June 2, 2020

 

The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson shares his thoughts on the president's vowing to deploy military troops if states can't contain protest violence. Aired on 06/02/2020.
80 Comments on "Robinson: I Am More Worried Than Ever About The Future Of This Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Herbert Rodriquez | June 2, 2020 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    President of law and order who has caused more disorder and lawlessness than any president in US History. Give us all a break Step Down Please!

    • Noah Bowie | June 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      He calls himself the ally of all peaceful protesters. Unless those protests are against him or get in the way of his photoshoots. He’s an ally of violent protestors when they all carry AR-15’s, attack his democratically elected rival’s offices and then support him

    • Lynda Koers | June 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      @carlos griffin I’d rather see Trump be absolutely humiliated. We all know money has the loudest voice in the justice system. People used to look at public hangings as a source of entertainment. Trump would get his wish, 🌟 of the greatest show on Earth.

    • ryan neeser | June 2, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @ZeroNadaZilch women wearing trousers? Hahaha.

    • Bobbi Laval | June 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      Mr. McGringus what are you complaining about, we have the best government money can buy.

    • Captain of the Royal Guard | June 2, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      Arrest him

  2. Brenda McDonald | June 2, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    I am an ally of peaceful protestors until I want a photo op and then rubber bullets and tear gas will be used to clear my path to the closed church.

  3. Ki Ageng | June 2, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    This is not “the Apprentice”, You have to follow a rule of law not a rule of low…

    • Kat Loyd Smith | June 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      good one!

    • Lexi Cat | June 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      I don’t think he realizes, the Law does apply to him. An out take reel of his presidency would be a horror show worthy of block buster status. Why are none of our elected folks in DC standing up to this tyrant? They need to go too!

  4. Mountain Biker | June 2, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    He just won’t say that this all started by one of his very own criminals

  5. Marilyn Reallon | June 2, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    The greatest failure of an American president in the his of this country!

  6. Jo White | June 2, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    If he gets voted back in, then the rest of the world will be in even more shock than they are now!! NZ.

  7. habitant71 | June 2, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Worst possible president at this moment?!?! Worst possible president at almost every moment he’s been in “power”!!!!

  8. Nicolas Charles | June 2, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Can someone define the words “martial law”.

  9. Missy Citty | June 2, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Just hearing his Voice makes me physically ill. No exaggeration!!

  10. Amtran727 | June 2, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Trump MUST be ousted in November. We won’t survive another 4 years with this thug at the helm.

  11. Last Man Standing | June 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    Sounds like a dictator to me. Is this China or America?

    • Actionronnie | June 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Gina Kay That wall he’s building,sure look like prison bars to keep U.S. citizens in. Not to keep anyone out.

    • DANNY AU | June 2, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      JI SREE VIBISHNAN look at internationals news Vibishnan, Virus origin is not confirmed at this moment.

    • DANNY AU | June 2, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Mr. McGringus US human right is great with cops killing people

    • Jalu Prayoga | June 2, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Mr. McGringus I’m not both, but US support Isreal to violates human in Palestine, and so more nation treated like this by US. I think China and US are same about human rights. But US pretending protect human rights to hide what they did so they look good in media, while China don’t.

    • Deana Davis | June 2, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      @Gina Kay because of 45

  12. cattigereyes1 | June 2, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Removal from office of this criminal president and his corrupt officials needs to happen NOW!

    • Teresa S | June 2, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      Ann Day sorry no other country wants him.

    • joan542012 | June 2, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 ol

    • Chan Carter | June 2, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      I TOTALLY AGREE!!!

    • joan542012 | June 2, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      If I could cross the border at this moment I would certainly get a Form 3 for Mr. President for a 14 day psychiatric Assessment I am very good at handling a mad man. 😭😭😭.This man is crying out for help and no one to help him. Please Americans help your President. He is on the verge of crashing. He is mentally ill and needs treatment. I see these behaviors in my career every day.
      Can’t y’all see he is on the verge of plunging the country in chaos and ruin. Hope someone will be brave to challenge him to seek help.

    • Adah Ellis-Anderson | June 2, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      joan542012 Would we be fortunate enough to have him fall on his own sword?

  13. Anders Fredenslund | June 2, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    The wall: no
    Healthcare: worse
    Tax cuts: for billionaires
    Employment: not for 40.000.000
    Corona: most deaths in the world by far
    American carnage: mission accomplished

    • Lawrence DeHarde | June 2, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Sandra L. do you understand how a country works? Governors are responsible for their states. Governor Cuomo Murdered 24,000 American because he put sick elderly into state run nursing home. Which he is being investigated for
      Trump supplied hospitals and equipment he put 3 hospitals in New York to allow coumo to move the elderly in but coumo didn’t.
      Trump got Private Industry to pull their products off their assembly line and build respirators. They produced so many respirators we are supplying other countries. The US medical Manufacturing has moved to offshore. It was extremely expensive to produce medical products in the US due to all the regulations so many corporations move that production to Taiwan, Malaysia, and China. Trump got all of th products made offshore to be produced here in the US within a couple of weeks. How do you not understand that was good. You’re not going to be told that by the left-wing media but I know it because I live it.

    • Deana Davis | June 2, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Sandra L. he’s destructive and dangerous divider 8n in cheif

    • Deana Davis | June 2, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Lawrence DeHarde back off of her WOW

    • Lawrence DeHarde | June 2, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Anne Marie hey you know what you could be a good little secretary. Little Annie I’d be embarrassed to admit that’s the only thing I was able to take out the comment? Your ability to understand is limited so I don’t have the , or . place you don’t understand? WOW that says a lot more about you than me. Like I said before get your money back on your education you been screwed girl your parents would be very upset is she your knowledge it’s all superficial have a good daybbn m

    • Sunny Kingston | June 2, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Lawrence DeHarde Wow! you have got to be the dumbest person on YouTube! Congratulations genius! 🤣👍

  14. E Brumley | June 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    “I’m worried about the future of our democracy ” Well, Eugene, you certainly are not alone in that sentiment.

    • brian callan | June 2, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      Not much of a democracy if the government is bought off.

    • dlee t | June 2, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @brian callan Robert Reich and Jimmy Carter have both declared America to be an Oligarchy and for sale. It is #25 on the Democracy Index and all the top Democracies are successful Capitalist countries. Only America pledges allegiance to the flag of a Feudal American Republic of Christian Elites and to the F.A.R.C.E. for which it stands.

  15. Mug Shot | June 2, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    trump looks like he’s having an epileptic fit when he reads.

  16. EMV | June 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    WE DON’T HAVE A “DEMOCRACY” IF ELECTORAL COLLEGE CAN VOTE AGAINST VOTERS AND THE TWO PARTIES WORK FOR CORPORATIONS NOT THE VOTER THAT PUT THEM THERE🤮

    • herr3945 | June 2, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      Fed, Corporate America, and the Military Industrial Complex . [And the MOST IMPORTANT thing -The PRINTING PRESS ]

    • stephan burgess | June 2, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Well said. America has the most ludicrous electoral system in the world. 1 person 1 vote most votes win.

  17. Derrick Howard | June 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Bunker boy… we have a scared president that runs to the bunker.

    • John Te Whauwhau | June 2, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      Always knew the five time draft dogder, is nothing but a coward.

    • Shiva Krishnan | June 2, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      I don’t like this butthead, but, It helps being honest…..when it comes to the security of the Whitehouse and the President, the Secret Service is the boss. As far as I know, he doesn’t have a choice.

    • M Allison | June 2, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      I still like Orange babboon better but bunker boil fit in a pinch lol

    • Barbara Basta | June 2, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      Secret Service take him there, this Sicret Service decision, I can’t believe American’s don’t know that,

    • Megadog | June 2, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Barbara Basta they’re stupid sheep .

  18. Autonomous Wheel | June 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    “I’ve seen firsthand that being president doesn’t change who you are. It reveals who you are.” – Michelle Obama

    • Mr. McGringus | June 2, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @steel celt or research, or fact find, or use common sense, or empathize…maga

    • The Ron Day View | June 2, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      Moron’s Authoritarianism Grips America.

    • Teresa S | June 2, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      steel celt Michelle is a extremely smart woman, not a “Dude.”

    • George Parson | June 2, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      I wish she run for Vice President

    • Christina Davage | June 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      #TRUTH
      TRUMP TOLD EVERYONE WHO HE WAS! Unfortunately, many people didn’t chose to listen or believe. All his dishonesty and fraud, abuse towards all women, even his wives and daughter, not paying people for services rendered, fraud on his taxes he refuses to make known, and always losing control over his businesses, with a promise to run our country like his business. The federal government has much money, “OUR MONEY”!
      HE GETS TO PLAY WITH THE MONEY AS MUCH AS HE WANTS…….NO SENATE MAJORITY TO OVERSEE HOW HE IS WHEELING AND DEALING WITH THE COUNTRY’S MONIES…….
      THIS IS THE SET UP THE (CROOKED) REPUBLICANS WERE WAITING FOR!
      November cannot get here soon enough!

  19. mayalman | June 2, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    I would say he was the Antichrist but the devil is a lot smarter. He’s just a conman.

    • Deana Davis | June 2, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      Satan

    • dlee t | June 2, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      But, he is the Moron-in-Chief. He has dyslexia and quit reading at 13 because it takes too much patience to decipher that context is not an SMS from Hannity. He hired test-takers, bought homework, and answers, so never learned a thing as linguistic professionals have certified. 13 is also the mental age of a moron, and Tillerson was right. He is still a fracking moron but he is fracking over the world. Fracking is a proxy but just a different verb and different drill. IMO, clusterfrack has no equal for describing the current state of affairs…

    • Sunny Kingston | June 2, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Actually hes just a Patsy for the Republican party. Hes the only moron that will do whatever they ask him to do. All they have to do is stroke his big ego and his little cheeto!

    • Christina Davage | June 2, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      I hate giving any compliments to the devil. But you are right; the devil is good at what he does and you can’t underestimate him. Trump is coming from a whole other place of stupidity!!! He makes stupid people look smart!!

  20. Bill Whitis | June 2, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Look at him. He’s so full himself. This waste of human flesh needs to be removed!

