The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson shares his thoughts on the president's vowing to deploy military troops if states can't contain protest violence. Aired on 06/02/2020.
Robinson: I Am More Worried Than Ever About The Future Of This Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC
President of law and order who has caused more disorder and lawlessness than any president in US History. Give us all a break Step Down Please!
He calls himself the ally of all peaceful protesters. Unless those protests are against him or get in the way of his photoshoots. He’s an ally of violent protestors when they all carry AR-15’s, attack his democratically elected rival’s offices and then support him
@carlos griffin I’d rather see Trump be absolutely humiliated. We all know money has the loudest voice in the justice system. People used to look at public hangings as a source of entertainment. Trump would get his wish, 🌟 of the greatest show on Earth.
@ZeroNadaZilch women wearing trousers? Hahaha.
Mr. McGringus what are you complaining about, we have the best government money can buy.
Arrest him
I am an ally of peaceful protestors until I want a photo op and then rubber bullets and tear gas will be used to clear my path to the closed church.
That was vandalized the previous night by some “very fine people”
Exactly
Edward Miessner So? What is your point?
This is not “the Apprentice”, You have to follow a rule of law not a rule of low…
good one!
I don’t think he realizes, the Law does apply to him. An out take reel of his presidency would be a horror show worthy of block buster status. Why are none of our elected folks in DC standing up to this tyrant? They need to go too!
He just won’t say that this all started by one of his very own criminals
The greatest failure of an American president in the his of this country!
And some others country’s
Exactly
If he gets voted back in, then the rest of the world will be in even more shock than they are now!! NZ.
Worst possible president at this moment?!?! Worst possible president at almost every moment he’s been in “power”!!!!
Can someone define the words “martial law”.
Teargas and rubber bullets
It’s easier if you first understand the definitions of ‘peaceful protest’ and ‘violent protest’.
Just hearing his Voice makes me physically ill. No exaggeration!!
@wha wha smith He knows he’s in wayy too deep. But, like you said, he’ll never resign. No way. We couldn’t get that lucky!
Same here
His voice gives me the creeps & chills up my spine. Ewww!!!!
@Linda Barfoot yes!! He’s Evil!!
Oh my goodness i so agree with you! Said the Nation should be able to sue him! ITS been stressful, physically, mentally all the way around, up & down. It is embarrassing, REALLY!
Trump MUST be ousted in November. We won’t survive another 4 years with this thug at the helm.
We’ll be lucky to last 4 months until the election. If there is an election.
If Trump is still in office by November his title will not be President but will be Fuhrer Trump!
4 years. he’s gonna be prez for life.
Thank you for using “thug” as it should be used.
Sounds like a dictator to me. Is this China or America?
@Gina Kay That wall he’s building,sure look like prison bars to keep U.S. citizens in. Not to keep anyone out.
JI SREE VIBISHNAN look at internationals news Vibishnan, Virus origin is not confirmed at this moment.
Mr. McGringus US human right is great with cops killing people
@Mr. McGringus I’m not both, but US support Isreal to violates human in Palestine, and so more nation treated like this by US. I think China and US are same about human rights. But US pretending protect human rights to hide what they did so they look good in media, while China don’t.
@Gina Kay because of 45
Removal from office of this criminal president and his corrupt officials needs to happen NOW!
Ann Day sorry no other country wants him.
@ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 ol
I TOTALLY AGREE!!!
If I could cross the border at this moment I would certainly get a Form 3 for Mr. President for a 14 day psychiatric Assessment I am very good at handling a mad man. 😭😭😭.This man is crying out for help and no one to help him. Please Americans help your President. He is on the verge of crashing. He is mentally ill and needs treatment. I see these behaviors in my career every day.
Can’t y’all see he is on the verge of plunging the country in chaos and ruin. Hope someone will be brave to challenge him to seek help.
joan542012 Would we be fortunate enough to have him fall on his own sword?
The wall: no
Healthcare: worse
Tax cuts: for billionaires
Employment: not for 40.000.000
Corona: most deaths in the world by far
American carnage: mission accomplished
@Sandra L. do you understand how a country works? Governors are responsible for their states. Governor Cuomo Murdered 24,000 American because he put sick elderly into state run nursing home. Which he is being investigated for
Trump supplied hospitals and equipment he put 3 hospitals in New York to allow coumo to move the elderly in but coumo didn’t.
Trump got Private Industry to pull their products off their assembly line and build respirators. They produced so many respirators we are supplying other countries. The US medical Manufacturing has moved to offshore. It was extremely expensive to produce medical products in the US due to all the regulations so many corporations move that production to Taiwan, Malaysia, and China. Trump got all of th products made offshore to be produced here in the US within a couple of weeks. How do you not understand that was good. You’re not going to be told that by the left-wing media but I know it because I live it.
@Sandra L. he’s destructive and dangerous divider 8n in cheif
@Lawrence DeHarde back off of her WOW
@Anne Marie hey you know what you could be a good little secretary. Little Annie I’d be embarrassed to admit that’s the only thing I was able to take out the comment? Your ability to understand is limited so I don’t have the , or . place you don’t understand? WOW that says a lot more about you than me. Like I said before get your money back on your education you been screwed girl your parents would be very upset is she your knowledge it’s all superficial have a good daybbn m
@Lawrence DeHarde Wow! you have got to be the dumbest person on YouTube! Congratulations genius! 🤣👍
“I’m worried about the future of our democracy ” Well, Eugene, you certainly are not alone in that sentiment.
Not much of a democracy if the government is bought off.
@brian callan Robert Reich and Jimmy Carter have both declared America to be an Oligarchy and for sale. It is #25 on the Democracy Index and all the top Democracies are successful Capitalist countries. Only America pledges allegiance to the flag of a Feudal American Republic of Christian Elites and to the F.A.R.C.E. for which it stands.
trump looks like he’s having an epileptic fit when he reads.
We don’t look like that when we have seizures, thank you very much. We’re not bloated orange racist dictators. 😉
Yes, why does Trump twist and turn so much when speaking?
WE DON’T HAVE A “DEMOCRACY” IF ELECTORAL COLLEGE CAN VOTE AGAINST VOTERS AND THE TWO PARTIES WORK FOR CORPORATIONS NOT THE VOTER THAT PUT THEM THERE🤮
Fed, Corporate America, and the Military Industrial Complex . [And the MOST IMPORTANT thing -The PRINTING PRESS ]
Well said. America has the most ludicrous electoral system in the world. 1 person 1 vote most votes win.
Bunker boy… we have a scared president that runs to the bunker.
Always knew the five time draft dogder, is nothing but a coward.
I don’t like this butthead, but, It helps being honest…..when it comes to the security of the Whitehouse and the President, the Secret Service is the boss. As far as I know, he doesn’t have a choice.
I still like Orange babboon better but bunker boil fit in a pinch lol
Secret Service take him there, this Sicret Service decision, I can’t believe American’s don’t know that,
Barbara Basta they’re stupid sheep .
“I’ve seen firsthand that being president doesn’t change who you are. It reveals who you are.” – Michelle Obama
@steel celt or research, or fact find, or use common sense, or empathize…maga
Moron’s Authoritarianism Grips America.
steel celt Michelle is a extremely smart woman, not a “Dude.”
I wish she run for Vice President
#TRUTH
TRUMP TOLD EVERYONE WHO HE WAS! Unfortunately, many people didn’t chose to listen or believe. All his dishonesty and fraud, abuse towards all women, even his wives and daughter, not paying people for services rendered, fraud on his taxes he refuses to make known, and always losing control over his businesses, with a promise to run our country like his business. The federal government has much money, “OUR MONEY”!
HE GETS TO PLAY WITH THE MONEY AS MUCH AS HE WANTS…….NO SENATE MAJORITY TO OVERSEE HOW HE IS WHEELING AND DEALING WITH THE COUNTRY’S MONIES…….
THIS IS THE SET UP THE (CROOKED) REPUBLICANS WERE WAITING FOR!
November cannot get here soon enough!
I would say he was the Antichrist but the devil is a lot smarter. He’s just a conman.
Satan
But, he is the Moron-in-Chief. He has dyslexia and quit reading at 13 because it takes too much patience to decipher that context is not an SMS from Hannity. He hired test-takers, bought homework, and answers, so never learned a thing as linguistic professionals have certified. 13 is also the mental age of a moron, and Tillerson was right. He is still a fracking moron but he is fracking over the world. Fracking is a proxy but just a different verb and different drill. IMO, clusterfrack has no equal for describing the current state of affairs…
Actually hes just a Patsy for the Republican party. Hes the only moron that will do whatever they ask him to do. All they have to do is stroke his big ego and his little cheeto!
I hate giving any compliments to the devil. But you are right; the devil is good at what he does and you can’t underestimate him. Trump is coming from a whole other place of stupidity!!! He makes stupid people look smart!!
Look at him. He’s so full himself. This waste of human flesh needs to be removed!
He isn’t a waste of flesh, can you think of any other human being who’d want flesh like that?
Pollutants to the environment with his foul breath