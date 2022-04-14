Skip to content
Nehamer tried. Many have tried before him and failed because Putin will not discuss or seek solutions. More can not be said. Putin needs to fear us not the other way around.
@Iain Herridge e
II find your comment interesting. Isn’t the fact that Putin feared us in the first place, along with the weird ideology of re-creating the old Soviet Union, the reason for this idiocy/war/aggression is happening? We MUST get over fearing each other. Could we not finally get real?
As a brit it’s so bizarre to hear a politician speaking so honestly!? it’s a revelation.
@r& g i am austria and i dont like him a lot. But i dont think he will be more or less honest in an other language. I think he just talked slower but not more or less honest than in german.
@Vær Snill ‘worst leader’ – no, it’s going to take a huge effort to get close to how bad putin is
True, we shouldn’t mix this up.
Austria is ‘discussing’ vaccination mandates in Austria for one year now. One Lockdown after the other. Media independence issues…and so on.
It seriously pisses me off, that I have to admit that this was a thing to do. No matter the outcome.
@majungasaurusaaaa Yeah, but not the politicians.
Honestly he sounds scared!
“Defending ethnic Russians” Sudetenlands 2022. The parallels are undeniable.
This time no Neville Chamberlain approach.Speak in the language he’ll understand it’s sad and dangerous but megalomaniacs only understand a closed fist not a extended hand.
I met a very beautiful girl in Ukraine who was from the Donbass region. She spoke russian, most of her relatives lived in russia but she hated russia. I really hope she’s ok, can’t get in touch with her.
History repeating itself😢
All those dealing with Putin need a serious deep briefing and coaching in the tactics of a narcissist. From the charm offensive, to obfuscation, to belligerence, indifference, gaslighting, ghosting, to outright cruelty. All of these things give a narcissist great pleasure. Looking him in the ‘eye’ is an honourable move, but you have to know what you see and hear is utterly untrustworthy. You will be played if you believe anything else. Looking at the larger picture of his actions at home and now in other countries is all you need to know. There is no rationalising with this kind of person. You have to stop them at their own game. The sooner the better.
Yeah, good points. I applaud Nehammer for making an effort. However, I think reasonable people like the two in this interview sadly are debating pointless questions. “Do you think he will change his mind because of sanctions?” and “Do you think he is getting good information?” are questions for leaders who care about their own people. Putin’s values are fundamentally different from those dominant in Western liberal democracies.
It’s not really his mindset. It’s more of an out-of-his-mindset. The sooner everyone understands that (especially the Russian people), the better.
@Christer Söderlund this IS the topic.
@Calisto what do you even know about truth listening to cnn?
The questions from Becky were really good ones. Very on-point and moving along well. Just thought that needed to be said, given so many interviewers often go off track and get little done in reply.
And allowing a full reply without interruption.
Why are we still asking “What does Putin know and when did he know it.” In the extremely unlikely event that Putin in naive to these facts, that does not excuse him one iota. He has a responsibility to know. And he is personally responsible for everything that has happened and will happen with respect to the war he started on 24 February.
“His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” — A Psychological Analysis of Adolf Hitler: His Life and Legend”
@Laine Foegley how does trump relate to this in any way?
Mr. Nehammer came off as a very thoughtful, well-spoken man.
Yes a well-spoken puppet! He is known for that.
@Niklas is he? I’m Austrian, but if like to know where you got that from and who’s puppet he is supposed to be.
”I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you. “ Friedrich Nietzsche, a German philosopher, cultural critic and philologist whose work has exerted a profound influence on modern intellectual history.
He makes a lot of valid points. However, there are thousands of innocent people be brutally murdered because of a megalomaniac running 2 countries into the ground.
@Natasha Kuzmanoska Are you suggesting that the Russian Federation should return Prussia to Germany? Or you are cherry picking so that the Russian Federation only gains territory (for Putin/Hitler to build his Putinist Nazi Empire)? The fact is that the Russian Federation never “gave” Crimea to Ukraine. The borders inside the independent country of the Soviet Union are unimportant. What matters are the borders between the independent countries of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. One independent country cannot take parts of another independent country and annex them at will. It is an international crime, because the territorial integrity of a country is protected. A referendum does not legalise this crime, because people have always the opportunity to repatriate, that is the right to return to their historical Putinist homeland. But of course you don’t care about the international law, you only serve Putinism and Putinist Nazi Empire.
@Natasha Kuzmanoska “it is not strategical for Russia to kill civilians”
I disagree, inflicting terror among the civilian population is very much in the interest of an aggressive invader with low (or should I say, non-existent) morals. Murder and rape. The Russian-speaking soldiers attacking Germany were known for both. Aggressive Nazi Putin/Hitler is very similar to Stalin the Murderer.
Thank you for posting this, I really wanted to hear this man speak. He is thoughful, well spoken and earned my respect.
Thank you for not interrupting him, as many CNN interviewers like to do.
Excellent interview, expertly conducted.
Agreed.
Good interview. Great follow up questions. The chancellor got the chance to finish his well layed out thoughts.
Very informative.
@Freddie J What on earth are you trying to say? Read the post again and have another go.
@Freddie J Sorry but I have no idea what you mean by a “goofy neutrality policy”.
About which nation(s) are you speaking, How are they promulgating a neutrality policy?
Do you mean Hungary that will not send arms to Ukraine? Do you mean Germany that is less than forthcoming in its support for Ukraine.
Presumably you can develop your thinking on this topic?
Good man for confronting Putin. Not everyone in the EU can agree to an oil and gas embargo, even if they wanted to.
Probably not for now
From Putin’s point of view, diplomacy is just a way to stall any actions taken against him.
@Ken Albertsen Stalin indeed 🤣
That’s like saying burglars should be afraid of a steel front door and an iron fence -and not see it as a challenge.-
NATO is supposed to be a *_voluntary, DEFENSIVE_* organization.
You sound like a propaganda parrot, so I know I won’t get to you, but I hope I can get to anyone else -who’s smarter and- fence sitting.
@John Adam “Why was NATO not dissolved when Warsaw Pact was dissolved ?”
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the obvious answer to your question.
Brave man with a heartfelt mission. This man did what he needed to do. confrontation! ..well you know its President Putin… expect whats coming! He tried..he did what he needed to do..if any consequences in the future…Putin asked for it. he eas given lots of opportunity
I wish American journalists asked questions like this of our politicians. Good interview!
Agreed.
Also, he didn’t speak like a politician.
He said “thats a good question” several times and even simply said he didn’t know the answer to some questions.
That’s unheard of elsewhere.
CNN’s Becky Anderson asks succinct, thoughtful, probing questions without the ‘babble’ other hosts add BEFORE the subject can answer. Refreshing ✨
She is lost in the CNN ratings. There is no going back…
Really refreshing to see a politician being so straight forward.
@ElevenEvilExes I’m asian but I’m really fascinated with their culture, tradition and history of German speaking countries especially Germany and would love to visit their someday.
@Andreas Reichart It’s always a fascination for me on how germans rebuild their country from the ruins of WW2 because of their resilience and discipline which I extremely adore.
@ElevenEvilExes Thanks for the insights
@Ordisi Gipma i’m contractually obligated to say this :DD don’t go to Germany! Austria is much prettier and the food is much better here 😉
I would say-naïve.
“I wanted to look him in the eye” ..this man was trying to trigger any sort of humanity in the beast. Well done Sir. 👏👏👏
and i can imagine that “stare” in the eye from Nehammer!😳 Putin was surely wetting his underpants bit by bit, like COWARDS do!
Respect to our Chancellor💪
This is one brave man, to confront Putin face to face.