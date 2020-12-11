106 House Republicans signed a court filing supporting the Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn the 2020 election results by overturning millions of votes in four battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won. Aired on 12/10/2020.
106 House Republicans, 17 State AGs Back Anti-Democracy Lawsuit To Try And Overturn 2020 Election
The Republican’s Only Calibre is “Never Runs Out of Lies”….
Republicans are simply no longer Patriotic.
All of the Ag a needs to be HELD accountable for their actions
That’s very unlikely to happen unfortunately.
Paxton is clearly after a pardon from the investigations he’s directly involved in. Pretty clear motive.
The Republican party? We need to call a spade a spade. They basically just declared themselves the NAZI party.
I am all for the Lincoln project to form a party, to replace the fake republican party in office.
TAKE THE AG’S LAW LICENSES IMMEDIATELY. FOOLS KARMA IS COMING FOR THE REPUBLICANS
Domestic terrorism… And going after black voters… Trump has always been racist
America ready for a war this is unacceptable what Mitch McConnell and Trump kkk doing
I am ready. No way will I stand for them stealing Joe Biden’s presidency.
The corruption has utterly exposed itself.
Now we know why President Putin was so eager to help Trump get elected President. Putin knew, instinctively, he could use puppet Trump as his “Trojan Horse” to destroy America from within.
Trump was Putin’s weapon of mass destruction against the United States. It succeeded.
Replace all these people in over turn all the senates seats as well and take all their LAW LISENCE
Time to prosecute all republicans and attorneys that are supporting this nonsense 🤬
Prosecute them all
Absolutely! It’s sedition!
All these republicans scared of trumps Twitter storming, scared of going on his list, if they can’t stand up for themselves they shouldn’t have them jobs
They have just outed themselves as TRAITORS
The GOP can no longer be called an American political party, their actions are ever more profoundly unAmerican.
Yes Republicans are anti-democratic authoritarians and unAmerican….Democrats are weak and feckless
Trump, Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell need to walk out the door. We are sick of them
All those bringing this lawsuit should be charged with sedition for trying to overturn the will of the people. #TRUMP4PRISON
Absolutely insane, what is wrong with these people? Treason across the board.
Maybe not treason but Sedition for sure.
These republicans are the main clowns who called Colin Kaepernick, “unpatriotic”. Smh
Fascism is the movement of republicans now. Putin is laughing at America. He won. Democracy lost.