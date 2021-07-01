Woman Trapped Under a Truck Load of Sand Survived | Tropical Storm Alert for Jamaica – July 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
20 comments
Thank you Jesus for your mercies
I’m so happy that the woman was rescued
God delivers again, speedy recovery and comfort for her family.
To God be the glory glad she is alive
GOD STILL WORK MIRACLES..thank God the Lady is alive praying a speedy recovery..and if she’s a saved believer of God this is indeed a victory testimony of how good our God is..if she’s not then this is time.. now is…Praying for mercy from the Lord with this hurricane and the hurricane season
Amen
God is still in the miracle buisness
Omg so sad I hope she will be ok
Everyday a sad story in Jamaica my God poor Jamaica
Thank God she alive
Sports reporter seems very uncomfortable…..is he new to the business?
Thank God she is alive i which her speedy recovery
Thank God she is alive
nba finals getting nice cp3 congrats
Thanks for presenting us with the news, Anthony.
To God be the glory get well soon sweetheart
God was with that lady praise god she’s alive
God bless Jamaica I hope it turns away from my people.
These truck are over loaded government have balls to fix these problems
For daily updates of tropical storms etc follow POW Ponder. His reports,are accurate.