Romain Virgo | The Song Beautiful to Me Interpretation | TVJ Smile Jamaica

29 comments
Big up yourself my favorite singer
If “HUMBLE” was a person…. would definitely be Romaine
Word
True word
So true
Love him one of my favorite artists
Such a humble soul ,I am here reping Virgo Nation
love me some Romain.
Virgonation inna di House
Lovely song, continue the great work Romain
2 of my fav. Jamaican personalities!!!! Blessings to u both!!!
You are an amazing person don’t let nothing or no one change you. More blessings bro
Romain, you’re beautiful is one of the most beautiful songs I’ve ever heard. What you and you wife have is awesome. Virgonation is here supporting.
Romain love his mother dearly so he has to make it in life bkessing to u romain
Virgonation present
ROMAINE IS JUST A HUMBLE SOUL
The youth just humble
I swear these demons out there just active going around disliking everything encouraging, uplifting, beautiful and just full of love…..soooo sad…..
@D Bless leave dem mek dem go
Concentrate on all those who like it
@Jacqueline Bryan the lord said he will prepare a table before us in the presence of our enemies, so they gonna hate, let’s kill them with success.
Will definitely be my wedding song, I got so emotional listening to this song, am beautiful with or without makeup, I never like makeup before, now this song allowing me to embrace my beauty more. Nuff love
@Elegant Pope from the first day on all together sing I said he is going to be a star
So proud of Romaine. The song is awesome. Great interview.
Liz is a beautiful woman, and she mean u well
Thanks Daliah. I Love this interview, and I Love out VIRGONATION
Love this interview….Daliah is an amazing person. Romaine your humble and God blessed.
Wow! Wow! Wow! What a BEAUTIFUL
young man with a BEAUTIFUL SONG! This song is definately TIMELESS…..Liz, you are definately Beautiful to your Romain. God Bless you both and your Beautiful Family. Romain I know mom is always bursting with pride, she did a great job in raising a Beautiful Soul of a Man. Just listening to this song gets me so emotional. BIG UP VIRGONATION everytime, I’m definately a fan.
Watching and voting for him from all together sing he’s so humble I’m still watching him… virgonation full time
Great song , awesome interview BUT Rom where was Liz when you got dressed ? Inside joke for Virgonation !!
VIrgonation here so proud, love the song and this interview