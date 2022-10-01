Recent Post
43 comments
I simply cannot imagine how those ukrainians must feel about this all.
Just think of yourself. Working a job and maintaining a family and then quite suddenly, but mostly unprovoked, a foreign army invades your country.
Then all priorities change dramatically for the worse.
I have trouble understanding that in the year 2022 we still have this kind of thing.
@jorge gonzalez-larramendi sorry, i dont speak “stupid” try again.
@anton lopatinsky Appreciate the info. My heart is in this for Ukraine.
Congratulations to brave, patriotic Ukrainian Armed forces. God bless you all. Capture Russian territory. Atrocities of Putin will never be forgotten.
What atrocities?
I deeply respect those journalist. Beeing so brave and speaking also the local language!
I lived in Ukraine some time ago too, but they all spoke in Russian in this video. It is local language as well.
People surprised that people in East Ukraine (especially closer to border) barely know Ukrainian (except big cities).
This country always was divided like that – West and East Ukraine.
I don’t support this war obviously, but leftists don’t understand how deep this situation is going.
And yeah, they surprised whey I say them that people in eastern Ukraine speak in Russian and in broken Ukrainian.
People call me Russian bot or whatever. Jokes on them. I lived in East Ukraine and they probably didn’t.
Glory To Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 bless the Ukrainian People
Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦
PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION “Call an immediate general election to end the chaos of the current government” its called, you know how to find it. Spread the word.
ည
Yeueube https://youtu.be/HLqvhu8vj98
Glory to Ukraine 💪🏼 🇺🇦
God bless and watch over Ukraine 🙏
Hearts go out to Ukraine. So many brave men and women.
@Mr. Joshua They are not worth your sympathy.
With you on that!
Hehje https://youtu.be/HLqvhu8vj98
Keep going Ukraine 🇺🇦 💙💛 we support you 🇬🇧.
Thanks for reporting the resent situation in Ukrainian war front. You are doing a very important job. I am myself an Israeli from Russian decent. All my wishes are with Ukrainian people.
No real person would thank CNN for their reporting. 😂
my heart is with you. So sad that now I understand my friend from Israel when she talks about bombings and hiding from rockets😥
Glory to Ukraine and all it’s wonderful people….. Love and respect….🇺🇦🇺🇦💪💪✌️✌️❤️❤️
@Rock Forester For sure it will be over very soon. Do not look at the bright light!
Slava Ukraini 🇵🇭♥️🇺🇦
Great news you Brave Ukraine 🇺🇦 love from Ireland 🇮🇪. 🇮🇪.
Jeueu https://youtu.be/HLqvhu8vj98
When a man is fighting for his country, land, and family, he is more dangerous and likelier to win the battle than the enemies he opposes. The country of Ukraine, its government, and its people are a part of the Ukrainian Military in Heart and Soul. As such, the Ukrainian Soldiers are thereby given the incentive to win when the battles are before them. Glory be to the Soldiers of Ukraine, may they fight well and win all battles against the invaders of their country until their country is once again free from aggression.
Reminds me of England during the blitz, and thereafter, with the continuous arrival of V-bombs,. Londoners and so many others whose cities were attacked just kept picking themselves up and said a big FU to Hitler. Love of country and hate of an enemy induces a stoicism that is hard to defeat.
Slava Ukraine and all allies 🇺🇦🇺🇦❤️🙏
@Yah No9 You sound mad. You salty your motherland is losing? 😏
Slava ukraina
Victory to Russia!!! 🇷🇺
Jeuej https://youtu.be/HLqvhu8vj98
That poor old lady. She reminds me of old-world grandmother. She’s so isolated and so devastated.
My prayers continue to go out to the family’s affected in ukraine. Stay strong you eat still crosses my mind every week and we are praying for y’all
God bless Ukraine 😊🙏😇 our condolences to the Ukrainian people 🌺
Bravo to people of Ukraine and I would salute to them for their bravery, courage and persistence. Good job.
I am right now in Kosovo, meeting fellow young friends here …almost everyone I met is an Orphan cos their fathers were killed in Russian war 2008((( My Ukraine 🇺🇦, things are working for your good keep pushing 🙌🏽