Fauci on Covid-19: The risk level is not zero April 14, 2022 31 comments Tagged with at this hour, cnn, coronavirus, COVID-19, Covid-19 Mitigation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Happening Now, kate bolduan, latest News, Omicron subvariant BA.2., pandemic Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
31 comments
The Risk Will NeverBe Zero
Not as long as the sheeple keep it up
@shad0wCh8ser *nought
And I know – it was me who brought it up.
@john smith Wait – we’re sheeple for _not_ believing everything Tucker Carlson tells us?
@P. Kaboo “Muppet”! I resent that!
NY state website for covid specifically says you don’t need to report a positive test at home.
Why would someone, wtf
@The End because they have been tracking number of cases. Our county still wants them reported because we have had lots of rising and falling numbers throughout.
i can’t believe y’all are still beating that dead horse.
Goddamn, where have y’all been hiding him?
“the risk level is not zero” yeah that’s called life…
No wonder you prefer to be nameless.
👏👏👏👏👏
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
🙌🙌
I’ve got the can’t believe it’s not a cold variant. Had it since early 2020…
Christopher Stalford, (photographer) Chris Coulter, Jamal Edwards, Gaia Young, Michelle Hayes, Jordan Robinson, Cameran Wheatley, Lucy Taberer, Ernesto Ramirez Jr, Leah Carolan, Dr. Paul Farmer, Founder Of Partners In Health, Jamie A. (Knox) Bouchard, Katie Novak, Kevin Gregory, Madison High principal David Robinson, Conall McGuiness, Autumn Tennison, 21… RIP.
Betsy Castle (elementary school principal), (college student) Heather Marie Rotz, Paula Cohen-Martin (author), coach Stephen Spitzer, Sandra Clifford, teacher Cathy Malgieri, Labour MP Jack Dromey, Preston Settles, Tobiloba Taiwo, Javier Silva-Biotti, Daniel Perkins age 36, Alice Koh, Christopher Cowe 15 yrs old, Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching, Calvin Middleton, Knoxville teacher Eric Robertson, Shane Warne (cricket player), Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Senior Australian investment banker Chris Forman aged 48, makeup artist AJ Crimson age 27, pharmacy owner Lakeram ‘Mike’ Singh, Kelly Ellis age 33, European Parliament President David Sassoli, technologist Erin Julia Beebe age 26, History teacher Morar Ashburner, Megan Reid, 17.… RIP.
Essex high school student Ryan Heffernan, age 12, Firefighter Kenneth Enright, footballer Red Og Murphy age 21, officer Joseph Kabungo, Kim Lockwood 34, Kasey Turner 18, Rugby player Maddy Lawrence 20 yrs old, footballer Christian Eriksen, footballer Sergio Aguero age 33, John Paul Viggiano 45, Mary Jane Thomas, director Uwe Bohm 60… RIP
Scottish parliament official David Hill, Irish UN Jim Kelly, 16-year-old Welsh football player Elgan Jones, cyclist Tomas Walsh 43, cyclist Andrew Oliver 36, Edinburgh dad Darren Dickson, Ryan Lerkee age 33, NI businessman Ciaran McGuran age 43, Christopher Crisler age 38, Tomas Walsh age 43, footballer Thomas Rankin age 26, Robert Doogan 33, Rutgers U student Ronald Anthony Croce 24, St Louis County executive Cora Faith Walker, PLYMOUTH – Town Clerk Pearl Sears, vocalist Keaton Pierce, country singer Jeff Carson, Zarife Imeri, 23, Cedric baekeland 28, Helena de Marco Lavalle- 5 Year Old Girl From Brazil, math and science teacher Amy Depp, footballer Jorge Salmerón Mezcua age 13, Gregory F. Scelzi, “Greg” age 17, journalist David McKechnie age 45, Michael ‘Mikey’ Hynes, 22, Jody Keenan 39, Michael Hynes 22, Emily Louise Throckmorton 44, musician Simon Clulow 39, Allen Ray Grimes, II 32, Adam John Ocker, 35, Dru Curtis Gladney 65, Maria Cristina Taralli 45, Cuban Judo champion Estela Rodriguez 54, John Paul (JP) Ramel… RIP.
RIP to Petra Mayer (NPR), and Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial, both JUST had their booster days prior.
Kim Mi-Soo and Brittany Lauderback , Marvelous Marvin Hagler, rapper DMX, Alexandros Lampis… RIP.
Eric Blumreich, Coach Ron Frederick, EMT Matthew Clancy, Bradley Bowman, Serbegeth Singh, Breck Denny, TikTok creator Candice Murley.. RIP
Thought this guy was hiding out with George Floyd!!!!!
Swine flu back on the map. I am a long hauler from that caught it in 2009
I’ve never had Covid-19, like Dr. Fauci 🤗😷
You’re lucky
@Some random introvert Nah, some of us just aren’t hypochondriacs that run to daddy doctor after every sniffle for “treatments” that weaken immune systems in order to create repeat customers.
@Andrew he he he ha that’s funny
Isn’t this how it started, 2 weeks to flatten the curve? It didn’t work then, but I am sure it will this time. LOL
😠 Hi Bowser Lamont Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
This calls for a 5th booster!
😠 Hi NPC #1337 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
Undercounting means more people are immune.
So zero “risk level” is when the pandemic ends? Not acceptable. You need to announce what herd immunity is.
😠 Hi Keith Rosenberg Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
Everyone knows about this guy .but yet the media seems to Still treat him like a hero it makes you look your a accomplice
that’s why ratings are down
😠 Hi david clark Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;