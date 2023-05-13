48 comments

    1. By forcing Ukraine to flay a white flag. You simply don’t understand that Putin has Trump in his pocket.

    2. what does “ending the war” really mean? That could mean that Ukraine ceases to exist. Is that ok with you? Do you see how it is a non-answer now?

    1. In that part, then his mouth kept running saying Ukraine President called him something bad, then he tried to cover that back up quickly. I was dying!

  4. Blimey!!! With having Fredo on CNN so long you would think CNN knows this!! “Keep your friends close but your enemies closer.” Cheers

    1. Last time I saw Bill O Reilly was on NewsNation with Fredo. Wasn’t he a star on Fox for two decades?

    3. @Randy Watson weren’t you talking about Fredo? Me too. So I stayed on topic.

  5. Trump likes to claim that he knows Putin very, very well. Why don’t reporters ever ask Trump something specific about Putin instead of the general question like “What do you think about Putin”, etc. CNN should’ve done that during that town all.

    2. I would subscribe if they let him speak without interrupt him. But they would never do that 😂

  7. The million-dollar question is if CNN is so concerned about Russia and Ukraine why aren’t they questioning or putting pressure on our current president to do so? No they’re concerned with the 2024 candidate of next year

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂😂😂😂💀

  8. why would putin want anything to do with him if he came on tv saying he wants ukraine to win and calling him a war criminal? he’s literally so smart for taking that approach.

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀.

  10. Is CNN really a news organization if they take what someone says and then puts their own spin on it and tell you what they meant 🤔

    2. @jeck jeck am I, because even without Tucker Fox has no problem getting people to tune in. Unlike CNN that depends on Trump for any kind of ratings they can get.

  11. When will cnn do real unbiased reporting. I remember when they at least acted like they were a real news station. It’s sad.

    1. isn’t the reason we watch them to get mad at them for being so biased? thats why i watch even though there are infinite sources for news. its funny in a way.

    4. If you want unbiased reporting from an institution that still cares about journalism I would suggest watching PBS. Or foreign news networks.

    5. They just did ! You just didn’t like it . Just like when trump used to scream look her up was okay but now “Lock him up” doesn’t sound as good to you ! But the rest of the world is howling !

  14. *After CNN host’s embarrassing performance. Immature, unprofessional, disrespectful.. I don’t want to hear ANY of this inmature CNN 🤡🤡🤡*

    1. Not if you are selling weapons like companies in Silicon Valley, Denver and especially the Washington D.C. swamp.

  16. A smart man doesn’t claim to win in three days yet be losing one year on, infact a smart man doesn’t run a casino bankrupt either 🤔

