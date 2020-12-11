Rudy Giuliani: I Got Special Covid Treatment Because I’m A ‘Celebrity’ | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Rudy Giuliani: I Got Special Covid Treatment Because I’m A ‘Celebrity’ | All In | MSNBC 1

December 11, 2020

 

“The picture here is pretty clear,” says Chris Hayes. “If you're rich, or connected, or in the president's Cabinet, or one of his buddies, you get taken care of. And everyone else—you're on your own.” Aired on 12/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About All In with Chris Hayes:
Chris Hayes delivers the biggest news and political stories of the day with a commitment to in-depth reporting that consistently seeks to hold the nation's leaders accountable for their actions. Drawing from his background as a reporter, Hayes at times reports directly from the scene of a news event as it occurs to provide a firsthand account, digging deep and speaking with people who represent different points of view. Hayes brings the nation's officials, legislators, policymakers, and local activists to the table to address key issues affecting communities across America.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#RudyGiuliani #Covid #MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani: I Got Special Covid Treatment Because I’m A ‘Celebrity’ | All In | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

80 Comments on "Rudy Giuliani: I Got Special Covid Treatment Because I’m A ‘Celebrity’ | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Matt F. | December 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    “That many others couldn’t”. The many others: 292,000+ dead and going up thousands each day. Yeah, it’s a hoax all right.

    • juan hernandez | December 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @TheDon Wins lol msnbc are like nazis leading people towards their own death because they want people to wear masks and social distance🤔. And trump isn’t what you described eventhough trump downplayed covid while holding rallies during a pandemic and told CULT45 to take hydroxychloroquine, but privately has admitted that covid is deadly and when infected with covid he did NOT take hydroxychloroquine.

    • someone new | December 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Large portion of those people died in New York Elderly Homes

    • Ole K | December 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      How do you know it’s 292k?, because they told you on the news, you really are an imbecile

    • DaughterZion Ros | December 10, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

      Yes, Mr Rudy is a fighter for Truth & he deserves special Treatment. Heaven’s Court is coming to fight for Pres Trump Victory 🗽🗽🗽, Because human court cannot detect Fraud/corruption with their super small eyes 👀, & human court may support Fraud even with strong evidences. There are visible voter Fraud with Mail-in ballots, night counting, late ballots, Foreign Dominion, etc….But, Heaven/universe creator sees all cheating/Fraud of Human heart/human hands, & So, in Pres Trump’s case, heaven’s Court is coming soon to bring justice & Truth (Jeremiah 1v19; Psalms 82v2; 76v9; Luke 18v6; )…..& ⚔️ Heaven’s sharpened sword is coming to cut off all Liars’/cheaters’, Lie speaking/Lie arguing/evil speaking tongues ( Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Psalms 7v12; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4;)….Woe/destruction to you all Liars & Fraud supporters (Matt 23; )…..Fighting a Good Fight in prayer for Pres Trump’s Victory🙏

    • Lawrence Harris | December 11, 2020 at 12:47 AM | Reply

      Meanwhile your Democratic leader Pelosi let people suffer by not being able to pay bills and put food on the table. https://youtu.be/xKz0AAA_ukI

  2. Tracy Davison | December 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Wow so the rest of us ain’t 💩 I had to take care of myself 🖕🏽

  3. AWARHERO | December 10, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    ok, so keep the best medecine for the stupidest of our species…. Facepalm.

    • onlythewise1 | December 11, 2020 at 2:29 AM | Reply

      wouldn’t you want it

    • onlythewise1 | December 11, 2020 at 2:29 AM | Reply

      @DarkForse trump tripled his dads money

    • onlythewise1 | December 11, 2020 at 2:30 AM | Reply

      @Dxbxbx not Nixon was great man

    • Home | December 11, 2020 at 2:36 AM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros I doubt heaven will help Trump since you know, he’s the antichrist and all. I would assume the people upstairs might want to take a hard pass on helping him destroy more people.

    • M La | December 11, 2020 at 2:46 AM | Reply

      @onlythewise1 Really??? Where did you get that from. This is the problem with people who believe the fakeness of a reality show & the lies of a habitual liar. This is hilarious. Truth is he consistently bankrupted businesses & could no longer borrow from American banks. His money comes from fraud, tax evasion scams, foreigners who want favors from him & Deutschebank (who no longer wants to do business with him & has been longing to call in their $400million he borrowed from them & sever all ties with him). He has always been bad news. For the followers who fell tor that Apprentice scam, I feel so sorry for it all. It is a lie. Which other billionaire have you ever known or seen that runs around screaming “I’m a billionaire, BELIEVE ME, I’m really really rich.” He’s a joke & a fraud. Always has been. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/deutsche-bank-trump-ties-debts-after-election-reuters-2020-11%3famp

  4. Borneo Man | December 10, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    “Sometimes when you’re a celebrity….” Hmmmm. Didn’t I hear that same phrase from Trump four years ago that referred to grabbing something?

  5. mark burban | December 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    so much for america being a ”classless” society.. Didn’t you all leave europe to avoid this kind of crap?

  6. SG Future | December 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Of All Forms of Inequality, Injustice in Health Care is the Most Shocking and Inhumane…

  7. Oba*** Man | December 10, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Only special interests people folks, remember we are not equal with those SOB’S.
    Rudy Giuliani, Ben Carson, Chris Christie and Donald Trump got special treatment for the coronavirus.

    • TherealLumpendoodle | December 11, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

      @Rudy Colludy Ghouliani So, if we don’t support trump, you think we deserve to die? You want to withhold treatment from anyone who does not support your politics?

      When are you thinking of firing up the old gas chambers for those of us who refuse to die from Covid19.

    • Rita Review | December 11, 2020 at 1:57 AM | Reply

      They are vile POS. Karma will,get her revenge, I hope sooner than Later

    • Steve Vilotti | December 11, 2020 at 2:35 AM | Reply

      Ok and now name the radical left individuals, the ones you hypocritically support, that also received this type of treatment. I bet you won’t complain about that.

    • Janko Shmidt | December 11, 2020 at 3:11 AM | Reply

      @TherealLumpendoodle lmao the hypocrisy of this statement speaks volumes, wasn’t it democrats talking about blacklisting trump supporters? I’ve heard plenty of lefties say trump supporters need to be exterminated get off your high horse

    • Janko Shmidt | December 11, 2020 at 3:11 AM | Reply

      @Steve Vilotti facts

  8. The Phoenix | December 10, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    I swear they are just pulling a weekend at bernies with rudys body and he’s been dead for a month. He looks horrible.

  9. Iam Legion | December 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    So the “cocktail” is only given to wastes of skin?

  10. CA2SD | December 10, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    That’s why they continue to minimize the severity of it. They have the best care that most ppl will never be able to afford.

    • Jack Vance | December 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @Crowbar1115
      You try and get it.

    • J M M | December 10, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

      @Crowbar1115 Why didn’t Trump and Rudy get this canine heartworm medicine?

    • DaughterZion Ros | December 10, 2020 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      Yes, Mr Rudy is a fighter for Truth & he deserves special Treatment. Heaven’s Court is coming to fight for Pres Trump Victory 🗽🗽🗽, Because human court cannot detect Fraud/corruption with their super small eyes 👀, & human court may support Fraud even with strong evidences. There are visible voter Fraud with Mail-in ballots, night counting, late ballots, Foreign Dominion, etc….But, Heaven/universe creator sees all cheating/Fraud of Human heart/human hands, & So, in Pres Trump’s case, heaven’s Court is coming soon to bring justice & Truth (Jeremiah 1v19; Psalms 82v2; 76v9; Luke 18v6; )…..& ⚔️ Heaven’s sharpened sword is coming to cut off all Liars’/cheaters’, Lie speaking/Lie arguing/evil speaking tongues ( Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Psalms 7v12; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4;)….Woe/destruction to you all Liars & Fraud supporters (Matt 23; )…Fighting a Good Fight in prayer for Pres Trump’s Victory🙏

    • Errol Flynn | December 11, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros looks like that will be trump who gets all that without the winning part, the bible just described him to a tee!

    • Nota Bene | December 11, 2020 at 2:24 AM | Reply

      The big-government Bolshevik socialized medicine and free
      publicly-funded chopper transport services Donald got were pretty
      awesome indeed.

  11. Hi | December 10, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    And who paid for all these celebrities to get a dose of the vaccine?

    We the ppl.

    • someone new | December 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      The same people were paying for the medical professionals to receive the vaccine

    • It Was A Good Idea At The Time | December 10, 2020 at 11:17 PM | Reply

      Once again the Republican party has shown it’s *NOT* the Party of the People, it’s the Party of the Elite!

    • DaughterZion Ros | December 10, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

      Yes, Mr Rudy is a fighter for Truth & he deserves special Treatment. Heaven’s Court is coming to fight for Pres Trump Victory 🗽🗽🗽, Because human court cannot detect Fraud/corruption with their super small eyes 👀, & human court may support Fraud even with strong evidences. There are visible voter Fraud with Mail-in ballots, night counting, late ballots, Foreign Dominion, etc….But, Heaven/universe creator sees all cheating/Fraud of Human heart/human hands, & So, in Pres Trump’s case, heaven’s Court is coming soon to bring justice & Truth (Jeremiah 1v19; Psalms 82v2; 76v9; Luke 18v6; )…..& ⚔️ Heaven’s sharpened sword is coming to cut off all Liars’/cheaters’, Lie speaking/Lie arguing/evil speaking tongues ( Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Psalms 7v12; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4;)….Woe/destruction to you all Liars & Fraud supporters (Matt 23; )…..Fighting a Good Fight in prayer for Pres Trump’s Victory🙏

    • richard b | December 11, 2020 at 2:33 AM | Reply

      whenever you rdy to riot ill be there to help

    • Sherri and Raymond Johnson | December 11, 2020 at 3:45 AM | Reply

      Your statement shows you don’t understand anything thats even going on. You get vaccines before you get sick. He didn’t get a vaccine. He got treatment. Every single person that gets Covid is getting the same treatments. Sorry that his health insurance is better than yours. You might want to ask your employer for better insurance if you have any concerns over the quality of your healthcare. Or, you may want to find better employment that offers what you desire. Like everyone else. Including Giuliani. Not his fault he’s smart enough to get that for himself while others seem confused about how any of this works at all.

  12. tracy morrison | December 10, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    he’s a friggin disgrace; not a celebrity.

    • Joe Mcmillan | December 11, 2020 at 3:04 AM | Reply

      @Pat Baisey he didn’t have vivid he had an upset tummy from to much of the Donny’s commie.

    • Joe Mcmillan | December 11, 2020 at 3:05 AM | Reply

      @29 no it’s the Trump supporters that can’t get over it.

    • Joe Mcmillan | December 11, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      @Emily Xiong yep and probably took a special bus to school everyday.

    • Remimi2017 | December 11, 2020 at 3:24 AM | Reply

      @Cecilia Lee You have NO idea what socialism is, it has NOTHING to do with Communism, but helping people in the country, you are ignorant.

    • Emily Xiong | December 11, 2020 at 3:44 AM | Reply

      @Remimi2017 It’s pretty sad. They pick a word, describe it with as much negativity as that they can. They then assign it to people they declare as their enemies. They have no clue about what the word means but with absolute certainty it is a bad bad bad word to describe the people who are being mean to the Cult leader.

  13. 3LD | December 10, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    People who refuse to wear masks & who model mask-less behavior as a “celebrity” should get the absolute worst treatment.

    • UNDERGROUND WHEREHOUSE | December 11, 2020 at 2:10 AM | Reply

      Yet you missed the point that we aren’t being sold these antibodies… only a Pfizer vaccine

    • Nota Bene | December 11, 2020 at 2:22 AM | Reply

      The big-government Bolshevik socialized medicine and free
      publicly-funded chopper transport services Donald got were pretty
      awesome indeed.

    • Amy Chavez | December 11, 2020 at 2:25 AM | Reply

      Worst is mild, try poison!

    • Jake Husband | December 11, 2020 at 3:41 AM | Reply

      That’s very tolerant and loving of you to say. God bless your heart

    • Recovering Soul | December 11, 2020 at 3:44 AM | Reply

      There is NO virus. CDC has admitted they have never ISOLATED the virus. Cannot prove any virus exists. So *what are they testing for* exactly?

      No proof that a healthy person with no symptoms spreads a fake disease. It was just a bad flu. Anyone who takes this vaccine against NOTHING deserves the horrors that await them. PLEASE friends, look into this subject more. Only 6% of the deaths they say exist are actually from this bad flu. But the other deaths are normal deaths from other causes.

      Like George Floyd, died from an overdose, self inflicted. Not a hero, not a martyr, no truth to any nonsense they spew.

      I am very disappointed in Trump for allowing this fraud to continue!! There is no virus! Tests are completely meaningless. This is done deliberately to destroy the economy and make people WANT a dangerous vaccine.

  14. Glenda Faye | December 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    A celebrity? Bahahaha, bless his heart. He thinks he’s important. Pride comes before the fall

  15. J. Ho | December 10, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    The gall of “Ghouliani” is really disgusting and disturbing.

    • Nota Bene | December 11, 2020 at 2:22 AM | Reply

      The big-government Bolshevik socialized medicine and free
      publicly-funded chopper transport services Donald got were pretty
      awesome indeed.

  16. Cesar 2 | December 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Yeah let’s just say its the flu but as soon as they get it they need to be air lifted to the best hospital our taxpayer money could pay

  17. Mark Miller | December 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    He’s a legend in his own mind.

  18. Scorpio 1980 | December 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    My grandmother died last wed. At 76. She left 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. This sickens me to think she may have actually had a chance.

  19. Gaetan Lacas | December 10, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    Pretty bad when you call yourself a celebrity. I guess he is just like Bozo was a celebrity when he worked for the circus.

  20. Ivan Johnson | December 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM | Reply

    “When you’re a celebrity they let you do it.”

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.