Recent Post
- Retired general predicts what comes next in Ukraine
- North Carolina residents react to removal of Confederate statue
- Zelensky’s adviser breaks down Ukraine’s number 1 objective
- Experts say Kim Jong Un’s wardrobe choices reflect his military strategy
- Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Trump probe in Georgia
54 comments
You can be a peaceful person and also honor another person’s duty to defend themselves. Stay Strong Ukraine 💪🇺🇸♥🇺🇦☮💙💛
@Rahim Majid Noticed it only now, seem, i not very smart 🙁
Decided to share my discovery with everyone, because I was outraged.
war is peace 💸
The billions of dollars allocated to the proxy war in the Ukraine is keeping their economy barely afloat, paying salaries for the bureaucrats, military, infrastructure, etc, supplying weapons and ammunition to replace what was stockpiled prior to the conflict which has been destroyed or used up including former NATO supplies but is also going towards replacing those in the future with newer versions not yet built. A whole lotta moolah is going to pay off those with a vested interest in keeping this thing going – for ideological reasons or purely self enrichment. A lot of weapons have also “gone missing”. Money has gone to training and restocking weapons but I am willing to propose that the vast majority of the sum is being dissipated into the pockets down the food chain before it gets to the front line of Ukraine. That is the advantage Russia has. This is not a cash cow or a feeding frenzy for them but an existential threat – they have no alternative but to win in a calculated methodical decisive way.
💙💙💙
💛💛💛
The fact that Russia thinks they can attack a country but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling
@Dylldo Baggins I want you to go to the bookstore and read a little history.
In Ukraine are many territories of other countries. From the countries around UKraine. Maybe you don’t know. But you can learn now. I read about this issue.
So, if media tell us about the territories ,they can tell all story.
I don’t know everything. Nobody knows Because that if I hear something new I check to understand more about
@Dylldo Baggins Yes they sold it that was the error.
they are SUPERPOWER not collective U.S. led west
Russia attacked Ukraine which has a basic human right to act in self defense. People defending themselves from an unprovoked attack are not terrorists. Stay Strong Ukraine 💪🇺🇸♥🇺🇦☮💙💛
@Abel Radebe Obviously they didn’t provoke.
oh this uki bots
@Jeff Goddin You use ethics to deny my free speech, which is unethical. How ironic that you can’t accept the irony and hypocrisy of the short sighted. Kyle is now 19 years old.
I find it strange that russia had 100+ missiles and drones available, and sonehow they did not use them against the Ukrainians troops on the front line. Like 100 plus missiles would not have done anything to help russia on one or both of the fronts? They must be down to their last stockpiles.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Russia is only capable of hitting very large, stationary targets such as apartment buildings, shopping malls, hospitals, etc. Their missile technology is pretty miserable.
Off-ramp? “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That’s the way out of the conflict.” –Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, 7 October 2022
@MrSwj2009 ____ Contested territory can’t be annexed.
@Will Tell All russia already ran out of equipment, stop being a clown.
@T Rex I am not astonished by the no standards of the orcs 😂
@MrSwj2009 ____ I just held a referendum and all Russia, including your house, Ivan, is my sovereign territory now. Make a difference? Of course not, clown 🤡
One big miscalculation on Putin’s part is, Ukraine is many times larger than Idlib or Grozny. So even assuming such barbarity would force Ukrainians into submission (which is won’t), Russia doesn’t have enough missiles for it to work. All he’s actually doing is strengthening the resolves of the Ukraine and its allies.
Wow, what a miscalculation. If you had been able to email him about this fundamental error, Putin probably would have changed his strategy, or just given up.
I think A-10s, F-16s, and several electronic jammer airplanes can help Ukrainian armed forces a lot. Thus, the US should try to speed up the training process so Ukrainian pilots can use them to counter Putin’s new mobilized forces.
@Florin Jurcovici From few audio recordings from 99 you could even hear that one F-16 saw the Mig-29 while avax radar didn’t. F-16 detects a Soviet radar on the ground, while other f-16 pilot says ”i don’t see it”. I’m not an expert but not everything seems perfect.
Another bot..
Don’t forget the F117A shot down with 60s era SAM over Serbia
This kind of attack just increases Western support and Ukrainian resolve. To think that there are Russian people who support this kind of warfare while their army cannot match Ukraine on the field is pretty disgusting. Those conscripts will be facing the fathers and brothers and sons of the people being bombed. What a stupid and dispicable way to fight.
Word for word.. +1 bot
When you do battle, even if you are winning, if you continue for a long time it will dull your forces and blunt your edge; if you besiege a citadel, your strength will be exhausted. If you keep your armies out in the field for a long time, your supplies will be insufficient.
Here is the recommended clip that say it:
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4
Russia must not be forgiven for these acts of terrorism against innocent civilians. As a Canadian of Ukrainian and polish descent I am livid today. As I understand now these attacks have been ongoing since the beginning but hearing this today about how many missiles were launched and how many drones were dropping bombs I am just about ready to lose it. I just wish I could get my hands on Putin. The end.
@Traveler 😂😂😂😂👍
@çõłłîņ the old, but they did that…. real convincing argument
I feel your frustration, you cannot do what you cannot do.
@John Savage thank you for understanding. When you go on a rant like I do on the internet since this war started. You make a lot of enemies and it’s nice to know you have a few friends. Appreciate it John thank you
@Aravind 1980 Slava Ukraine. Thank you
The Russian grad unguided rockets and artillery are far more applicable for urban terrorism than for any combat application. They are fired at a shallow angle so they arrive at at a shallow angle and are more liable to hit something that stands up from the ground, like an apartment block or houses.
The US and NATO use more guided munitions, accurate to a meter or so, which are more effective for combat applications and do not have random effects.
Ukraine crisis has proved to be good source of income and publicity for all these retired military people.
If someone broke into your home, would you start negotiating with them to leave if they promise to only take away some of your belongings?
@Eugene Eugene Lies and propaganda.
Crimea never been Russia by culture or history. neither Ukraine .
@Dadalux Read the history books or even Wikipedia. Educate yourself. Crimea belonged to Russian Empire 1783-1917, then to Soviet Union. Read what Elon Musk mentioned about Crimea.
@çõłłîņ 2/3 of Jordan are Palestinians=> defacto Palestinian states. Let democracy thrive there. Let some reasonable living space for Jews.
The missile defense systems in Ukrainian cities needs to be beefed up to handle multiple incoming Russian missiles. Hopefully, the Western Alliance together with the Ukrainians are working hard on solutions to this problem…👍
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4
Don’t worry, will raise your Taxes to pay for that. We’ve already sent $60+ billion to Ukraine.
Glad to see this war is creating work for retired generals.
I am an American Citizen, born in Ukraine, immigrated to the US decades ago, running away from Soviets, basically, from the Russian government. I’m listening and want to wholeheartedly express a huge appreciation to all American people, to our government whether some represent democrats (me) or republicans, everyone who supports Ukraine. I am proud to be American and proud to live amongst people with heart, empathy and strenght. God Bless you, America, I say in tears, because my Motherland is bleeding but won’t surrender. Word.
@Laurie W Read his post. He told you.
@Laurie W he said because of USSR .
Traditionally, we think of the old Soviet military offering their troops superior thermal protection for the harsh Winter months. Seeing as new Russian recruits aren’t given first aid kits, sleeping bags or body armor, you have to wonder if that great Winter gear will also be lacking. Currently we have reports of Russian soldiers surrendering for cash payments and socks. If some Russian soldiers are lacking socks now, their condition will become much worse in just a few weeks to a month. We could see the collapse of entire Russian brigades during the Winter.
Most important question these experts need to answer is ” how US / NATO can help to abosolute minimise these aerial attacks which perhaps is the only thing Russia can do at this moment. ” Second question these experts should answer is “How many more Ukraine need to die like this before they get UN troops inside Ukraine cities to help the country.” If Russia is no longer a member of UN humanitarian same way why can’t they be voted out from the security council ? At least their veto can be declared null and void since they are the aggressor
“Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.” – Sun Tzu
General M. Hertling always provides interesting insights in a very straightforward way. Good commentator.