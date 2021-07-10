Hero dog rescues pup from drowning | Animalkind

This is hard to watch
Doorbell camera footage captured the moment a dog came to the rescue when its friend was drowning in a backyard pool.
9 comments
THANK GOD
Wow that was very lucky for chucky
Dog was fully excited.
I’m continuously amazed at the pure spirit of such creatures to help one another. I’m also amazed that dog treaded water for over 30 minutes through its panic.