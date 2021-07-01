RUSAL (WINDALCO) Virtual Public Meeting

Conrad Douglas & Associates Limited, invites the public to participate in our virtual public meeting on environmental impact assessment for proposed bauxite mining operations, by ‘UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Limited (WINDALCO), in the special exclusive prospecting license 524 area, located in the parish of St. Ann.

Learn more about the proposed project this Thursday, July 01, 2021

From one of our town hall public sites

Harmony Vale Baptist Church, St. Ann

Jeffreyville Methodist Church, St. Ann

Grierfield Church Of God, St. Ann.

NB: All COVID-19 protocols observed by guests seated by 4:30pm.

Via zoom:

Meeting ID: 892 7755 2762

Password: 532634

Send questions:

WhatsApp 876-878-1356 Or call 876-733-2461-6

For further information:

Call: 876-929-0023 or 876-929-8824

