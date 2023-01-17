Retired general shares what he thinks Ukraine should do after Dnipro attack

Recent Post
89 comments
“Never Again”. Europe vowed after WWII. I don’t see them standing up now as they promised.
@Eric the UN has nothing to do with this situation. NATO is the party. And a coalition of the willing is what is likely to eventually directly fight against russian forces, since this is clearly becoming a case of actual bonafide illegal war actions, some commited by actual former criminals/prisoners, etc etc (the friggin head of Wagner was in prison for 9 yrs, ffs!!!). It is time for the real equipment to be given to the Ukr– that means farther reaching missiles, and tanks, and aircraft. There are aircraft that there is no doubt the Ukr’s need. This is not unclear nor debatable, in terms of what it will take to stop this slaughter of civilians, and needless extra 10’s of K’s of ukrainian soldiers dying– i.e 18-50ish y.o’s.
@18rabbit lol am I allowed to joke?????
@Hotaru no, not even fanatical religious fighters actually end up blowing entire societies up, let alone the modern russians who are not actually religious-like fanatics, at least yet. Russians very much want to live, and it’s soooo extraordinarily unlikely that Ru’s military command will obey orders to strike w/ nukes, that it’s not a real risk, per se. Your fear, or your attempt at propaganda has no substance. Ru is using hyper agression to try to change the entire mode of life on earth. We will not accept it. Ru will be contained, one way or another, there are no alternatives to that containment, NONE.
@Alternative Headlines another conspiracy theory wanker
Without Russians firing missiles and rockets to Ukraine, there would be a single Ukrainean air defense missile being starded to take Russian missiles down!
Ukraine should have never murdered their own people for 9 years
Arestovich, advisor of President explained that it was the work of AirDefenc e downing the incoming one.
Without Ukraine trying to join NATO, …
@Hans B Not gonna happen. The midget Jhue in the green tee shirt is toast.
@Gold 999 – 2008 a possible future application for NATO was first mentioned in world politics. Putin said he does not accept the independence of Ukraine at this point (breaking the before-signed Budapest Memorandum, therefore). Germany and France informed Putin that Ukraine had not applied for NATO membership.
Thats exactly what Russia was doing in Syria.
You mean US in Iraq?
@𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗱𝘆𝗺𝘆𝗿 𝗭𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗸𝘆𝘆 …or Russia in Georgia.
Yes give them the weapons on time every time.
No stop begging and start negotiating.
That particular missile was a concern for us 40 years ago. I never thought I would see it in combat use.
@Jruth68 Kenny IS the Russian propaganda BS. If he were a real Russian patriot he’d stop spreading all this nonsensical Pooty Boy drivel and enlist, go to the front lines and fight Ukraine’s nazis, led by their Jewish president. That last bit is all you need to know about Pooty Boy and his horse$#!+ invasion.
All I said was I never thought I would see it used in combat, which was later changed, with total agreement, that it was terrorism.
This particular system was of interest to me and the kangaroo kh-20. The flight profiles astounded me … for the time. Right down the stack of a cruiser and mid deck on a carrier…. and fast… really fast. We were a little nervous about these… heck diddly dum it was a mighty terrifying thought. We was nervvoussssss. Scawwerred and terrifieeeed!
Apparently my way of writing is difficult to translate into a preconceived and ready to pounce troll fishing expedition mindset. Nuances of language never translate well from genius to troglodyte.
If your into telling people what to do, how to pray and all the BS we stuffed in a stench filled hole 80 years ago.. F-off.
Cheers mates
@Kenny Bachman very true.
And you were right. Bombing civilians is not a “combat use”.
@Сергей Могутов WWII saw a lot of that. We’re concerned the trend will spread. We can’t have that.
So why is Russia still a member of the UN Security Council ?
they shouldnt be they are holding u.s.s.r. seat and u.s.s.r. no longer exists.
The UN security council is designed so that no member can be removed from it.
Because the UN is the order established after defeating Nazi Germany. And I can tell, your amongst the people who believes D’Day was the primary turning point in WW2. And that the Americans defeated the Nazi.
Check your history book, Nazi army was badly defeated and in retreat on the mainland before Americans got in. Thats Russia your talking about.
There would have been no UN Security Council without Russia…
@Sanath Kodikara You’re so far behind it’s pointless to give you any pointers. Regurgitating Minister Jaishankar shows you have not done any independent analysis.
one cup of polonium tea for a certain dictator would end the war
I really don’t understand how it hasn’t happened already.
@Ella Eadig Russians are cowards
God help them.
One of the sh0t down ones ended in apartment building.
AirDefenc e caused so many RIP
Source Arestovich advisor of President 🇺🇦
God help Palestine
Only when the West will
God is with russia and true slavs and not western bitches.
So as Somalia, Lybia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria…and the list goes on and on and on
He nailed it! Ukrainian civilians are dying because of russian terrorist attacks and in the meantime some western countries debate if western built MBTs should be sent or not, Scholz saying that the whole debate about western MBTs is “not cool at all”. I am speechless
@Charlie Watts bringing up Hitler reminds us of the slaughter of polish villagers and Jews by the Ukrainian nationalists during world war ll.
@Lars Eklöf are you really that naive? This is a proxy war the only reason why Ukraine haven’t fallen is because the US keep sending them billions of dollars….more than a million of its citizens left Russia controls most of its natural resources it’s time for a truce before that country loses what it got left for leaders who don’t got there best interest in mind
They all were saying “united Europe ” and blah blah blah until the war on eastern borders started (the invasion sponsored by Merkel). So they are saying now “it’s not our problem it’s Polish and Baltic’s problem”. I’m not sure if Germans can be responsible partners at this point. Let alone being European leaders they by no means lead all this bloody bath.
j war.
I just read an article in the telegraph Uk that Jordan recently retired 400 challenger 1 tanks. These could be bought by the West serviced and given to Ukraine. I am sure these are better than cheap Russian junk. 14 Challenger 2 tanks not going to do anything. I am sure Jordan could do with the extra cash.
Thank you Litvenians for supporting Ukraine.
wow did they send their worm wishes? because that broke country cant send any real stuff if their owner won’t approve and give them stuff)
Note, Arestovich, the Advisor of President Zelenskiy confirmed the incoming missiIe was downed by our AirDefenc e that redirected it into the residential building @0:32
And this AirDefenc e was given by allies.
Thank you N@zi haters for supporting Russia.
Awesome job of the rescueworkers as they´re truly risking their lives in that rubble…. 💪💪💪
One of the shot down ones ended in apartment building.
AirDefenc e caused so many RIP
Source Arestovich advisor of President 🇺🇦
I have been impressed with those guys, out working the fires and searching for survivors… every day. It reminds me of NYC firefighters in 911. These people are lionhearted.
What UKraine NEEDS MORE THAN ANYTHING is for someone to take out ZeLOONYsky and his slimy Jooish cohorts
@ 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗗𝗜0𝗧𝗦 𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗣𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 🤑𝗭𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗞𝗬𝗬🤑 in that case why didn’t it blow up BEFORE it hit the building? It’s pretty obvious that it took a pretty serious warhead to make that kind of damage…
True heroes ♥️
This devastating situation for Ukrainian, yet the Ukrainian are still working strong and stronger, glory to Ukraine
This has to be one of the most senseless wars ever.
@Michael Shepherd heartless
@Michael Shepherd So which one of those attacked and invaded Ukraine?
It’s a good old genocide.
@Mark Frost
Its a USA and Nato proxy war.
Check out Victoria Nuland 2014.
Seems you know NOTHING 👎🇬🇧🇫🇷
@Michael Shepherd Blame Putin. For everything.
My aunt’s, family died there…(two families visiting each other) 7 total people in one apartment, 1 hurt but survived, 1 died and 5 still missing …its hard to believe no one else survived….😢
Very sorry to hear of this. Hope this war will end soon and Ukraine comes out successful and be a free country. Our condolences to your family members.
Blame Ukrainian air defense
Ghg. B
Pp
Hope your family can have survivors. Many people are with Ukraine and it’s heartbreaking to see all the needless death by War Criminal Putin. Stay strong. 💛💙
@Ceylon Baila no we won’t blame Ukrainian air defense because it was a Russian missile. We’ve seen what air defense missiles do to a building and it isn’t this. You’re a paid Russian bot and deserve nothing but contempt.
I’ve no words , it’s so sad and hard to watch , I can’t imagine what it must be like living it . God love them .🙏🙏❤️
@SavageJunky 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@askdiatom Holomodor ALONE killed approx 4 MILLIONS civilians. Plus the 10 MILLIONS from Stalin during WW2. Now tell me when western country killed 15 millions civilians… Yeah… Your brainwash didnt thought about this heh? 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@askdiatom And it’s funny you talk about Syria and Afghanistan when trying to defend Russia 🤣🤣🤣 The brainwash and irony is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡
@askdiatom
USA – Afghan death: 62 000 Afghan death
Russia – Afghan war: 160 000 Afghan death
Yeah… Like you said… Go ask Afghan 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
God protect them too. 🙏
Delay of much needed weapons is costing lives, since early stages of war.
Shut up kid.
Good!
Landsbergis: “The Ukrainians should not have to be (constantly) paying with their own lives to get the weapons that they (honestly and genuinely) need.” — emphasis is mine. This cry is constantly being repeated every time such a heartbreaking human tragedy like this one in Dnipro happens all over again, but the nations with the weapons Ukraine desperately needs (the U.S. included) are not honoring this very simple and reasonable request — which, endlessly repeated request, is becoming rather a (very!) justified demand from these brave but battered people. Where is our collective compassion?! Let us all hold our elected officials to task for their heartless indifference! Can any one of you imagine your own children having to endure such horrors, or worse, your own horror of having survived them as they have left this world so suddenly and violently and needlessly?! Do think hard about that, I beg you.
God help the Ukraine people🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸
@NOstradamus but can’t be saved by them
They wanted war. They got war. Leave God out of it.
God help these countries too ….Somalia, Lybia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria…and the list goes on and on and on
@askdiatom cool spin, ivan )
@NOstradamus
Another thick as pig 💩 warmongering trigger happy dumb Yank.
40,000 firearms death’s in 2022 alone 😄 the american dream 👎🇬🇧🇫🇷
The Lithuanian foreign minister is absolutely right.
Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in the Budapest Memorandum signed by the US, UK, Ukraine and Russia. The agreement assured Ukraine of its borders and independence. Its a matter of honour for the US and UK to uphold this, even if Russia does not.
@Jerry McGeorge So Russia is not honourable country and USA is very honourable? If US is honourable country, it should remain just 13 colonies when it won it independence in 1776 from UK. US western expansion to California and in the process exterminated the natives American in reservation land and etc. How many treaty did the US torn away with the local natives? USA is an illegal country founded in blood, with the bible on 1 hand and rifle on the other hand.
@Goh Hock Eng What happened? Putin, that’s what. Every country that ever was under the boot of the USSR wants nothing to do with Russia it their war criminal, KGB thug “President.”
@Jerry McGeorge Kyiv NEVER CONTROLLED THEM – not for one minute
you are forgetting the part where they promised to stay neutral and not join nato
@Bruce Oldham did they join NATO?? Are they a NATO member??