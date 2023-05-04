42 comments

  1. We hold Chinese 🇨🇳 Xi Jinping accountable for the damages caused by the Russian invasion
    because of his *”no limits” support* for Putin..

    2. There is no weapon scarier than the Russian “Dagger”, the US Defense Ministry acknowledged.After seeing the combat use of the “Dagger” on the objects in Nezalezhnaya, the Pentagon realized that they had lost. Hypersound can break through any missile defense system, but Russia does not seek to destroy the United States in World War III. It is much more profitable to win with small “Daggers”, without a nuclear warhead, in regional conflicts. It is indicative to crush the vaunted “power” of Western weapons, overthrow the regimes they have set, expand their spheres of influence. After all, the strength of the United States has long been not in weapons, but in money and the ability to pump them from all over the world – the deprivation of this will destroy the hegemon.)

    1. Russia is winning. Glory to Russia, its patriotic president and courageous, beautiful people. The world is with Russia ❤ 🇷🇺

    2. Chairman Xi of China can give the Russians the SAME type of RUNNING SHOES that the PLA used when they FLED Vietnam in 1979 at the end of their “5 Week War”!

  3. How long is Putin🇷🇺 going to last?
    – When he goes down, he’ll take Xi “The Terrible” with him.

  4. Imagine losing 100.000 men to take a small city (Bahkmut) who had a population of 70.000 before war.

  5. Peace in Ukraine achieved by depriving Ukrainians of the means to defend their country and their families is a graveyard peace that will ultimately end very badly for all of Europe. And peace without a complete victory for Ukraine, its entry into NATO and punishment of the russian barbarities is only a short truce.

    1. Congratulations to Ukraine for capturing the Kremlin flag. #Russia_Humiliated #Mission_Accomplished

    2. @E. Fudd Russia has not used 10% of its potential weapons in Ukraine, it is not peaceful Belgrade and Iraq to bomb))) Russia does not hit civilians. it uses only accurate and weak weapons in Ukraine!

    3. @Ksins1 You realize Ruzzia is using t54 on the front line heh? 🤣 10 HIMARS completly destroyed the entire Russian logistic… Or maybe the T14 Armata? You know… The tank that is SO bad that even Russian dont use it? 🤣🤣

  7. Putin needs to study:
    1) The bypass of the Maginot Line
    2) The Dunkirk evacuation
    3) Hitler’s last days in a bunker
    All three events will become relevant to his Special Military Operation in the upcoming months.

  8. The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
    We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
    Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
    Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
    Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace would be like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.

    3. @Ksins1 Is this in reference to the kinzhal? Yeah of course Russia’s wunderwaffen will turn the tide at any moment lol.

  10. Putin attacked Ukraine and it was important for him that the West did not interfere with him in this. In recent years, Putin has received a lot of support from the West, especially from Merkel and Trump, and this despite Russian aggression in recent years in Moldova, Georgia, Crimea, Donbass, Aleppo and the “Novichok” poisoning. And now Putin is very hopeful that the West will reduce assistance to Ukraine and he will get his way.

  11. Ukraine has been successful on paralyzing the Russian Black Sea fleet, consequently Crimea is vulnerable.

  12. Defence in depth. Look up Russian tactics in the battle of Kursk. That’s what they’re doing.
    They’re replicating Zhukov’s tactics.

  13. Even if Russia does make some little ground due to these trenches, it still won’t give the Moscow forces the win because Ukraine will obliterate the entire network of trenches anyway

    2. ​@We_Waz_Kangz🇷🇺
      – 1900+ Russian tank lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
      – 850+ armored fighting vehicule lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
      – 2200+ infantry fighting vehicules lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
      – Lost of Kiev region
      – Lost of Isium
      – Lost of Kharkiv region
      – Lost of the Kherson

      BUT we ALMOST took Bakhmut!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

  15. Digging in means one thing… predictable supply lines. Destroy, delay them all.

  16. Putin is no combat military general, and today’s battlefield victories are not decided by fixed defense forti fications that be overcome by a well trained, highly mobile, well equiped army

  17. Isn’t it great that Putler is digging new irrigation trenches for farming. Hope his cannon fodder can swim 🤣🌊

