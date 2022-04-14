Skip to content
, Eastern Ukraine
, John King
, Kramatorsk
, Retired US Army Brig. General Steve Anderson
, Russia military
, russia ukraine war
, russia-ukraine conflict
, Ukraine Military
, Vladimir Putin
So surprised the tanks aren’t being taken out, 1 tank at a time, stealthy? However, I’m sure there are things going on we are not told about, as it should be.
In process…
🗺️📌📍
Aren’t videos surfacing now that show them using missiles against dug in tanks? And they seem to have advanced into Kherson in recent times. So this is all old news and it means they are taking on all these “tanks” on foot but we just don’t really know about it until later on.
@Bambina Forever Bike is a bit of a stretch. Dune buggies would work I think. You can carry seveal Javelins in those and park outside of tank range.
@blechtic The only thing in a convoy that can hit a “missile shooter”, is artillery. And with shoulder fired missiles, you’d be long gone by the time they set up to shell your “position”.
I’m 🙏 Ukraine fights smarter than the Russian military… 🙏🙏🇺🇦🇺🇦🌹
@Lun Thang it’s been a slice, troll.
This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be much worse
Western NATO doctrine vs Old soviet Doctrine. who do you thinks gonna fight smarter? its obvious its ukraine, russia can win but it will cost them 10x the casualties just like ww2
@A W Iraqis don’t think so. Afghans don’t think so. Libyans don’t think so.
Those convoys should be decimated by drones before approaching.
@Treize27 What a dumb comment. The US didn’t start any of those wars. Also, how many of those countries did the US annex?
@Jeff Bloody demons!
Need to mine the crap out of those roads to Kramatorsk and point East and South. Especially use those Afghani IED design remote controlled mines.
They are already pushing into Kherson on foot with missiles hitting dug in armored positions. And yes, most likely assisted by simple commercial drones, etc. It doesn’t look like they are having any “tank battles”, like the General proposes. Prolly because their missile outrange “tanks” by a mile.
If the Russian are such poor strategists maybe we shouldn’t advise .
@Damian Białobrzeg lol Germans lost with Russia during 2ww only coz Russia was getting support from allies, Germans would destroy Russia without western help. Napoleon send his forces on foot and horses, they didn’t survived the weather. Also Russia “strategy” always was just send wave after wave of cannon fodder Zapp Brannigan style
@Ron Bailey
You mean the man who begged the Chinese to feed his soldiers? The man who didn’t have enough gas for his army? Great leader, huh?
@Terry Mokihana Kyiv*
It’s only “Kiev” to Russia and those on their side. _(just in case you _*_aren’t_*_ pro-Russia)_
@G Davis you mean that 🇺🇸 giving them weapons and money 💰 and still losing 🤣
drones, drones drones! tanks are sitting ducks against drones. and attack the russian ships in the black Sea!
i think they still have a lot but they need fresh ammo now
Tanks give army mobility and strong firing power. Donbas is a different battlefield, need to change your mindset.
@Stefan Weilhartner i think they listened to you; the moskva is on fire!
Agree, time to take offensive to liberate kherson, and crimea next.. I think Dnieper river is the keypoint.
GIVE THEM SHIP MISSILES!!…take out the ships in black sea and Putin will be crying…
@Ricky Hunter and that will likely cost Ukraine a city.
@Ricky Hunter Moskva was only hit not sunk so no
@Infinite Tk Are we sure yet? To my knowledge she’s badly damaged, burning, and completely evacuated. If true I’d say we can’t know if the ship survives. Even if she does she’ll probably be out of service for a very long time.
They just wrecked the 8th boat.
american ships are out of black sea because cos you are too cowardly to challenge the russians???
Another thing that Ukraine is getting is satellite information from US. That is really valuable.
Remember, the Chinese and Russians can also provide satellite information about our forces and assets to countries not friendly to us along with weapons. It work both ways. This will hurt us in the long run because we got over 800 bases all over the world.
@Joe Verna Joe, son, if you think Russians who a number 1 in space since 1960 got no satellite images of ex Ukraine you are just way too young to even talk about it. Grew up
@soma day you are clueless fool if you compare civil and commercial satellite vs military. Civil vs commercial like heaven and earth comparrison.
Establishment toy soldier with experience from Iraq and Afghanistan, both great US victories so I’m sure he really knows what he’s talking about.
How eerie that the town of Kramatorsk sounds similar to the English word for crematorium.
Let’s hope the brave men of Ukraine make the Russian plans to occupy their country turn to ash.
Stay strong dear brothers 💪💪💪 🇺🇦
@Z1BABOUINOS Azov will literally be soap by next week. Like Mariupol.
@Z1BABOUINOS hello Vladbot.
@Ricky Wright
hello Z-BOT.
Z, like: na – Z
@Alexius Corylus you are clueless kid, crematorium and Kramatorsk got nothing in common, NOTHING. they even sounded different.
Its like watching the Hunger Games. Care packages being sent in by the supporter’s and everyone standing about watching this on TV.
Support and logistics from the “West” to Ukraine is key. Gotta ramp all that up, NOW!! As if it was needed yesterday – GET ON IT, doggone it…!
Don’t forget the air support .. that Zelensky has been appealing for since day one .. Whoops!! I forgot .. Nato is too scared to supply the support that could have ended this on day one ..
Yes ship every Soviet supplied piece of equipment to Ukraine so Russia captures it lol.
Yep thats the problem, it should have all been on location, dug in weeks ago. Now its going to be rushed in and may not have time to find the best positions. Ukraine did so well in Kyiv because they were so well dug in taking the best defensive positions.
Were talking about ground that they have been fighting over for 8 years dont throw away the lives of young ukraine troops for a whim they need air cover and tanks to push back these barbarians.
Yup ..that’s it! Crummy stuff ..the last couple of weeks in Ukraine. Horrendous. Praying that peace comes soon and in Ukraine and in Russia. It’s just heartbreaking. 💜☮️⭐️☮️⭐️🇺🇦🇺🇸⭐️⭐️☮️💜🇺🇦🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️
Please add distance in miles and travel times between points. That context is helpful. Maybe a graph line that shows 1000 or 100 miles too.
Seems the more he talks, you’re actually divulging to Russia your battle plan isn’t it? 😆👍😂😂😀😀😀😀😀
true
Exactly, and it’s a real p!ss off!
Heard they are suppose to have heavy spring rain the next few days. Won’t that keep the heavy equipment confined to the road ways?
Need to mine the crap out of those roads to Kramatorsk and point East and South. Especially use those Afghani IED design remote controlled mines.
A) The Russians do a proper Tank advance which is supported by infantry. It’s slower but more potent.
B) The Russian tanks advance without infantry support. It’s faster but more vulnerable.
They should learn from Past.
“Whoever controls Kramatorsk will control eastern Europe” That was supposedly misspoken, but that man knows what he is talking about.
@fans ogg great catch! Shows how old I am. I didn’t catch either the error or the correction!
Didn’t see you comment but said same thing. 2 weeks max for Kramatorsk my estimate. As soon as civilians out, it would be Marioupol 2.0 no doubt. Then Nikolaev Kharkiv and it is over.
“open pitch battle on much more tank friendly terrain” you know ironically they said this before Russia invaded as well…I personally think Ukraine stands no chance in a full frontal conflict and they definitely know that. I suspect they will be crafty just like they were in the first phase just now they don’t have cities to cover them…but I bet they have already factored that.
I like when Generals offer their views. They have unique perspective.
Indeed. Good to hear from experts.
Like when they said it would be over in a week.
He’s right about the cost of this. It’s nothing compared to the trillions spent on the lost causes of Iraq and Afghanistan. This is a worthwhile fight for a change!
To the last ukranian!