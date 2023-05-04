Recent Post
It’s only an issue for them when it hurts the bottom line/public find out.
Indeed. Tucker left a trail of evidence that gave Dominion what it needed in order to prove the “actual malice standard.” Which is damn near impossible to do.
it is going to damage the brand if that text was known during trial – it will outrage people
Tucker being a psychopath is nothing that would shock me
@Richard Ashbaugh he’s been fired from several news agencies
me too.. he could be darker and worst than that text..he was the guy in shining OR the force that took over in the exorcist.
I’m sure that wasn’t even the real catalyst.
@Gary B guilty of what Gary? Carlson is the GOAT
@wileycoyotegenius1 Nevermind. Go back to sleep.
“Not the way white men fight…” I beg to differ.
@Noumenon4Idolatry No…history was the video. Unless its been whitewash.
@Ronald Wade yes because I’m sure they have firsthand experience from 1850 so ask them
@ronald wade @common sense You mean Asian invaders not “native Indians” or “Native America tribes” Native means originally from and no tribal persons ancestors were originally from America. They all came from Asia. So you can just say tribal people.
That last line in the message was surprisingly introspective… did not expect it lol
@Groaning Mole 100%
People are so Harsh on Tucker. A man in the pub told me that he knows for a fact Tucker cried when Bambi’s mom died. Obviously he was upset the hunters did not get Bambi too.
It’s an interesting window into the psyche of extremism.
@Pelle Storck That it is.
‘I’m becoming someone I don’t like..’. That ship has sailed Tucker.
Ironically, Tucker has joined the Ship of Fools.
🤷. I was never really exposed to Tucker in the past. But the more I see of him. The more I’m convinced that he’s anti – establishment. So 👍
Tucker fkr has long been someone I dont like😂😂😂😂😂
@JackHQ he has been driving the ship of fools😂😂😂😂
Everyone has had dark thoughts but we dare not voice them for fear of retribution. Obviously, Fox nurtured an environment in which Tucker felt safe to speak those thoughts
@Mister Lewis
They FIRED The LIAR!! LOL 🤭😆😂🤣😂🤣
@Detective Columbo👈🤡 he didn’t Lie …and he’ll be back on another station soon .. You must HOWL a bit LOUDER next time 😂😂🤡
@Kenyatta Anderson tucker’s videos that expose the j6 BIG LIE hurts a lot ,does it ?
He said a lot of stuff more offensive than that over the years.
Seems to me Fox is floating multiple reasons so they don’t have to reveal their real reason
There were multiple reasons, all based on Tuckers personal principles!
Period.
That text was so pivotal in Fox News’ decision to let Tucker go that it only took them 2 years to pull the plug.
(That is sarcasm)
@Howard Moon yes, he did whether you like it or not.
He was not afraid to say things that the average American is thinking.
@AT 1984 So, you’re NOT a reasonable person. Noted. With that stunning revelation, I think I’m all done here.
It’s not because he said it. It’s because he was CAUGHT. Big difference. The discovery of that text probably added another $20 mil to the settlement demands, and put Smartmatic on a huge position of strength in THEIR upcoming suit.
@Jesus Zamora Exactly.
After texting Tucker broke into a maniacal high pitched laugh.
@Jewpremacist Good job! Now You managed to get “Detective Columbo” on Your trail!! Don’t You realize yet that he always gets his man?? Lmfao
@Lynn Jacobs im terrified
@Jewpremacist You should be “…terrified” about the possibility of going to Prison!
I guess you were there😮
@Lynn Jacobs 🆗
the only thing that surprises me is all this seeing the light of day. fox really clowned themselves
PM Anwar Ibrahim: Profesor Kangkung & Politik Kangkung……….
Yes. I was never really exposed to Tucker in the past. But the more I see of him. The more I’m convinced that he’s anti – establishment. So 👍
I’ll stock up on more popcorn as this is setting up for quite an interesting end, It baffles me how these execs at Fox are behaving as if they’ve just woken up from a long sleep and just realized how awful this man was. They knew and condoned his dirty behaviors.
@Jack Caffrey wow
@Bruce Leroy thank you!
🤷. I was never really exposed to Tucker in the past. But the more I see of him. The more I’m convinced that he’s anti – establishment. So 👍
He was “fired” for one reason: They were caught and lost money. Otherwise, they couldn’t have cared less.
Exactly…Hitlers son has been at it a long time.
They?? Whom?
700 million is peanuts for Fox that’s why they settled. You do know own these mainstream news channels right? It’s Disney, Time Warner and 21st Century Fox.
There is a learning moment here. Don’t text or e-mail anything that you wouldn’t shout from the tallest building as my Mother used to say. Of course, she said shout, but it still holds true. Maybe more so.
I think the lesson is don’t be a blood-lustful racist…
Always post online like you are testifying under oath, and always dance like nobody is watching
Actually, very few people would hear anything shouted from the tallest building. Better advice: in anywhere but the most intimate and trusted conversations, don’t express anything you wouldn’t want covered on all the news media and followed by the Twitterverse and known by the people you see every day.
if there wasn’t a Smartmatic lawsuit coming Tucker may not have been fired.
Talking about power clouding judgment. I am lovin’ these post Dominion stories.
Just wait till Smartmatic comes to town
err … wasn’t tucker the guy who *didnt* support that story? or does that just not matter to you
The only part of the text that I find surprising is that Carlson had just started to realize at that point that he was so extreme. I’d always assumed that he was aware of how toxic he was and had embraced it. Hopefully Tucker gets the therapy he so obviously needs.
He bought into his own hype
Therapy? Hmmmm..He was actually looking for attention, even sympathy, in the tone of his statement and that alone is just disgusting.
And with that here’s to hoping Don Lemon gets the help he needs!
Let me get this straight. An old Australian man was so disgusted with a bad word, that he sacked his highest-rating news entertainer. Rupert and Dominion have both said that Tucker’s sacking was not part of the settlement. What is not to believe.
Yeah there’s no way this was it, whatever it was had to be so horrific, fox suddenly didn’t give a crap about millions and millions of dollars and viewers! For them to drop him that fast after years of knowing how he thinks makes me think Tucker has done something really bad and probably illegal 😂
Carlson’s views on Putin and Russia are not representative of the majority of Americans.
@Gina G I 5ink he did a lot of things to annoy his employer enough to fire him
What a classy guy.
Said no one.
Ever.
🤷. I was never really exposed to Tucker in the past. But the more I see of him. The more I’m convinced that he’s anti – establishment. So 👍
What’s class got to do with it? He revealed his honest thoughts, & didn’t hold back!
Said far more Americans that don’t. Deal with it.
I have no problems with the dude.
That last bit with Ben Smith was nice to see. As humans, we run more on autopilot than we’d like to admit and social media companies like Facebook can definitely use that to their benefit (and society’s detriment).