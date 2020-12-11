“To see all of these states sign on, and 100 plus members of Congress—Republicans—sign on in support shook me,” says top election lawyer Marc Elias. “It speaks to an erosion of our democracy going forward.” Aired on 12/10/2020.
Top Election Lawyer ‘Shaken’ By Texas Lawsuit To Overturn Election | All In | MSNBC
The republicans who signed on to this lawsuit should be prosecuted for treason.
This senators shouldn’t be able to keep thier seat now that they have proven how they’ve chosen to clearly have no respect for our country,they are making a mockery of our constitution that they swore to defend.
@Julius D. Fcknutz III no, once the ballot and envelope have been separated the legitimacy of a vote is tainted, couple that with no “chain of custody” and ballots lose all integrity
@fyn like today?
They’re probably getting disbarred
@Paul Brookshire I think it used to b. Nowadays no one is even arrested for it.
This is a sad day for American people.
@Victoria Taylor this is why we do vote Victoria. This is scary yes but 32 almost 33 yrs ago I swore an oath to our Constitution. This is our Constitution working for us slowly painfully and ugly but it’s working.
@William H Music 2020 get out of here bot
@THE TRUTH IS OUT NOW 777 STFU AND GTFOH
@Jason Olson No, he is pretty accurate there…
@Victoria Taylor probably if they voted things would be different. People who don’t vote are just forfeiting their say in the discussion.
There are103 members that need to be investigated to see what it is that dirty trump is holding over their heads.!!
That’s why he wanted names
It makes you wonder, what is worth selling your soul for?
I say investigate this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioWmWvJ36Jg
EXACTLY
….these people MUST be held accountable…each and every one.
@crazy ol hippie Peel Thanks for the reminder. I plugged him in😂😂🤣
Fraud eliction. Trump won.
@Penny Munger no, the democrats and msm cheated and colluded to put Biden in WH. That’s absolutely 100% TRUE.
How else you explain the fact that Republicans won essentially EVERYTHING up for grabs down ballot but lost Presidency? People were polarized this election…. people would NOT vote in republicans on they’re ballot, but switch in large enough numbers for Biden on same ballot, to swing election to Biden. Not many Americans actually vote that way, split ballot so to speak… some do, on both sides, but it’s NEVER been enough, in the history of this country, to change an election result…. THAT fact means only one other explanation….. MAJOR vote fraud in multiple states
@Penny Munger it has been repeatedly proven no eleection fraud has occurred except for a few republicans voting twice, voting deceased persons and voting for other family members. You need to back away from the kool ade if you think otherwise.
I agree
trump was always mafia. Word is, People are saying, loyalty, and do we have enough judges in our pocket to steal this election?
They should all be charged for treason! The American people should file a class action lawsuit! Threatening and harassment is criminal!
Kristopher Ziegler You are neither a conservative nor a libertarian. You are a right wing revolutionary under camouflage.
@R G There aren’t many of them left, and when you know that 78% of Republicans believe that the elections were rigged, you might want to reconsider your statement… just saying.
TREASON!!!!! That’s a good way to put it.
@Jean-Marc BERNARD make clear. your more likely a trumper. a Fascists believer, since trump supports Fascism.
Go ahead , don’t trash talk !
Sorry- why do all the pundits call this “un democratic?” I t is an attempted coup. It is sedition. Please use your words.
The man is endangering so many Americans. Why won’t anyone stop him? They know he is breaking American laws. God, please help us? He is only one person. Someone has to have the power to stop him. Please?
Words matter!… Stay safe ✌️🇨🇦😷
@DaughterZion Ros – Yes God did want Donald Trump to be the president for four years, but not for the reason you think. He let Trump be the president so that it could shine a light on all the criminality going on in the republican party. He does not appreciate the evangelicals saying that they are the chosen ones on earth to do his bidding. The whole lot of you is wrong and if you had any brains you know it already. Amen.
@perhaps today And Hilter was only one person as well. I agree—they need to remove him as well as those republicans backing him ASAP..
And how are any of those _not_ “undemocratic”?
Why isint trump & the rest of these thugs in jail? This is absolutely CRIMINAL!!
Republican Party is no longer just Conservativism, they’re now outright for Fascism and Nazism.
@Martha Urquilla omg, globalism! is there no end to the tragedy?
@espy That is so sad. It breaks my heart. Do not lose hope at all. From your reply it is sounding to me that you have become exhausted, correct me if I am wrong. So please don’t lose hope. If you look at the history of the world you will come to realize that there are countries that are small and developing that have managed to kick out tyrannical and authoritative leaders. The power will always be in the hands of the nations citizens and not the few sociopathic and psychopathic politicians.
@Soulitary Confinement yes, I am tired and bewildered at the lack of protection for our democracy. But that doesn’t mean I will ever stop fighting for what is right for our children and this country’s future. It does help (more than you know!) that yours and other cousin countries are rooting for us. Thank you for that! We real patriots are grateful! Don’t give up on us!
@Martha Urquilla your the one blind Trumpstir he is a Hitler wanted be…look what he did on the southern boarder it’s Deport portable
@no name Hahaha, you’re deliberately forgetting that Adolf Hitler’s Medicare for all, free college, and whatever FREE is talking about is for WHITE people only. By the way, attaching Socialist to the name of a party or country doesn’t mean it’s a socialist country only. Are we now to believe that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) is a democratic country just because it says so with its name?
Imagine the outcry if the Dems had gone this far with Gore or Hilary.
Seditious behavior; plain and simple.
It is sedition, and trump is guilty of it every single day and all we can do is sit by and watch ! What the frig ??!!
Trump is a product of the Republicans. Every last Republican needs to be held accountable
Any half-sane country would immediately imprison all attorney-generals who signed this so-called lawsuit, for starters on charges of inciting (high) treason.
At this point, no decent words can be said about this EX-PRESIDENT.
Or the GOP. Repugnant.
Remember, he’d be much less able to screw us over without the enablement of the GOP. If they were ethical, he’d have been removed after the impeachment.
Been saying it for last two years, this is beyond tribal politics, the GOP has been transformed into a dangerous cult
“Things fall apart, the center cannot hold.”
This is now officially an attempted Coup . All the signatories should be locked up immediately.
‘The Republican Party is the most dangerous organization in world history.’ ~Noam Chomsky
d then proof. We have neither here”
The election was fair and honest. Stop spreading lies and conspiracy theories. That’s FASCISM. Stop the Trump steal !
“There is something fundamentally wrong with the Republican Party”
There’s a need to know if any of the Supreme Court justices have been involved in this matter, formally or surreptitiously?
you are wrong the Republican Party has become evil and undemocratic i wounder if this reminds you of some thing(oh yes communist)