liberate Crimea now if you can’t get to it with troops and trucks. It was sad to see people on the bridge get blown up but in the military, those kinds of fatal casualties are called collateral damage.