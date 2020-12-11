Top Election Lawyer ‘Shaken’ By Texas Lawsuit To Overturn Election | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Top Election Lawyer ‘Shaken’ By Texas Lawsuit To Overturn Election | All In | MSNBC 1

December 11, 2020

 

“To see all of these states sign on, and 100 plus members of Congress—Republicans—sign on in support shook me,” says top election lawyer Marc Elias. “It speaks to an erosion of our democracy going forward.” Aired on 12/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About All In with Chris Hayes:
Chris Hayes delivers the biggest news and political stories of the day with a commitment to in-depth reporting that consistently seeks to hold the nation's leaders accountable for their actions. Drawing from his background as a reporter, Hayes at times reports directly from the scene of a news event as it occurs to provide a firsthand account, digging deep and speaking with people who represent different points of view. Hayes brings the nation's officials, legislators, policymakers, and local activists to the table to address key issues affecting communities across America.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Election #Lawsuit #MSNBC

Top Election Lawyer ‘Shaken’ By Texas Lawsuit To Overturn Election | All In | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

60 Comments on "Top Election Lawyer ‘Shaken’ By Texas Lawsuit To Overturn Election | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Katherine Calkin | December 10, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    The republicans who signed on to this lawsuit should be prosecuted for treason.

  2. Everett Hensley | December 10, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    This is a sad day for American people.

  3. Raymond Monk | December 10, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    There are103 members that need to be investigated to see what it is that dirty trump is holding over their heads.!!

  4. Callisto | December 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    ….these people MUST be held accountable…each and every one.

    • Woodland Gangsta | December 11, 2020 at 1:24 AM | Reply

      @crazy ol hippie Peel Thanks for the reminder. I plugged him in😂😂🤣

    • Ginalyn Sola Wilson | December 11, 2020 at 1:50 AM | Reply

      Fraud eliction. Trump won.

    • DA Millich | December 11, 2020 at 2:35 AM | Reply

      @Penny Munger no, the democrats and msm cheated and colluded to put Biden in WH. That’s absolutely 100% TRUE.
      How else you explain the fact that Republicans won essentially EVERYTHING up for grabs down ballot but lost Presidency? People were polarized this election…. people would NOT vote in republicans on they’re ballot, but switch in large enough numbers for Biden on same ballot, to swing election to Biden. Not many Americans actually vote that way, split ballot so to speak… some do, on both sides, but it’s NEVER been enough, in the history of this country, to change an election result…. THAT fact means only one other explanation….. MAJOR vote fraud in multiple states

    • Gary Corbett | December 11, 2020 at 2:39 AM | Reply

      @Penny Munger it has been repeatedly proven no eleection fraud has occurred except for a few republicans voting twice, voting deceased persons and voting for other family members. You need to back away from the kool ade if you think otherwise.

    • neerak neerak | December 11, 2020 at 3:35 AM | Reply

      I agree

  5. Darrin Rychlak | December 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    trump was always mafia. Word is, People are saying, loyalty, and do we have enough judges in our pocket to steal this election?

  6. Tara J. Fitzgerald | December 10, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    They should all be charged for treason! The American people should file a class action lawsuit! Threatening and harassment is criminal!

  7. jc | December 10, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Sorry- why do all the pundits call this “un democratic?” I t is an attempted coup. It is sedition. Please use your words.

    • perhaps today | December 11, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      The man is endangering so many Americans. Why won’t anyone stop him? They know he is breaking American laws. God, please help us? He is only one person. Someone has to have the power to stop him. Please?

    • Brian Donald | December 11, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      Words matter!… Stay safe ✌️🇨🇦😷

    • Bill Eichert | December 11, 2020 at 2:01 AM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros – Yes God did want Donald Trump to be the president for four years, but not for the reason you think. He let Trump be the president so that it could shine a light on all the criminality going on in the republican party. He does not appreciate the evangelicals saying that they are the chosen ones on earth to do his bidding. The whole lot of you is wrong and if you had any brains you know it already. Amen.

    • BellaBree3 | December 11, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

      @perhaps today And Hilter was only one person as well. I agree—they need to remove him as well as those republicans backing him ASAP..

    • Serai3 | December 11, 2020 at 2:38 AM | Reply

      And how are any of those _not_ “undemocratic”?

  8. Alice Vollman | December 10, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Why isint trump & the rest of these thugs in jail? This is absolutely CRIMINAL!!

  9. Sean Sanchez | December 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Republican Party is no longer just Conservativism, they’re now outright for Fascism and Nazism.

    • espy | December 11, 2020 at 2:50 AM | Reply

      @Martha Urquilla omg, globalism! is there no end to the tragedy?

    • Soulitary Confinement | December 11, 2020 at 2:57 AM | Reply

      @espy That is so sad. It breaks my heart. Do not lose hope at all. From your reply it is sounding to me that you have become exhausted, correct me if I am wrong. So please don’t lose hope. If you look at the history of the world you will come to realize that there are countries that are small and developing that have managed to kick out tyrannical and authoritative leaders. The power will always be in the hands of the nations citizens and not the few sociopathic and psychopathic politicians.

    • espy | December 11, 2020 at 3:05 AM | Reply

      @Soulitary Confinement yes, I am tired and bewildered at the lack of protection for our democracy. But that doesn’t mean I will ever stop fighting for what is right for our children and this country’s future. It does help (more than you know!) that yours and other cousin countries are rooting for us. Thank you for that! We real patriots are grateful! Don’t give up on us!

    • Catherine Sorensen | December 11, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      @Martha Urquilla your the one blind Trumpstir he is a Hitler wanted be…look what he did on the southern boarder it’s Deport portable

    • Sean Sanchez | December 11, 2020 at 3:21 AM | Reply

      @no name Hahaha, you’re deliberately forgetting that Adolf Hitler’s Medicare for all, free college, and whatever FREE is talking about is for WHITE people only. By the way, attaching Socialist to the name of a party or country doesn’t mean it’s a socialist country only. Are we now to believe that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) is a democratic country just because it says so with its name?

  10. Song Says | December 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Imagine the outcry if the Dems had gone this far with Gore or Hilary.

  11. Robert Alker | December 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Seditious behavior; plain and simple.

  12. ve justice | December 10, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    It is sedition, and trump is guilty of it every single day and all we can do is sit by and watch ! What the frig ??!!

  13. El Loco | December 10, 2020 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    Any half-sane country would immediately imprison all attorney-generals who signed this so-called lawsuit, for starters on charges of inciting (high) treason.

  14. MsDella | December 10, 2020 at 11:41 PM | Reply

    At this point, no decent words can be said about this EX-PRESIDENT.

  15. Cesare Antonio | December 11, 2020 at 12:09 AM | Reply

    Been saying it for last two years, this is beyond tribal politics, the GOP has been transformed into a dangerous cult

  16. World in Union | December 11, 2020 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    “Things fall apart, the center cannot hold.”

  17. Eamonn Dawson | December 11, 2020 at 12:48 AM | Reply

    This is now officially an attempted Coup . All the signatories should be locked up immediately.

  18. Arjuna | December 11, 2020 at 1:01 AM | Reply

    ‘The Republican Party is the most dangerous organization in world history.’ ~Noam Chomsky

  19. David Wild | December 11, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

    d then proof. We have neither here”

    The election was fair and honest. Stop spreading lies and conspiracy theories. That’s FASCISM. Stop the Trump steal !

  20. James Walbright | December 11, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    “There is something fundamentally wrong with the Republican Party”

    • Brian Hard | December 11, 2020 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      There’s a need to know if any of the Supreme Court justices have been involved in this matter, formally or surreptitiously?

    • mark taylor | December 11, 2020 at 2:09 AM | Reply

      you are wrong the Republican Party has become evil and undemocratic i wounder if this reminds you of some thing(oh yes communist)

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.