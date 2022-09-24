Recent Post
- Retired general says it’s time to exploit weakness in Russian forces
- ‘It was a poisoning’: Parents say son died after taking just one pill
- Columnist says there are three ways Russia’s invasion could end
- Train hits police vehicle with suspect inside
- New report about Putin’s orders makes retired general laugh
61 comments
Right on General Clark! Give the Ukrainian’s the support they need NOW.
@Gerson Hay American here also. Then vote for Democrats in the Midterms. Republicans in the House aren’t going to continue to fund Ukraine.
@Nink We are worrying about our country. The more democracies we support elsewhere, the more they’ll support us. Then we’ll all be safer from power mad, autocratic, empire building regimes world wide.
Millions of displaced Ukrainian’s. Many from the russian controlled territory, 75%+ of the people in the sham referendum areas have fled after all their all their homes were destroyed. Some of the remaining Ukrainians in these areas where they are conducting these sham forced referendums at gun point have been made to sleep on the streets while russians moved into what homes are left. Just who do they think are buying this? We already know what the result of the sham “vote” will be. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so sick.
This General, I think did that in Vietnam & Afghanistan & ultimately had to run away without looking back. He should now go & give advice to the Ukrainians also hoping that it will work this time. In addition to weapons do not forget to send money also so that everyone involved can happily line their pockets.
@Nink if you want to make america great again.
America must fulfill it’s obligations on the world stage as a superpower.
One of the best commentaries on the need for ramping up military assistance to Ukraine IMMEDIATELY. To wait until the Russians are trained up, equipped and in positions on the front lines, will only add to the death toll for the Ukrainians and lengthen this war by years.
Clark is a war monger!The U.S. shouldn’t be involved in the Ukrainian war beside trying to negotiate a settlement.All Biden has done is prolonged the war and caused the slaughtering of more Ukrainians and got us more than $60 billion more in debt.Prolonging this war does nothing but open up a can of worms where anything can happen.
Russia wants Odessa and Kharkov that are Russian speaking cities.If Russia secedes at taking these cities back, Poland says it has every right to annex Western Ukraine which was part of the Polish/Lithuanian Empire anyway.
Winter is setting in. The Ukrainians will have a couple of months of more training with new systems, if my guess is correct.
Agreed. The Ukrainian’s have the momentum now. We in the West need to send everything possible to push the Russian’s hordes out. My country Australia needs to send more too. Slava Ukraini. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇦🇺🇦🇺🇺🇦🇺🇦
I totally agree with general, they should have the guts to say so and draw a line!!, the tyrant keeps taking “bite size” pieces out of Ukraine and they let him, think he’s gonna stop!? He won’t till non is left🤦♀️
Clark is a war monger!The U.S. shouldn’t be involved in the Ukrainian war beside trying to negotiate a settlement.All Biden has done is prolonged the war and caused the slaughtering of more Ukrainians and got us more than $60 billion more in debt.Prolonging this war does nothing but open up a can of worms where anything can happen.
Russia wants Odessa and Kharkov that are Russian speaking cities.If Russia secedes at taking these cities back, Poland says it has every right to annex Western Ukraine which was part of the Polish/Lithuanian Empire anyway.
Hats off to the Ukrainians, and we would salute to them for their bravery and resilience during the past 7-month war battling against Russia. Good job, man.
@Onofre Castro like telling bashar al-assad he must step down or how about craving out Syrian land for kurds that we arm and if I’m not mistaken we have troops there uninvited do you consider that to be a mockery and a insalt to the sovereignty of that Nation???? Oh what about Libya even 😂😆😂 the hypocrisy is astounding
Millions of displaced Ukrainian’s. Many from the russian controlled territory, 75%+ of the people in the sham referendum areas have fled after all their all their homes were destroyed. Some of the remaining Ukrainians in these areas where they are conducting these sham forced referendums at gun point have been made to sleep on the streets while russians moved into what homes are left. Just who do they think are buying this? We already know what the result of the sham “vote” will be. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so sick.
@Mr2002 Nights US has committed countless war crimes of aggression over the decades…invading Iraq and stealing its OIL being one. They are stealing it to this day including other fields in the Middle East
@Onofre Castro waging wars on Iraq and Libya by NATO were wars of extreme aggression invading sovereign countries
putin destroyed nato in ukraine💪🇷🇺❤️, which sacrificed thousands of lives if foolishness is brave from the clown’s right to be a leader
The stand-out feature of US and UK generals (retd.) is their objective analysis, their ability to zero in on the core issues without any distracting meaningless rhetoric. It is easy to imagine how good they would be in preparing their battle plans, inspiring their men and steering them to victory. Simply awesome and a credit to their training and professionalism. Thanks guys!
@SNOOPY SNOOP yeah right thats the US freedom of speech look like. . 😂😂😂
@Anselm Danker Exactly i dout the Germans would of had the ingenuity to build all the specialised landing craft the British did either. The British are very good at finding the little technolgical advantages and devloping them very quickly in war.
@crushnev nikita Yeah people are free to express their ideas on YouTube and we are free not to listen to them.
Youtube isn’t banning them so where’s the free speech violation? Tell me
@Youtube User The UK is a two party dictatorship as is America.
And… recruitment is down 42%. Whatever, there is no trust in this government. You wouldn’t send your kids to work for these people and even the most patriotic are over it.
“When your enemy is at its weakest is when you attack.” Thomas Shelby.
CNN => War is Good for Ratings.
Military Industrial Complex => War is Good for Profits.
Joe Biden => War is Good for my re-election.
Donald Trump => This War is useless. America First!
Fabricator factory, good idea let’s start a nuclear war , Russia is so weak!!! Is like Granada o PAnama, even you can go to help the ucranians,!!!
@E2772 Mendonca “Obviousness does not vitiate.” Ms Snark.:)
@E2772 Mendonca ✌️😁😅😂🤣
Yes Yes. Now is the time to attack. Send more weapons & money.
Completely agreed with him.
“- We don’t want to give too many weapons because we don’t want Russia to escalate things.”
Meanwhile, Russia is escalating things BECAUSE Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons.
big brain moment
i say send them nuclear missiles as well. call putin’s bluff. .
It’s a catch 22
Until Putin makes good on his nuclear threats, right?!? And then what?!? Such an antagonistic and ignorant mentality this is!!!
Paying your US taxes is the best way to support the Ukrainian army! Thank you for helping Ukraine to fight rashist invaders! Slava Ukraini!
1 Spiderus Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Slava Ukraine. Glory to the Brave Hero’s of Ukraine who defend and protect Europe from Russian war criminals and Murderers and baby killers. Thank You Ukraine
1 Harold Barry Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Well said!!
Victory to Ukraine!!
🙏🙏🙏💙💛
1 Lara Art Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
This is war between Russia and NATO. Ukraine is being used as cannon fodder proxy.
Thank you!! I’ve been saying that for at least 3 months. If we want to help end this war before the New Year provide longer range and heavier equipment.Larger kamikaze drones. Trust the Ukrainian government to stay within their own boundaries as far as ground trooper are concerned. Ukraine needs to be able to hit all available Russian military targets within a 200 kms of their front lines. Take the war home to Russia where it belongs. SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦
1 Shannon Donahue Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Clark is a war monger!The U.S. shouldn’t be involved in the Ukrainian war beside trying to negotiate a settlement.All Biden has done is prolonged the war and caused the slaughtering of more Ukrainians and got us more than $60 billion more in debt.Prolonging this war does nothing but open up a can of worms where anything can happen.
Russia wants Odessa and Kharkov that are Russian speaking cities.If Russia secedes at taking these cities back, Poland says it has every right to annex Western Ukraine which was part of the Polish/Lithuanian Empire anyway.
When I hear or see GENERAL CLARK the world feels a little more normal and safe.
Always show’s a very good understanding of people and situations. Love this guy!
General Clark 🇺🇸✊🏼🇺🇸
Clark is a war monger!The U.S. shouldn’t be involved in the Ukrainian war beside trying to negotiate a settlement.All Biden has done is prolonged the war and caused the slaughtering of more Ukrainians and got us more than $60 billion more in debt.Prolonging this war does nothing but open up a can of worms where anything can happen.
Russia wants Odessa and Kharkov that are Russian speaking cities.If Russia secedes at taking these cities back, Poland says it has every right to annex Western Ukraine which was part of the Polish/Lithuanian Empire anyway.
September is a good 👄 month
Great contribution from General Clark-he’s made the most sensible-sounding suggestions I’ve heard yet! God!-I hope his advice makes it to the ears of those who can implement it-and they act on it! Have the General back!-Again and again!
Clark is a war monger!The U.S. shouldn’t be involved in the Ukrainian war beside trying to negotiate a settlement.All Biden has done is prolonged the war and caused the slaughtering of more Ukrainians and got us more than $60 billion more in debt.Prolonging this war does nothing but open up a can of worms where anything can happen.
Russia wants Odessa and Kharkov that are Russian speaking cities.If Russia secedes at taking these cities back, Poland says it has every right to annex Western Ukraine which was part of the Polish/Lithuanian Empire anyway.
Always reward victory, never reward defeat. That was true for Napoleon and is still true now.
1 OldNumber5 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I agreed with General Wesley Clark 100%, “You (Putin) have to get out!”
1 La Hy Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
My instinct is he’s right. He makes sense. This war could become a quagmire with no bounds. It’s a war. Don’t waffle. Do something about it.
We are definitely at the stage where we must provide every weapon excluding WMDS in our inventory. Given Russia’s escalation, it makes sense to escalate the amount of stuff we send. And we should be sending our best. We should be arming the Ukrainians with the same mindset when we arm our own troops. That is to say, given a choice between expense and force protection, protection wins every time. When given a choice between 2nd best and 1/2 the cost, the doubled cost shouldn’t be considered.
Thank you for your valuable insights General Clark, heard sir, big time.
Clark is a war monger!The U.S. shouldn’t be involved in the Ukrainian war beside trying to negotiate a settlement.All Biden has done is prolonged the war and caused the slaughtering of more Ukrainians and got us more than $60 billion more in debt.Prolonging this war does nothing but open up a can of worms where anything can happen. Russia wants Odessa and Kharkov that are Russian speaking cities.If Russia secedes at taking these cities back, Poland says it has every right to annex Western Ukraine which was part of the Polish/Lithuanian Empire anyway.
1 Karl Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Thanks to General Clark for pointing out what is needed. I want the USA and NATO to increase the aid and get this war over.
Conscription should be universally outlawed internationally, and those governments guilty of conscription should face severe penalties for it.