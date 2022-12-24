Retired colonel: What Ukraine will get with new Patriot missiles December 24, 2022 60 comments Tagged with cedric leighton, CNN This Morning, patriot missile, russia, ukraine Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
they get 1 & it’s a defensive weapon
They need batteries in Kiev, Odessa, Kherson and Kharkiv, and they need them last February.
Relax guys. Another nuke went ,”click” and self imploded in the Kremlin. Pootin crapped his pants again. They are now cleaning the nuclear waste in the Kremlin, but not cleaning pootins pants.
@khanh haha going by ruZZian competence in the military, they will hit themselves
@kay armstrong The EU has given them more as the US has ‘buddy’. Mostly in humanitarian aid though… or do you think that comes free?
And quit the fearmongering, MONG.
@kay armstrong Another TRASH SUBHUMAN REDHAT CHUMPANSEE
Another explanation can’t be found, it’s repeating propaganda and it uses excess amount of exclamation marks.
@kay armstrong Maybe you need to go to Bakhmut and fight there instead of behind your kb in Sint Petersburg working for the Internet Research Agency 🤡
If my neighbor receive a gift to install a new security system in his house then why should I complain?. It won’t hurt me.
The only time I complain is because I have plan to rob his house.
@Rbt Hi. Thank you. Yes. The best weapon against propaganda is common sense. However, it’s also the least we’ve had recently, and I can’t figure out why. We don’t need money or expensive resources to have common sense, but many still don’t.
@Rich Hoyle yep. I am glad to do so. The Cold War was a real thing. I’m surprised so many conservatives have completely forgotten Reagan (not that I liked him).
@Gospel of Jesus Christ wait, aren’t you doing #3 yourself? Lol, from a good Catholic girl.
Cool info my dear friend 👍👌👍
Putin Withdrew his troops from side of Kherson to the East Side of Kherson was a tactic so Ukrainian Citizens would come back to Kherson and Putin would shell Citizens of Ukraine in the West of Kherson as a sign of retaliation to what he claims for 8 years Ukrainian troops were shelling Russian speaking people of Donbas . * Therefore, USA should give long range rockets & missiles to Ukraine & other heavy weapons to drive out Putin’ troops from all of Kherson, Dinbas and South of Ukraine. Patriot System is good, but, Ukraine needs heavy long range Counter Offensive Weapons in large numbers.
@Ida Adamovic HAHAHAHAHAH! You are desperate huh? I’d suggest you do some history research. There was once a place called The Grand Duchy of Kiev and it was separate from the Grand Duchy of Russia. A totally different people. You are not wanted in Ukraine. The world has rejected Russia and you will never be a part of the world again. Russia can’t conduct the most basic warfare. They have already lost more people than the U.S. lost during twenty years of war in both Iraq and Afghanistan(Ya know, the nation the broke your country in all of nine years) Your most advanced weaponry fails to work half of the time. Our Arsenal is beyond your comprehension, the general public here doesn’t realize that our military tech is much further along than the newest B-21 Raider. Oh, and we just produced nuclear fusion.
@james Deer I get it, you’re still mad at Zelensky for not doing that favor for trump. Get over it.
@Ida Adamovic Scott Ritter is a convicted Pedo- FACT, McGregor is a halfwit who has predicted NOTHING correctly.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat What was that? Did that sound like a joke in your mind before you typed it out?
Defund Ukraine 🇺🇦
EXACTLY
Well it WILL be never-ending unless Ukraine gets the resources to drive the enemy from all their soil.
@The Concho Network So, why doesn’t EUROPE finance this war instead of us???? 55 BILLION and another 45 BILLION in this HUGE bill just passed. And don’t think for a second that our soldiers will also be going. It takes about 3 years to learn how to use the Patriot Missle System. That means our soldiers will be sent as “advisors” which is a fancy way of saying our soldiers will end up completely in this war. ALL wars except 911/Afghanistan have been started by Democrats!!!!!
@kwd kwd So, WE pay for their war?? smh………
@The Concho Network Outright lies across the board. The US and the UK are both signatories in the Budapest Memorandum along with Russia. The US had no direct involvement in the Maidan revolution(and FAR less than Russia did); and there have been TWO elections since then. The US didn’t supply Ukraine with weapons until AFTER Russian backed militants seized territory in the Donbas. You really like just conjuring BS out of thin air, don’t you?
The ‘Nazi regime’ BS isn’t working. You can keep repeating this stupidity as you like, but it’s not going to make it true. The are more Nazis in Russia than there are in Ukraine. FFS, the Wagner group, founded by an outright Nazi, is larger than the Azov battalion ever was.
_’Try studying this a little before you make ignorant comments’_ I’d say you should do the same, but we both know you’re purposefully spreading misinformation straight from Russian propaganda.
Just like Afghanistan. I’m sure the blank checks will stop in 20 or 30 years.
@Tom Eyckmans No, it is actually the “Russian idiot” spin on events. Yanukovych was elected to bring Ukraine into EU (not NATO). He took a bribe from Putin and surprised the country by saying instead of going to sign ready made EU agreement he signed with Putin to keep them in the lousy system that made them so poor. The people peacefully took to the streets for him to step down. Putin didn’t want his puppet removed so he opened fire on the crowds. The people revolted against a corrupt government.
The Russian version insists this was a “coup” even though there was no military involvement. The 100’s of thousands in the streets during maidan were all really just there because they were promised cookies by the US.
After losing his puppet government Putin was furious and launched a massive military invasion of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. His goons were openly murdering Ukrainians in the streets and bombing their towns and airports. He then executed their governors and installed Russian puppet governers in East Ukraine (mostly war criminals from Chechnya to keep the Ukrainians in line or dispose of them).
After this invasion by Russia groups like Azov formed up to drive the Russians out and have been attacking them since 2014. Russias spin are that these are misguided “Ukrainian Nationalist Nazis” who after 70 years mysteriously decided to rise out of nowhere and start attacking Russians.
Things kind of don’t really make sense from the Russian side:
Why are the Ukrainians defending this “puppet government” so fervently if it is not a government they believe in? Russia’s answer seems to be they were ‘tricked’ and brainwashed by the West. Russia was so good and nice to Ukraine, giving them “near free gas” because Russia stole everything else in their economy from them and they had no money for gas.
Why did these Nazis hide for 70 years and just choose to spring up after Russian occupied Ukraine in 2014?
Why is there so much sabotage in the occupied regions that love Russia? After all, 193% of the people living there voted to join glorious kind Russia!
Ukrainians need to be given offensive weapons to actually drive the Russians out. Patriots are nice defense, but in war if you only play defense Putin will overwhelm it with cheap fake missiles and make it look ineffective. As soon as it hits the ground ready there needs to be a massive offensive, with the Patriot there to country Putins favorite retaliatory tactic of “since our troops suck, just send in tons of missiles”
Anderson Cooper is my favourite, he’s so respectful. If he’s ever late for work he throws a small warm cup of milk on Don Lemon Back
You aren’t even American, worry about your dictator over in Canada.
There is a reason he retired as a Colonel! Maybe get someone that actually knows what they are talking about.
Zelenskyy- Great world symbol of FREEDOM. Courage to fight & die, unlike Afghan, N. Korea, China, Vietnam, Russia, Iran, Texas police . . .
Ok war monger. You know that innocent woman and children are being killed in Russia right?? This isn’t a video game its real life.
I’m from Ukraine. Of the declared 45 billion dollars, in fact, only 9 billion are intended for military assistance for a whole year of a difficult war.
We need not expensive patriots, but tanks. We can just take the hit. Sit without light, bury the dead. But in order to win, you need something to strike the enemy with. We need tanks, not patriots. The Patriots are a waste of very limited help. One patriot is enough to annoy Putin. But then we need a sword, not a shield. 9 billion is not enough, but it will be enough if it is used correctly, if the Ukrainians can choose what weapons to get, and not what the Americans will give. Patriots are a great way to spend all the help and lose the war.
I dont want anything to do with your stupid war.
Want want want…gimme gimme gimme. That’s all I’ve heard.
Moscow your turn is coming! Glory to Ukraine 🙏🇺🇦💙💛
Youre cheering on the killing of innocent Russian women and children? Disgusting.
🤣🤣
I often hear that weapons cannot be sent to Ukraine, because the southern border of the United States is under threat, and Americans eat pets because of hunger.
I have only one question. Why didn’t Trump address these issues when he was president? Didn’t Mexico pay for Trump’s wall
He did address all of those issues genius, Biden reversed every good policy that was working. Also, this war would not be happening under Trumps watch.
It will always be interesting and exciting that the war goes on with hard fighting. And the success of the usa in forcing russia that successfully forced the usa to supply continueally more funding and precious assets to the battlefield is a positive indicator of the continuation of this war which must indeed produce only one victor at all cost. For whoever has already involved in, turning back away from the war couldn’t end this war.
Exciting? Interesting? Are you crazy? Innocent people on both sides are dying.
@Krissykriss There’s a clip here on YT where somebody calls fighting in WW1’glorious fun’.
Whoever turns back from this war is automatically the biggest loser of the century.
No way out.
The “Honestly, not really” line seems to be both honest but also an attempt at humor that either was missed or fell flat.
If there’s a concern about Patriot chasing a RU plane back into RU and downing it there, the smartest thing is for RU planes to stay away from Ukraine.
Do u mean the patriot system can trace a plane back to enemy base and do the bombing over there? Wow that’s awesome
If a robber breaks into your house, steals your stuff and runs back to his house. He’s still a robber and will still suffer for his crimes.
@NBA1 Do us a Favor and get to Ukraine hopefully you realize you are NOT Coming Back
The “ fire work” just goes on . The never ending
insane war.
Defense system includes destroying airbases, delivery platforms, and other structures where missile and drones originate be it inside or outside Russia. People of Russia have direct responsibility to stop this war else suffer the war.
