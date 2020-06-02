Jon Meacham: Democracy Is As Fragile A Thing As It Gets | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Historian Jon Meacham discusses the president's vowing to deploy the U.S. military to cities over protests and why he says Trump is verging toward the ways and means of dictatorial power. Aired on 06/02/2020.
well said sir. I still don’t understand how some people cannot see that Trump is a horrible person.
As a Canadian, watching from across the border, the Republican gov’t has stopped being a laughing matter like it was for the past 3 years. It’s no longer funny to anyone. Your president says the rest of the world is laughing . . . Ummm no . . . We’re really not . . . Not anymore. I’m sure no one blames the president for the death of that man, but his unwillingness to step up and try to heal the wounds, his cowardliness in hiding from the people protesting is very very telling. I realize racism exists in almost every nation on the planet, worse in some places than others. But it is just one of a number of issues your nation faces right now that will dictate the future of your system of Government. The gun violence and shooting deaths of your children in their schools, the staggering national debt the Republican are creating, the racist immigration question to name a few. And the most disturbing part of this, at this point is that we all know he’ll most likely be re-elected and your nations downward spiral will continue. The climb back, if it’s even possible will take at least a generation, likely more.
A lot of his supporters support him because he enables them to be the worst person they can be. Those are the deplorables Hillary Clinton was talking about.
The Tweatles successful at destroying America
frictionRx9 you are a fascist and do not lie about that
@frictionRx9 …he uses everybody’s tax money & he’s stealing from all of us.
It will be SOOOO nice to have a real president again…
@Lafayette Mitchell Have known what he was upto when I first saw him with putin. Their body language said it all. 45’s been using the steps to fascism from day one of his term. Yup, we are in trouble , he and his kids need to go just as Barr and Moscow Mitch need to. As for reading anything , no, he can’t even read a coloring book.
@The Tweatles ..wrong country, Trump showed Queen Elizabeth just how vulgar he is, neither she nor Princess Anne wanted to be in the room with him. They might have been afraid.. The Trumps are all trailer trash…they’re 3’s dressed up as 9″s.
@Elizabeth notthe queen its time for action..if we get to VOTE.
@Lafayette Mitchell If we can’t then as of January 20 2001 he’s out no election no president and the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi , would step in until we can vote.
@Elizabeth notthe queen you still think he will follow rules…he digs up rulings from 1807 to justify something ridiculous. There will have to be armed officers drag him out of the wh like linebackers! He’ll never say “ok, i lost. I’m moving out.”
Trump is in awe how big the book he can’t read looks in his tiny *_impeached_* hands.
Impeached only means that a government official has had charges brought against them. Having charges brought against someone happens all the time and is not held against people in this country, because you are innocent until proven guilty.
@Jay Miller impeachment is not a criminal law. Conviction after impeachment results in the loss of a position not the loss of freedom. ‘Innocent until proven guilty’ is only for criminal court.
@princeoftidds Impeachment isn’t any law, It is a process to bring criminal charges against a member of government. Look up the definition of “impeachment”, you obviously don’t know what it means. impeachment doesn’t mean you lose your job if you get convicted. President Trump was acquitted of the impeachment charges. Clinton was impeached and found guilty, he kept his presidency.
@Jay Miller …but *Trump will be marked for life, it should be on everything that bears his name *Trump Tower
@lima leaf frog I don’t hold false criminal charges against people, do you? I bet if it wasn’t President Trump you would say no. Innocent until proven guilty.
He has no interest in addressing the underlying problem, as Trump has no interest leading all of the American people. He is a failure in leadership, at no point has it been more evident than last night
I truly believe he hates America and the American people. And believe me, we feel the same way about his funky butt.😒
He is the leader of the KKK
@Thomas Traveling Actually in reality Democracts support the LGBTQ community. *FACT
tinyurl.com/ycp4tac4 👈😳
@The Tweatles I do not care
But you support a mentaly deranged Hitler wannabe
You rant about homosexuals
While you are inbreeding with sister
@trabladorr In a democracy, leading just a fraction of the population does not work. Even in a country as polarised and partisan as the US, independents will gravitate to opposition if they feel that the president does not work for all.
And now the American people are being killed on two fronts.
The President and Covid 19 .
@David Hale …will Trump protect Americans from the police?
@David Hale …oh but they are, white supremacists are out pretending they are ANTIFA….white supremacists are like Trump…frauds
@SouthSide Chicago …he is pretend American like he is pretend Christian, he is a pretend billionaire like he is a pretend ladies man. If he was American he would have fought for his country, but he is like his grandfather, the brothel owner who wouldn’t serve Germany’s military. His grandfather was not allowed back in Germany. His father was photographed at KKK rallies in Madison Sq Gardens. His mother was a gold digging domestic. The only people who like him are thugs/losers just like him who live in debt & are wannabes…get it.
@johan iojo …and a troll to boot.
@Utha …TY
Sure, let’s put a reality show star with numerous failed business ventures in charge. What could go wrong?
@Jason Thompson I just keep reporting him. He’s not very clever in his handles.
@The Tweatles trolling parasite go away.
@Elizabeth notthe queen I’m really tired of the moron banjo playing.
the poorly contrived script, insipid, inaccurate, uninformed, poor lighting, bad hair, and decorating. props: flag, bible, and a cheap jim-bob foam hat with a catchphrase? What’s next Hitler’s chamois cloth underpants and a goose step in jackboots? contrived and unamused.
@Dulcie Gray He’s sickening, a troll and very stupid.
I’m surprised the bible didn’t burst into flames in disgust!
@The Tweatles because your tax free leaches,
@The Tweatles Nope. Try again.
@The Tweatles ..the fake Christians who are as fraudulent as he is.
😬
It was a probably a fake bible, like he is. Probably some comic book with a bible cover. He can’t read much more than that.
I said he was on the way to being our dictator in his first year in office!
I’ve been praying for Trump to become a true dictator 🙏
tinyurl.com/ycp4tac4 👀
China and Russia are quite happy with the dunce in office.
I said the same thing to my friends before Trump got elected that if Trump wins, democracy will be lost and a war will start between US and other countries but the worst part is the civil war in the US that he will cause . My friends just laughed at me at the time but now they see what is happening. I just hope that people come to their senses this election and vote for others except Trump. I hate to see Americans suffer, nobody does.
I did too and no-one listened. Now here we are.
No one, with the power to do so, is doing anything about this. Why?
salmonline, ask the republicans in the Senate, ask lying mitch whos wife is in trumpet’s cabinet
Great question….where is our congress?
Do what? Stop the protests? Why? Has the issue been addressed? Or stop Trump? Because we have to wait until November for that.
@TheMoonShark squirrel you really want people believing you’re that stupid? Seriously?
@salmonline which part? Because now neither of your comments made sense.
Who is benefit from this mess?
I tnink the top 1% from the ultra right.
The ultra-right will benefit by chaos does not benefit the 1%. That could alter where some of the big campaign donations go
OH LOOK EVERYONE IT’S THE DEAR LEADER
& he has no clothes
Greatest and most successful president in at least 75 years.
tinyurl.com/ycp4tac4 👈
😆
You should be banned for putting that awful disgusting image in our minds lol …xxx
@The Tweatles “most successful”?
Who was the last president to let more than 100.000 people die in a couple of months, get to 20% unemployment with a huge recession?
Who was the last president to get laughed at by the UN assembly?
@trabladorr In fact tweatle is not interested in anyones reply, he is posting the same absurdities on every comment and he thinks he will convince people the earth is flat.
The former American and known failed reality tv star turned terrorist Donald John Trump just declared war against America. America has no president. The 10th Amendment is in effect.
This is quite a spectacle, trump cowering in a bunker in the basement of the White House. This cowardly draft dodger through brazen grift avoided serving in the Vietnam war not once but five separate times now posturing as Commander in Chief and playing golf on Memorial Day while those in the front line of ‘combat’ against the pandemic crisis bravely forge on risking their lives.
@Tammy Elizabeth Upon being called to serve his country, Joe Biden went to sign up but was rejected due to asthma which is a thing.
Lars Jones he had 5 deferments same number as Trump but I understand he’s your guy you have to cover for him
Lars Jones was he talking to all the blacks that his crime bill put behind bars for massive amounts of time go look at some of the things Biden has said about black people when he was trying to get his crime bill passed you won’t but you should joe Biden more then any man alive today is responsible for mass black incarceration but I understand he’s your guy so we won’t talk about that ok let’s just stick with orange man bad
@Tammy Elizabeth I can’t BREATHE
Trump doesn’t even remember which foot he had “bone spurs” in lol
YOu support him, you defend him, you own him and all of his actions and inactions. Rust in peace when he discards useful tools like you
Lars Jones i know orange man bad my guy good so to use a sports analogy if he plays for the opposing team and he takes out your quarterback at the knees he needs to go no room for that in football he should never be allowed to play again but if he’s on your team and he takes the opposing quarterback out at the knees he’s passionate plays with heart does whatever it takes to win that’s why I like jimmy
Dore Bill Maher and Arron Mate’ at least they call bs on their own side when it warrants it
Trump doesn’t care about underlying concerns because he’s an over-lying concern.
FACTS! That man is a living lie. So everything he says is a lie.
Over-whelming too!
I am very concerned. Trump may try to set himself up as a dictator using the present unrest or if he loses the election. You must prepare yourselves to immediately neutralize him if he does set himself as dictator. If you don’t we will have lost our democracy.
It’s far too late. Your democracy is long, long gone.
@Daniel Burns So wrong…… we have fought many battles ….. we do not just throw in a towel for a want to SIMPLE MAN….. I meant little 9 year old little boy…… we ARE AMERICA…… LAND OF THE FREE…….
@Daniel Burns Far….. from gone, not to a little boy and his deceitful unamerican , anti-American republicans that are to far up his … !
You will have lost your country.
Europe is already preparing for a world without America as an ally in case he wins, steals or buys another term.
The last thing he did before speaking (reading really) was to have a call with his handler, Putin.
You can’t make this stuff up.
Trump doesn’t look like he’s used to holding a bible, or any kind of book for that matter.
Inside his tiny mind a lone voice says:
“Donald, that is one strangely thick and old take-out menu! What are you doing here anyway? Miiiiiike!”
Look on the web – he’s copying Hitler’s photo with a Bible
Correct, the dotard can’t read.
@Fifer McGee He quit at 13 as his dyslexia took too much patience. He bought test answers and takers as well as homework and thus learned nothing past 13 and his professional level as determined by a linguistic pro. Also, morons are considered to be 13-year-olds in an adult body. Tillerson called him so.
He is the most Christian POTUS ever, just ask him. I talked to two Corinthians that are doubtful though..
well there’s no doubt the clown president wants to be a dictator
25th Amendment
@Nancy M Ross Enemy
@Matt Thompson stupid laugh you just said
@mothernature251 …they should make him draw a clock & ask him what year it is …he seems to think it’s 1960.
Of course he does. He is following in the footsteps of Russia, China and North Korea. He thinks he’s as smart as those dictators.
“To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.” Thomas Paine
Dear Susan Collins, has the president learned his lesson yet?
Susan Collins is a traitor to her gender and her country. It is just that simple.
@Linda Brodney LOL!!!
When the Senate failed to convict him, Trump learned his lesson immediately. He learned that he could get away with anything.
@soaringvulture ..it’s not over
Susan, have you had a chance to swallow those words??? Just asking.