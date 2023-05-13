Russia acknowledges retreat around parts of Bakhmut

Recent Post
Please keep pushing them out. War should be avoided
Imagine seeing yourself as this huge, military superpower… and then fight months to capture 3/4 of ONE city, just to then even start falling apart in that one city.
I wonder what kind of mental gymnastic you have to do, to still tell yourself how great your army is.
it is called war of atrition , and clearly these things are beyond your understanding . world affairs not your things.Go watch your movies and drink
@Rouzsays the arm chair general of poopin’s army?
@Rouz It sure is. And right now, Ukraine is winning at it. There is a reason why RuZZia has to start fielding 80 year old tanks and recruit from prisons.
i really hope nato and partners will give ukraine much more weapons so they can finally liberate there country and stop the war and russian agression
Russian aggression? How could an invading army be the aggressors? /s
@John G you just answered you’re own question lol
@Pepper /s means he is being sarcastic
Ukraines 3rd assault are absolute beasts!💪🏽🇺🇦
Slava Azov 3rd Okpema. 🇺🇦💙💛
Made up of largely Azov and other SOF troops. So, a pretty elite force. Good to see them starting to push back.
@JTMaster 😂😂😂
Bakhmut will become Russia’s Stalingrad and is Ukraine’s Bastogne…Slava Ukraini 💙💛
Before any comments, I know full well Bastogne was completely surrounded by the Germans. But never surrendered. While the Russians run the risk of being surrounded in a pincer if that is the Ukrainians idea that has drawn in so much Russian blood and attention as Stalingrad did for the Germans.
Lol. I was just eating a Bastogne cookie 🍪😋 Yumm!
Slava Ukrayini, Heroyam Slava, Razom do Peremohy 🇺🇦💙💛
In fact, the most direct analogy is Verdun.
Verdun was almost surrounded. The defense of Verdun lasted the same. Verdun exhausted the German troops. And Germany lost its military potential.
Who told u that BS CNN 😂😂😂
Bastogne is Adiivka.
00:07 – Ukraine’s forces are gaining ground.
00:25 – Russia admits they’re being forced to pull back.
01:32 – Russian military elite are divided and failing.
02:30 – Ukraine’s counteroffensive has begun.
03:52 – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may meet with the Pope on Thursday.
Blue slave wave!!!
@X Y how do you know they surf?
04:05 – Putin soils his underwear.
Putin’s paid trolls dont have much to say now 😂
Do you think they get paid? Russia doesn’t even (fully) pay their soldiers.
@Buddy maybe they don’t, but it keeps them away from the front lines 😏
@Buddy Yeah but a lot of the troll farms are paid companies in India lol
@Buddy Well, they do, but…
It takes a LOT of Rubles to buy a potato, nowadays.
so there is nothing to discuss yet. Wagner advanced several hundred meters, while around Bakhmut a piece of 2 km was lost. In other directions, Russian troops lost 5 fortified points near Bogdanovka and Kleshcheevka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 3 in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya and 1 more in the area of Spornoe, 2 fortified points near Mayorsk were recaptured by the Russian force.
First launch of Storm Shadow missiles at Lagunsk, covered by ADM-160B decoys, which were not reported to have been delivered.
CNN gives information with a strong delay, very dosed, adjusts everything to its agenda.
Yes! Go Ukraine!!
Go over there .
@Rick Jones
You guys pro-russia now?
Why
A Day without being humiliated is a day wasted – Russia
Russia is just urinating on itself at this point.
😂
A comedian named Zelensky has the whole world laughing at Russia. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
Really? And the Russians are laughing at yankees 😚
@Просто я Why? You have nothing to laugh about.
@Просто я what are you laughing at? The way our equipments are crashing Russian soldiers in the Ukraine? 😉
Good one 😂😂😂😂
Thank you for your coverage, more please
🇬🇧🇺🇦🏴🇺🇦🏴🇺🇦🇪🇺
Brave Brave Sir Robin immediately came to mind.
🇺🇸🌻💙💛🌻💙💛
If Russia is aknowledging retreat around parts of Bahkmut, you know it’s 20 times worse
If they can’t have it, they would rather destroy it..
EXACTLY 😂😂😂
“HOW are you a superpower?!” -Sterling Archer
I forgot it 😅😅😅
Wagner is now in the
Dangerzone!
Russian Army is not retreating. No, it is advancing in the opposite direction.
haha that one never gets old
Orcs are best at the moon walk
Just wait until Wagner actually does start advancing toward Moscow. Then the real excitement begins.
😂😂😂✌🏻
@Matt there may be more truth in that than most people think
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*Feel free to share this message if you agree.
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Ukrainians under videos about the atrocities committed against prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Russians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war and all the hate we’ve received from Western countries, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*You are welcome to share this message if you agree.
There fixed it for you. 🙂
Go Russia! 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
“We somehow got used to the war”? U mean Afghanistan and 20 years of bombing and protecting opium fields with US military holding machine guns? Or some other US war? Which war? Which side?
You know whats an even more advantageous defensive position? Inside your own borders
Wagner lost in 2 days about the same amount of territory it took them 2 months and heaps of bodybags to capture
Come on Ukraine, my best wishes are with you fighting for your family’s and land. 🇬🇧
Down with your king!