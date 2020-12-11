106 House Republicans, 17 State AGs Back Anti-Democracy Lawsuit To Try And Overturn 2020 Election

TOPICS:
106 House Republicans, 17 State AGs Back Anti-Democracy Lawsuit To Try And Overturn 2020 Election 1

December 11, 2020

 

106 House Republicans signed a court filing supporting the Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn the 2020 election results by overturning millions of votes in four battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won. Aired on 12/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The ReidOut with Joy Reid: Joy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway. Reid, who is also a best-selling author and public speaker, joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor. Drawing from her decades-long experience in politics, passion for addressing the intersection of race, justice and culture, as well as her signature tenacious interviewing style, Reid kicks off MSNBC’s primetime lineup by delving into American politics as it unfolds.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Republicans #Election #MSNBC

106 House Republicans, 17 State AGs Back Anti-Democracy Lawsuit To Try And Overturn 2020 Election

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

61 Comments on "106 House Republicans, 17 State AGs Back Anti-Democracy Lawsuit To Try And Overturn 2020 Election"

  1. SG Future | December 10, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    The Republican’s Only Calibre is “Never Runs Out of Lies”….

  2. Make Racists Afraid Again | December 10, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Republicans are simply no longer Patriotic.

  3. Mark messick | December 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    All of the Ag a needs to be HELD accountable for their actions

  4. Matt F. | December 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Paxton is clearly after a pardon from the investigations he’s directly involved in. Pretty clear motive.

  5. judgegixxer | December 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    The Republican party? We need to call a spade a spade. They basically just declared themselves the NAZI party.

  6. sheila Smith | December 10, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    TAKE THE AG’S LAW LICENSES IMMEDIATELY. FOOLS KARMA IS COMING FOR THE REPUBLICANS

    • Jon Huggins SR | December 10, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @Stoopeed ..No free Views for U…🤣🤣✌🏾

    • P Muller | December 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Stoopeed Reported for SPAM

    • DaughterZion Ros | December 10, 2020 at 11:43 PM | Reply

      Heaven’s Court is coming to fight for Pres Trump Victory 🗽🗽🗽, Because human court cannot detect Fraud/corruption with their super small eyes 👀, & human court may support Fraud even with strong evidences. There are visible voter Fraud with Mail-in ballots, night counting, late ballots, Foreign Dominion, etc….But, Heaven/universe creator sees all cheating/Fraud of Human heart/human hands, & So, in Pres Trump’s case, heaven’s Court is coming soon to bring justice & Truth (Jeremiah 1v19; Psalms 82v2; 76v9; Luke 18v6; )…..& ⚔️ Heaven’s sharpened sword is coming to cut off all Liars’/cheaters’, Lie speaking/Lie arguing/evil speaking tongues ( Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Psalms 7v12; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4;)….Woe/destruction to you all Liars & Fraud supporters (Matt 23; )…Fighting a Good Fight in prayer for Pres Trump’s Victory🙏

    • Carolyn Baez | December 11, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros with some many disasters going on in the world. You think God is worry about a men winning an Election. Delusional much ah! GOD has nothing to do with Politics.

    • Ramirez A | December 11, 2020 at 1:38 AM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros where’s the evidence of a false rigged election? Go ahead, I will wait………………………………………….. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  7. rhino | December 10, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Domestic terrorism… And going after black voters… Trump has always been racist

  8. Timestopperlens | December 10, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    America ready for a war this is unacceptable what Mitch McConnell and Trump kkk doing

  9. Kahl Rhoam | December 10, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    The corruption has utterly exposed itself.
    🍄🇷🇺👌

  10. Mitchel Slaton | December 10, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Now we know why President Putin was so eager to help Trump get elected President. Putin knew, instinctively, he could use puppet Trump as his “Trojan Horse” to destroy America from within.

  11. Valentin Jose | December 10, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Replace all these people in over turn all the senates seats as well and take all their LAW LISENCE

    • Stephanie Adams | December 10, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      Most of them were from the House of Republicans. And nobody needs a law license to become a Representative or Senator.

  12. Debby Quigley | December 10, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Time to prosecute all republicans and attorneys that are supporting this nonsense 🤬

    • LaDyZiNaDa | December 10, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      Prosecute them all

    • Rocky Koast | December 10, 2020 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      Absolutely! It’s sedition!

    • Paul B | December 11, 2020 at 12:19 AM | Reply

      They’re saying the same thing about you on the republican media content.

      Two sides, calling each other anti-american and guilty of treason.

      If the allegations of voter fraud are true, then the republicans are right.

      If the allegations are false, then the democrats are right.

      Let’s see how the story unfolds.

  13. Joe Fitz | December 10, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    All these republicans scared of trumps Twitter storming, scared of going on his list, if they can’t stand up for themselves they shouldn’t have them jobs

  14. midknight | December 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    They have just outed themselves as TRAITORS

  15. Mike Galbraith | December 10, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    The GOP can no longer be called an American political party, their actions are ever more profoundly unAmerican.

  16. Marlene Williams | December 10, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Trump, Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell need to walk out the door. We are sick of them

  17. Computer Nerd | December 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    All those bringing this lawsuit should be charged with sedition for trying to overturn the will of the people. #TRUMP4PRISON

  18. oldkayakdude | December 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Absolutely insane, what is wrong with these people? Treason across the board.

  19. Tony Euphoria | December 10, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    These republicans are the main clowns who called Colin Kaepernick, “unpatriotic”. Smh

  20. Jerry stark | December 10, 2020 at 11:55 PM | Reply

    Fascism is the movement of republicans now. Putin is laughing at America. He won. Democracy lost.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.