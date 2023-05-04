New documents show how Sandra Day O’Connor helped George W. Bush win the 2000 election

Recent Post
41 comments
Scotus judges need to renounce party membership.
What good would that do? They would still in their minds and black hearts be pawns of the rich.
History & outcomes are the best measure for selection. I agree we should not have dem & repub judges. The labels make clear they’re partisan, that’s not justice.
Anyone that is surprised by this wasn’t paying attention to what was going on when this happend
I’ve been pissed off about this for decades.
@Ian Ashmore same
Another sad day in supposed justice in this country. 😪
Bush v. Gore. Two wars, tax cuts for the well heeled, extraordinary debt and the worst recession since the great depression. Thank you, justice stevens.
We need a constitutional amendment that says only presidents who win the popular vote shall be allowed to name a U. S. Supreme Court justice.
@Bradley S. No, in fact the smaller states were not major slave states…
@Mitch Young The slave states had much lower non-slave populations.
@Bradley S. Virginia had the 2nd largest white population in 1776. North Carolinas white population exceed that of Rhode Island and New Hampshire, combined. The Senate was created to give states, which were separate polities with their own long functioning institutions, equal representation. Plus the founders feared an excess of democracy.
Good idea
We need SCOTUS reform immediately as it is decades late. The Court is a complete joke. Thanks, Republicans.
SCOTUS needs to be disbanded and rebuilt from scratch with a code of ethics
Good report here, ty CNN.
I remember Jeb Bush (Fl Gov.) saying to dubya “don’t worry, Florida is a sure thing” . The fix was in……
CNN does good reporting sometimes. Did you see the report they did on how dictators in Venezuela were keeping themselves in power with Dominion voting machines? It was an eye opener.
@Archie Clement Didn’t see that one. Sounds suspect but would like to see.
Alito, Kavanagh, and Barrett also played a role as lawyers in the Brooks Bros. Riot.
So did Roger Stone.
just imagine if Gore won instead of Bush. America would. be in much better position today.
@Paul BoberBut if it did, the Republicans would STILL be reminding us that Gore hadn’t protected the US from terrorism.
We’re living in the goateed Spock universe.
Imagine if Woodrow Wilson never won . The world would be a better place .
The stench of communism is strong in this comment thread
This really bothers me. And thus we no longer think the supremes are as supreme as we used to think.
@karen waddell sooooo well put. 👌
Supreme Court, justice Sandra Day Oconnor helped G. Bush win election over Gore. Secretly steering the outcome. We do need more transparency in our court
Lynda Medley:I believe she was not the only one and I believe that Scolia had a big hand in it also!!!
@Courtney Scott probably! Trying to get info . Not always easy to find it.
@Lynda Medley Exactly and I know what you mean!!!
Our lives would all be in so much better of a place if we had a popular vote. Al Gore should have been president, probably would’ve been the best we ever dreamed of. I’m sick of these justices being out of control with power. It’s disgusting and must be stopped, they’re the ruin of us!
No, he was a wooden dork.
We might’ve been better than we were under bush but to say Al Gore would have been the best president is ridiculous. It’s a statement that only makes sense if we’re talking about Bernie Sanders. Because unlike vice president gore Bernie never took corporate money. Mr. Gore did. Not as much as Georgie boy, but he was still part of that Washington-Wall Street apparatus.
I like the two woman journalist.They are thorough and ask good questions.👍
It is high time to reform the Supreme Court. This is terrible for our country. They have zero moral compass.
Impartiality & Objectiveness should be the STANDSRD of how Supreme Court Justices Review & make decions on any Case or Issue that is in front of them.
I used to have a favorable opinion of Sandra Day O’Connor. That all changed today.
If I remember correctly, that decision didn’t hand the victory to Bush! That decision said that you were not allowed to just re-count the votes in one county in Florida only. After the decision came down, Gore conceded. My dad always used to say how upset he was at Gore For giving up! He could have then asked for, and paid for a recount of the entire state of Florida, but knowing how long that would take, he just gave up!!
Thank You!
This woman’s attitude is oddly positive for the terrible news she’s delivering.
Why we aren’t “one citizen one vote” is absolutely beyond me at this point.