Chicago's Mercy Hospital is scheduled to close early next year, raising concerns that South Side residents will be left with less access to healthcare. NBC's Antonia Hylton and Trymaine Lee report. Aired on 12/10/2020.
Major Hospital In Black Community Set To Close Amid Pandemic | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC
Another attack on the ppl of color by Trump.
poppycock
I think what he means is ” another way big brother keeps us fighting over made up things. Sorry people just people, color has nothing to do with it unless you let “them” separate us.
What is gospel is, we are all made in his image. Not some, all. Unite Americans! No longer identify yourself by color! When asked your race say HUMAN!
So you’re saying this decision was made at federal level. Nothing to do with Lori Lightfoot?
Trump hates us Asians Americans also … don’t worry
Bernie is right! Health care should be public like in every civilized country.
Bernie will forgive their student loans.
Agreed. It works in every other country in the world why cant it work here cause big pharma gets cuts out insurance companies from banking billions. Also why cant we give each person in this country 2 thousand a month Canada gave each resident of there country 45 hundred bucks a mnth they were told stay at home your government has your back wont happen here cause we have stingy moscow mitch and he has no bodies best intesterest at heart except his sleezy own like giving himself another raise
The government should buy the hospital and start the road to universal health care.
okey dokey
@Wen Chai troll
good idea!
Surprise…said no one ever. This is par for the course when it comes to POC/minorities
balderdash
What is wrong with this country? The rich get special covid treatments and the poor get 💩 on. It’s disgusting!
baby talk
End the drug war save millions on gun shot wounds
It’s always been like this.
Of courseeee smh.. what a way to treat the very same ppl who help saved democracy while white conservatives backed the Facist
helium head
@Wen Chai aww did I trigger you?? 😅
In America the corporations run the country. Instead of buying slaves they are just renting us
whipplesnapper
Healthcare for all! Seriously! OMG
THIS IS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENTS FAULT!!!
huh, hogwash
@Wen Chai we know your a moron
Inequality in communities of color is nothing new . this fits a patron across the nation.
hogwash
trump got free health care
Heartbreaking
The community Needs a hospital!
This administration has done everything in its power ta reverse the progress of this country. Its sad we still have segregated communities in this country.
This decision wouldn’t have been made at federal level. More a local/state government decision.
Somebody Please save this hospital!!!
Thank you Lord we have universal healthcare in Europe …
And Australia and N.Z.!
and now this is the reason why Trump administration wanted to do herd immunity…they know who are more to be affected…being a minority I see this on a constant basis
This is a most horrific and disgusting country. I’m so heartbroken over how my country cannot get better. I’ve lived through the 60’s and 70’s when I naively thought we were getting better.
INCREASE YOUR PROTESTERS
Population control under way
Now they are closing the hospital’s
Our jobs,
Notice even the ammo is gone from the shelves.
This entire community should be allowed to be first in line to get the Covid-19 vaccine (voluntarily of course). The people deciding to close Mercy Hospital must provide health resources for their Citizens
I Hope The Sports Teams By It. Stand Up For The People