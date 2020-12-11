Major Hospital In Black Community Set To Close Amid Pandemic | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 11, 2020

 

Chicago's Mercy Hospital is scheduled to close early next year, raising concerns that South Side residents will be left with less access to healthcare. NBC's Antonia Hylton and Trymaine Lee report. Aired on 12/10/2020.
42 Comments on "Major Hospital In Black Community Set To Close Amid Pandemic | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC"

  1. Jayson619 | December 10, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Another attack on the ppl of color by Trump.

  2. necrodino | December 10, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Bernie is right! Health care should be public like in every civilized country.

    • Wen Chai | December 10, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      Bernie will forgive their student loans.

    • shakey balls | December 10, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      Agreed. It works in every other country in the world why cant it work here cause big pharma gets cuts out insurance companies from banking billions. Also why cant we give each person in this country 2 thousand a month Canada gave each resident of there country 45 hundred bucks a mnth they were told stay at home your government has your back wont happen here cause we have stingy moscow mitch and he has no bodies best intesterest at heart except his sleezy own like giving himself another raise

  3. val voth | December 10, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    The government should buy the hospital and start the road to universal health care.

  4. KP Xiong | December 10, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Surprise…said no one ever. This is par for the course when it comes to POC/minorities

  5. Wanda Larson | December 10, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    What is wrong with this country? The rich get special covid treatments and the poor get 💩 on. It’s disgusting!

  6. Thomas N | December 10, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Of courseeee smh.. what a way to treat the very same ppl who help saved democracy while white conservatives backed the Facist

  7. R L | December 10, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    In America the corporations run the country. Instead of buying slaves they are just renting us

  8. Tara J. Fitzgerald | December 10, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Healthcare for all! Seriously! OMG
    THIS IS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENTS FAULT!!!

  9. Wilfredo Cruz | December 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Inequality in communities of color is nothing new . this fits a patron across the nation.

  10. Valerie Jones | December 10, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    trump got free health care

  11. Make Racists Afraid Again | December 10, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Heartbreaking
    The community Needs a hospital!

  12. imflori dano | December 10, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    This administration has done everything in its power ta reverse the progress of this country. Its sad we still have segregated communities in this country.

  13. Sherri Cason | December 10, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Somebody Please save this hospital!!!

  14. Oxford Hall | December 10, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Thank you Lord we have universal healthcare in Europe …

  15. Nic Moreno | December 10, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    and now this is the reason why Trump administration wanted to do herd immunity…they know who are more to be affected…being a minority I see this on a constant basis

  16. Bran Evans | December 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    This is a most horrific and disgusting country. I’m so heartbroken over how my country cannot get better. I’ve lived through the 60’s and 70’s when I naively thought we were getting better.

  17. Thomas Schierer | December 10, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    INCREASE YOUR PROTESTERS

  18. 007 Bond | December 10, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    Population control under way
    Now they are closing the hospital’s
    Our jobs,
    Notice even the ammo is gone from the shelves.

  19. Julie Lacaze | December 10, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

    This entire community should be allowed to be first in line to get the Covid-19 vaccine (voluntarily of course). The people deciding to close Mercy Hospital must provide health resources for their Citizens

  20. Carrie Keyes | December 11, 2020 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    I Hope The Sports Teams By It. Stand Up For The People

