63 comments
Putin wants to look like he’s part of the solution to the sabotaging of Nordstream so he can sabotage the investigation. 😂😂😂😂
Yuh think?
“When things have settled down a bit I will pursue as my primary goal in life, find the killer or killers who slaughtered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.” ~OJ Simpson, 1995
@Fritz Smith obviously a subject you are not familiar with which isn’t unusual when it comes to elements etc so that’s why I asked someone with the knowledge but I already know the answer so it don’t matter which is the chemicals that’s armful are processed in a way that keeps anything armful contained instead of rising into the atmosphere. If you search laws of thermodynamics and theory of relativity and special relativity explained easy there’s good videos that are easy to understand and you might surprise yourself and end up learning more which helps a person gain knowledge and able to answer some quiz questions etc. And I’m only saying that because that’s what plenty of people have done and comment about it including me.
He only seems to “investigate” Golf Courses”, eh??? 🙂
@Mark Victor You remembered! 🙂
@Meredith Rollins exactly
“We’re all trying to find the guy who did this and give him a spanking!”
I wouldn’t trust those lying SOBs to tell me the time, let alone get involved in an investigation. If they say “Good morning” to me, I’ll have a look outside, just in case.
You must be referring to CNN and associated clown media
Same!! I have always said europe can not trust the US… we dont need enemies if we have such “allies”..
Russia: “We’ve investigated ourselves and found that we did not participate in any wrong doing” 🤥
Much like US Democrats.
Yeah just like the 9/11 commission eh.
@Jason Campbell Biden saying he would do it.
This is what they always demand when they are guilty. They are the suspects and there should be no chance of participation.
@S D 🍌
@LaTroy Oner the explosions destroyed NS1 and only half crippled NS2. This would allow them to fast track NS2 operating permission if Germany decided it needed Russian gas, which would be… well against the “recommendations” of USA and thus a PR win for Russia.
For Russia, economy isn’t the most important thing, it is propaganda impact. They need instruments to prevent support for war waning domestically.
But it’s also to be considered that the pipelines being decommissioned decreases energy security in EU, which can raise gas prices long term regardless of whether the pipelines are used for deliveries or not. This can help Russia profit more from the little amount of gas they are selling.
and if the US UN or whoever demanded russia be part of the investigation what would you say then?
@Lewis Smith yes you should, by keeping American ships away from Chinese shorelines.
Sounds just like having a meth head in your house, they steal from you, then help you look for what’s missing, all the while they’re casing your house to look for more to steal.
” we don’t know anything” riveting stuff.
Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦
Your words mean nothing, do some action
@AJB what are you doing?
I wouldn’t call a broken pipe a “war”, but OK.
Stop lying for money asap
No way should Putin have any part of the investigation.!! Slava Ukraine🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦
Isn’t that the oldest trick in the book when the guilty joins a search team looking for the victim?
usa demanded to join the research team already..
U mean usa rite
@LeeJamesf1 ever heard of sonars? And please there is nothing you can do if they just break the pipe near their shorelines. What deniability?
They had already installed explosives on the pipe when it was being built. It’s a former KGB tactic that they would usually employ.
Right, do you have those receipts tho
@To Jog or Not to jog putin said it himself in 2013-14 but whatever
@Frog/Life S right-o 👀 show receipt or will it be another “whatever”
I’m sure the same clowns that destroyed their pipelines in 2006 and 2009 aren’t the same clowns that destroyed these pipelines.
“If Russia says something is true, then you know it is false!”🤬
Remember the old Soviet saying, “Nothing is confirmed until the Government denies it!” 🙂
Good Un!!😁
That is America child
That is CNN child
This is not even a matter of denial . . Ask yourself who wanted to stop that gas project and benefits from sabotaging it
We should accept their offer to participate in the investigation, on the condition that they tell us how they did it.
Except that Biden did it!
@Rumham oh most definitely, it was either the us, israel, or a combination of both
Okay Kid
Any spooks here. Cmon blinken was bragging
Thats absurd . . is that what you really believe? and why would they choose to participate if they are guilty and might be exposed
One would have thought the Russian police were busy enough investigating the sudden spate of unexplained deaths amongst Russian businessmen without taking on an additional international case. We have all seen in recent months how difficult it is for them when they take on more than they can handle so perhaps better to leave them out of the investigation for now until they can clear their domestic case load…
@SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION If you think the Swedish, Danish and German governments are wrong, I think you should email them and maybe they will change their mind.
But the Europeans have to chop a lot of firewood for the winter. They’re even busier.
@Lars Eklöf russia would find out they did it!
I think we know what the Russian findings will be. Either someone was smoking too close to the pipelines or they ‘fell’ out of a window.
It is still unclear to me what advantage Russia would have from destroying their own infrastructure. To cut off the gas, they just need to press a button.
Shutting of the gas doesn’t send the same message as destroying infrastructure that they own at the bottom of a sea not far from where similar pipes cross over them running from Denmark to Poland. It’s sends the message of ‘your pipe system isn’t safe’ and is meant to instill fear.
@Brian Niegemann The gas flow has indeed been reduced, not shut off, but by Russia itself, and already a few weeks ago. Europe is still set on continuing to buy it until LNG can fully replace it, and that won’t be until the end of next year.
Why would Russia blow it up NOW, and thereby forever forego the chance to earn billions? And even if they wanted to starve Europe now, it would be enough to just close the tap.
What would Russia achieve by blowing up the pipelines, that couldn’t be had much cheaper by simply closing the tap?
@SammywiseG Did anyone doubt that Russia has the capacity to destroy pipelines before this event?
If you want to cause panic, why destroy three pipes, when one would be enough to get the message across? Why destroy your own, when destroying your enemies’ would cause much more panic?
@Axzilyte You think Europe gets compensation if Russia cuts off supplies without need? Then we should be in for quite a lot of money already, since they’ve been reducing the flow deliberately for months.
I just wonder, will we drag Russia to court? And if so, which court? And if Russia refuses to pay, what then? Sanctions?
lol having Russia join the investigation would be like a suspected murderer “help” the police find the murderer.