Recent Post
- NATO Secretary General reveals the key difference between Ukrainian and Russian troops
- Inside the nuclear fusion lab trying to replicate the Sun on Earth
- Watch as verdict is read in child murder trial of Idaho mother
- Russia acknowledges retreat around parts of Bakhmut
- Trump wouldn’t commit to supporting Ukraine if he won the presidency and called Putin ‘a smart man’
48 comments
He said he supports ending the war, but of corse that’s the takeaway you guys have.
By forcing Ukraine to flay a white flag. You simply don’t understand that Putin has Trump in his pocket.
what does “ending the war” really mean? That could mean that Ukraine ceases to exist. Is that ok with you? Do you see how it is a non-answer now?
He said he wanted both sides to stop fighting..
He said the right answers, People need to stop dying from both sides
In that part, then his mouth kept running saying Ukraine President called him something bad, then he tried to cover that back up quickly. I was dying!
It’s been documented he lied about 130 times in that 60 minute town hall.
@Mike B lol a. Or sing to who. The liberal fact checker lol 🤡
Blimey!!! With having Fredo on CNN so long you would think CNN knows this!! “Keep your friends close but your enemies closer.” Cheers
Last time I saw Bill O Reilly was on NewsNation with Fredo. Wasn’t he a star on Fox for two decades?
@💀My True Crime Library💀 what about
@Randy Watson weren’t you talking about Fredo? Me too. So I stayed on topic.
Trump likes to claim that he knows Putin very, very well. Why don’t reporters ever ask Trump something specific about Putin instead of the general question like “What do you think about Putin”, etc. CNN should’ve done that during that town all.
CNN I’ll subscribe if you bring Trump back on 😂🤣❤🇺🇲
tryin”
I would subscribe if they let him speak without interrupt him. But they would never do that 😂
The million-dollar question is if CNN is so concerned about Russia and Ukraine why aren’t they questioning or putting pressure on our current president to do so? No they’re concerned with the 2024 candidate of next year
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂😂😂😂💀
Exactly!!!
@GonnaCrySnowflakeLmao lol
@GonnaCrySnowflakeLmao most popular president in the history of mankind
why would putin want anything to do with him if he came on tv saying he wants ukraine to win and calling him a war criminal? he’s literally so smart for taking that approach.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀.
Trump got 3 middle east peace deals and 3 nobel peace prize nominations.
How dare you interject facts into this narrative
So
@Ann Betwhat has bidden done
Is CNN really a news organization if they take what someone says and then puts their own spin on it and tell you what they meant 🤔
You are thinking of fox.
@jeck jeck am I, because even without Tucker Fox has no problem getting people to tune in. Unlike CNN that depends on Trump for any kind of ratings they can get.
Political analysts make a living doing exactly what you describe.
WE ALL KNOW TRUMP IS PUTIN’S LAPDOG.
It’s called critical thinking.
When will cnn do real unbiased reporting. I remember when they at least acted like they were a real news station. It’s sad.
isn’t the reason we watch them to get mad at them for being so biased? thats why i watch even though there are infinite sources for news. its funny in a way.
They ALMOST tried to in the Trump town hall but the heat was to hot!
THAT HASN’T STOPPED YOU FROM WATCHING THOUGH ALL THESE THOUGH HUH 😂😂😂
If you want unbiased reporting from an institution that still cares about journalism I would suggest watching PBS. Or foreign news networks.
They just did ! You just didn’t like it . Just like when trump used to scream look her up was okay but now “Lock him up” doesn’t sound as good to you ! But the rest of the world is howling !
And 10% for the big guy.
And $2,000,000,000 from Saudis for Jared Kushner
and some for obama too
@Princa Sol Obongo
President Zelensky wouldn’t give Trump the time of day
*After CNN host’s embarrassing performance. Immature, unprofessional, disrespectful.. I don’t want to hear ANY of this inmature CNN 🤡🤡🤡*
Stop everyone dying is a win for all.
Not if you are selling weapons like companies in Silicon Valley, Denver and especially the Washington D.C. swamp.
A smart man doesn’t claim to win in three days yet be losing one year on, infact a smart man doesn’t run a casino bankrupt either 🤔
Kudos Sen.Todd Young. I never thought I’d say that.